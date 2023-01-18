ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ettrick, VA

Jackson-Feild Behavioral of Jarratt constantly evolving with the times

Jackson-Field Behavioral has been a part of the Emporia-Greensville community for 103 years under one name or another. The site provides treatment for children who have severe emotional disorders. It also provides the youth a home and an education through the Gwaltney School, founded in 1994. Shortly into the new...
EMPORIA, VA
VA Changes Name of Only Medical Center Honoring Confederate Officer

The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly changed the name of its medical center in Richmond, Virginia, last week, relegating Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire to history. Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson notified department chairs that the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is now the Richmond VA Medical Center. The medical...
RICHMOND, VA
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Proposal to Protect Student Achievement Against Merit Withholders

Withholding notification of merit-based awards will no longer be tolerated in Virginia schools. RICHMOND, VA –  Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. In December, it was discovered that Fairfax County had been withholding National Merit awards from students, thereby jeopardizing their scholarship opportunities. In response to these reports, Governor Youngkin asked Attorney General Miyares to investigate Fairfax County’s handling of more than 1,000 students who were not notified of National Merit Awards. Now, the controversy has spread to sixteen Northern Virginia schools, including Loudoun and Prince William counties, who delayed notifying students of their National Merit recognition. “We now know that at least 16 schools across three different school divisions in Northern Virginia withheld notification of accolades from high-performing students in the name of ‘equity.’ Parents are rightfully upset and they should be,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In Virginia, parents matter and the legislation I’ve asked Senator Dunnavant and Delegate Freitas to introduce today will ensure that merit and accolades are celebrated in the Commonwealth. We will not allow our students and their parents to be left uninformed of their hard-earned recognition in what we now know was widespread across more than a dozen schools in multiple school divisions.” “There has been a pattern of multiple schools withholding information regarding merit awards from students and parents. This legislation is a common sense solution that will prevent discrimination against students who have worked hard and earned recognition,” said Senator Siobhan Dunnavant. “Students who work hard and achieve the highest levels of academic excellence deserve both the recognition they are entitled to as well as the opportunities that these awards afford them when applying for college. This bill will ensure that students in Virginia will never be denied this recognition, because a few misguided administrators put their ideological agenda before the best interests of these hard working students,” said Delegate Nick Freitas. “What happened in Northern Virginia was truly reprehensible, and I appreciate the steps taken by the Governor and Attorney General to address the situation. This bill is a common-sense approach to promoting opportunity and preventing punishment for academic success,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.
VIRGINIA STATE
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration

Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
WASHINGTON, DC
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died. The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning. “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

