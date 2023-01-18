Read full article on original website
newsnationnow.com
Ana Walshe accumulated $3M property portfolio: Report
(NewsNation) — Ana Walshe, the missing Boston mom of three, had amassed a property portfolio worth $2.8 million at the time of her disappearance, and her husband’s internet search history leads investigators to believe he was looking forward to getting it, The New York Post reported. Brian Walshe...
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
wgbh.org
'As If It Were Already Here' wins award for Boston's most beautiful structure of the last decade
Last night, the Boston Society of Architects held their annual awards ceremony for the prestigious Harleston Parker Medal. The medal honors the most beautiful building, monument or structure in metro Boston within the last 10 years. This year's winner was Janet Ackermann for "As If It Were Already Here" — the first artwork to win in the 99-year history of the awards as well as the first temporary or ephemeral work. You may remember the piece hanging over the Rose Kennedy Greenway in downtown Boston back in 2015. The structure was made from rope and twine, connected by half a million nodes and reaching 600 feet above the city as it danced in the wind. Janet Echelman joined All Thing's Considered's Arun Rath for a conversation about the piece. This transcript has been lightly edited.
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
WCVB
Boston's Hotel Boom: New Seaport hotel opens under a unique model of operation
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheOmni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, with a thousand plus rooms opened in 2021 under a unique model. Massport, the landlord, required developers bidding to incorporate equity into everything from financing to construction to operations.
wgbh.org
Co-founder of Embrace Boston on mixed reviews for King sculpture
Boston's newest piece of public art, which honors the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, was met with mixed reactions after its recent unveiling. While some expressed confusion and distaste for The Embrace, others admired and celebrated the sculpture. The Rev. Liz Walker, co-founder and co-chair of...
Boston Globe
City Councilor Julia Mejia files defamation lawsuit against website operator
Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia has filed a defamation and libel suit against the operator of a website who uses the brand name Turtleboy, alleging he knowingly published false statements about her last year and in 2021. Aidan Kearney, who runs the website and social media accounts under the Turtleboy...
Team redeveloping vacant lot in Roxbury hopes to bring new energy to neighborhood
BOSTON - Last fall, WBZ first told you about the steps being taken to develop Parcel P-3 in Roxbury. That's also when HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace received the endorsement from The Roxbury Strategic Masterplan Oversight Committee. The property includes nearly eight acres of land that's been a part of development discussions in Boston for decades. On Thursday afternoon, the Boston Planning and Development Agency Board voted to tentatively designate HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace to redevelop Parcel P3 in Roxbury. WBZ-TV's Courtney Cole met with two members of the team at OnyxGroup...
wgbh.org
How does The Embrace fare as a piece of public art? We asked a critic, an artist and a reporter.
In the week since The Embrace monument to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King was unveiled on Boston Common, there's been plenty of discussion about it. But cutting through all the noise, how does the monument stand on its own as a piece of public art?. To find...
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury Select Board name change becomes official
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 10, 2023 at town hall to discuss home rule petition approvals and potential grant funding. Member Jay Kelly was absent. The board discussed home rule petitions signed into law by former governor Charlie Baker before he left office. Three articles were adopted at special Town Meeting in October of 2021 to authorize a home rule petition to change “board of selectmen” to “select board,” as well as replace other gendered phrases with neutral designations, such as “chairman” to “chair.”
WCVB
EyeOpener crew surprises Jennifer Eagan with breakfast in return to show
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The NewsCenter 5 Weekend EyeOpener crew had a surprise in store for co-anchor Jennifer Eagan, who is back to work after welcoming a new baby to her family. Eagan has returned to the Weekend EyeOpener desk after giving birth to her daughter, Molly nearly 5 months ago.
How much could it cost to live at the South Shore Plaza?
Developer offers market-based estimates, notes that 10% of the units will be set aside for affordable housing. Plans are underway to add a residential development to South Shore Plaza, updating the shopping mall’s old school retail and restaurant style to fall in line with modern live, work, play developments, as recently seen in the transformation of Watertown’s Arsenal Mall into the bustling residential-retail neighborhood, Arsenal Yards.
Phase One Of 776 Summer Street Moves Forward
Live: $8.5 million in linkage for affordable housing. Work: Approximately 938 construction jobs, approximately 2,360 permanent jobs, 10 percent subsidized retail available tohttps://www.bostonplans.org/projects/development-projects/776-summer-street-phase-1 M/WBE businesses, $1.5 million in linkage for job training, four annual internships, annual job fair. Connect: 5.7 acres in open space, Edison Turbine Hall preserved and used...
hot969boston.com
Boston Road Rage is Bad, But It’s Not the Worst
Boston road rage incidents and our Masshole driving reputation have to be good enough to make the Top 10 in the country, right?. Wrong! For once, Boston misses the cut on a dubious Top 10 list. Granted, we’re No. 11, so we just barely missed the Top 10. But still, you gotta take those wins where you can get ’em!
caughtindot.com
The Shopping Center on Morrissey Blvd. that includes Lambert’s Market and Puritan Plaza is on the market
According to the Dorchester Reporter, the Morrissey Blvd shopping center that includes Lambert’s Rainbow Market and the Puritan Plaza shopping center is on the market. According to a local listing, the property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. and the Lambert’s in Westwood are for sale. These properties are owned by the Lambert family trust.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Demonstrators at East Boston substation arrested
BOSTON - Protesters trying to stop a new Eversource substation in East Boston may find an ally with Governor Maura Healey.Two more demonstrators were arrested at the site Wednesday. Opponents say a substation doesn't belong in a densely populated area, but Eversource says East Boston needs the facility because it's growing so fast.In a statement, Gov. Healey said, "I'm disappointed in the process, timing and siting of the East Eagle substation. ... We are committed to reforming the siting approval process and working with communities and stakeholders to ensure that environmental justice communities are no longer disproportionately burdened by these facilities."Work on the project started last week. The governor's statement did not indicate that there's anything she can do now that the project is underway."
Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center
BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Eater
Boston’s 8 Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023
While last year sparked a number of head-turning openings around Boston, from Hong Kong-style cafe Rubato in Quincy to the slick new Brighton bar Birds of Paradise, things are really kicking into gear in 2023. This year is shaping up to be one of rebirth — dumpling destination Mei Mei is back in play, as is Fenway icon Eastern Standard — plus expansions from the city’s major restaurant groups, and some highly anticipated new beginnings from talented independent restaurateurs. Read on to check out eight of Boston’s most exciting restaurant openings this year.
