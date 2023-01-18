Patterson Road shooter identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Grand Junction Police have identified the man accused of firing multiple shots in a residential area. Local law enforcement agencies responded to the area of Northern Way and Patterson Road yesterday around noon to reports of multiple shots fired near the Greenhouse Apartments.

After an approximately hour-long standoff, law enforcement took Michael C. Viegas into custody, transported him to the Mesa County jail, then booked him on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer

Attempted assault in the first degree, three counts

Criminal Mischief

Prohibited use of weapons, 25 counts

Reckless endangerment

Resisting arrest

Western Slope now has learned Viegas allegedly used a rifle in the incident but officials would not confirm what type of rifle or ammunition was used.

According to GJPD, this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community. Western Slope Now will update this story when more details become available.

