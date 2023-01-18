Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.Majestic NewsRichmond, VA
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsNorthville HeraldRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Winsome Sears slams teachers unions over Virginia merit mayhem: 'Making education in their own image'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears calls out "rogue educators" and teachers unions over the merit awards scandal, criticizing the push for woke ideology in schools on "Cavuto Live."
WSET
Henry Co. Sheriff travels to Richmond for Sheriff's Association's Day on Capitol Hill
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff and Sheriffs from across the Commonwealth traveled to Richmond this past week for the Virginia Sheriff's Association's Day on Capitol Hill. Sheriff Lane Perry is one of 20 sheriffs across Virginia that serves on the Association's Legislative Committee. As a member...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Jackson-Feild Behavioral of Jarratt constantly evolving with the times
Jackson-Field Behavioral has been a part of the Emporia-Greensville community for 103 years under one name or another. The site provides treatment for children who have severe emotional disorders. It also provides the youth a home and an education through the Gwaltney School, founded in 1994. Shortly into the new...
Military.com
VA Changes Name of Only Medical Center Honoring Confederate Officer
The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly changed the name of its medical center in Richmond, Virginia, last week, relegating Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire to history. Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson notified department chairs that the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is now the Richmond VA Medical Center. The medical...
Petersburg student hospitalized after fights, local schools look at safety, security measures
Multiple Central Virginia school divisions are addressing safety concerns as students have started fights and brought weapons onto school grounds.
Richmond VA medical center renamed to remove Confederate commemoration
The VA announced Thursday morning it has renamed the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center to the Richmond VA Medical Center. The renaming is a part of the Department of Defense's efforts to remove and rename symbols commemorating Confederate figures.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Proposal to Protect Student Achievement Against Merit Withholders
Withholding notification of merit-based awards will no longer be tolerated in Virginia schools. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. In December, it was discovered that Fairfax County had been withholding National Merit awards from students, thereby jeopardizing their scholarship opportunities. In response to these reports, Governor Youngkin asked Attorney General Miyares to investigate Fairfax County’s handling of more than 1,000 students who were not notified of National Merit Awards. Now, the controversy has spread to sixteen Northern Virginia schools, including Loudoun and Prince William counties, who delayed notifying students of their National Merit recognition. “We now know that at least 16 schools across three different school divisions in Northern Virginia withheld notification of accolades from high-performing students in the name of ‘equity.’ Parents are rightfully upset and they should be,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In Virginia, parents matter and the legislation I’ve asked Senator Dunnavant and Delegate Freitas to introduce today will ensure that merit and accolades are celebrated in the Commonwealth. We will not allow our students and their parents to be left uninformed of their hard-earned recognition in what we now know was widespread across more than a dozen schools in multiple school divisions.” “There has been a pattern of multiple schools withholding information regarding merit awards from students and parents. This legislation is a common sense solution that will prevent discrimination against students who have worked hard and earned recognition,” said Senator Siobhan Dunnavant. “Students who work hard and achieve the highest levels of academic excellence deserve both the recognition they are entitled to as well as the opportunities that these awards afford them when applying for college. This bill will ensure that students in Virginia will never be denied this recognition, because a few misguided administrators put their ideological agenda before the best interests of these hard working students,” said Delegate Nick Freitas. “What happened in Northern Virginia was truly reprehensible, and I appreciate the steps taken by the Governor and Attorney General to address the situation. This bill is a common-sense approach to promoting opportunity and preventing punishment for academic success,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.
Family, community comes together to honor Aonesty Selby
A vigil was held Friday night to honor the life of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby. The Williamsburg teen was found dead just days after her birthday.
Sentinel
Local Sorority Soars to New Heights of Sisterhood and Service: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Impacts Over 7,500 Residents in the DMV Area for its 115 Founders’ Day Celebration
Over 2,000 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members converged on the city to celebrate the sorority's 115th Founders' Day Celebration through acts of service from Thursday to Sunday. Under the leadership of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the four-day Soaring into 2023: Celebrating 115 Years of...
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in America
According to data from the Chamber of Commerce, a list has been provided showing the loneliest cities in the United States. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households.
WRIC TV
Richmond nurse says the healthcare system is ‘broken’ due to staffing shortages
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One local nurse is speaking out against staffing conditions in hospitals that are impacting patient care. Elisabeth Taurino, a registered nurse and acute care nurse practitioner, says she has always wanted to help people and became a nurse to share that passion with others. “My...
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
Richmond house flipper sentenced to 9 years in prison
Josh Romano, a one-time high-profile Richmond house flipper, has been sentenced to a term of nine years in federal prison.
alamancenews.com
Alderwoman tells board: married over holidays, plans to move to Virginia
Gibsonville aldermen, who have already filled one vacancy last fall due to the untimely death of a board member last summer will soon be faced with filling another one – as the result of a member’s marriage and plan to move to Virginia. During last Monday’s Gibsonville board...
Take a look inside Virginia's first freestanding casino
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
WECT
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died. The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning. “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of...
VCU opens campus grocery store on site of former West Grace Walmart
The storefront, which is at the bottom of a seven story building owned by VCU, was previously home to a Walmart which was open from April of 2015 to June of 2019 and was vacant from then until December.
Crime Insider: 7th-grader had loaded gun at West End middle school
"All students and staff are safe. Administrators and police worked together to move the student to a safe location and recover the weapon."
Brick Road Coffee Co. to open in repurposed train cars
Brick Road Coffee Co. plans to open in early February in the West End of Henrico County inside property formerly occupied by Northstar Academy.
Comments / 0