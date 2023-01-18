Read full article on original website
The Origins Of Southern Food
Since we are getting ready to go into Black History Month, I thought it was a good idea to talk about our cuisine! Southern cuisine is a unique blend of traditional cooking styles, flavors, and ingredients that have been passed down over generations. The cuisine has its roots in the agricultural and agrarian lifestyles of the Southern United States and was heavily influenced by the foods brought over from Africa. Some common ingredients used were okra, bush greens (collard greens for example), yams (which are different from sweet potatoes), eggplant, black-eyed peas, sesame seeds, cornmeal and red rice. Meat was a rarity, so it was first only used for flavoring. Biscuits, cornbread, and corn pone are also popular dishes. Traditional Southern cooking is often served family-style, with large portions of food served on a single platter. Southern cuisine is also known for its use of spices, such as garlic, cayenne, and black pepper. With its deep roots in the past, many people still enjoy Southern cuisine.
