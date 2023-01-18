Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
Dusting up to 2 inches of snow possible tonight into Sunday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After dinner time Saturday, precipitation will begin to move into central Illinois. At first, we may see a rain/snow mix, but quickly precipitation will fully transition to snow and be most widespread overnight. A dusting up to an inch across the viewing area will be most common. Some isolated areas may see up to 2 inches. The northern half of the viewing area has the best chance to see more than an inch. Regardless, it’s not a lot but can certainly create slick spots on untreated surfaces so be careful traveling Sunday morning and plan to use a few extra minutes.
In central Pa. this weekend, will it snow?
Despite a small chance, central Pennsylvania is probably looking at rain, not snow, this weekend. A cloudy, uneventful Saturday will give way to a 90 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. A storm is riding up through the Appalachian mountains overnight, according to the National Weather Service, set to arrive Sunday.
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning
While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
wdrb.com
Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast
The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
How much snow will PA get Sunday into Monday?
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Another winter storm is expected in Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon through early Monday. Here’s how the storm could play out for your area. A winter storm will arrive Sunday and move away on Monday. Light snow will develop Sunday afternoon with warmer air working into the system. The warm air will cause […]
Lehigh Valley weather: Where will it snow this weekend? Check our snowfall projections map.
A wintry mix on Sunday could leave some accumulating snow in parts of the Lehigh Valley for the first time since December. As of Friday, the National Weather Service anticipated measurable snow in the Poconos and possibly into the Lehigh Valley’s higher northern elevations, with little chance of accumulation in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton area where a few flakes may mix in before turning over to all rain. Meanwhile, AccuWeather put the Lehigh Valley on the very edge of its snowfall forecast, calling for 1 to 3 inches to the north.
kyweathercenter.com
Winter Weather Tonight and Sunday
Good Saturday, folks. We have made it to the weekend and we have winter weather moving in later tonight. This messy setup looks to bring rain and snow into the Bluegrass state, with some areas getting in on accumulations. Once into next week, a bigger storm will threaten our region.
National Weather Service: Snow to fall in New York this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Areas of northern New York have already seen steady snowfall this week and an anticipated storm on Sunday is likely to bring more accumulation. While Sunday’s anticipated storm will surely bring rain to the five boroughs, snow remains unlikely in New York City, according to forecasters.
Fox 59
Indiana snow chances increasing this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday. Cold, windy Friday. For...
Not cold enough: These trees actually benefit from winter’s chill | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch
We’re about to enter the fourth week of January and around here we haven’t yet had any measurable snow. That doesn’t make me mad, but lots of people like it and many winter businesses depend on it. I would, however, like some colder temperatures for a while....
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
WSET
'We're ready:' VDOT preparing for winter weather expected Saturday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — With the winter weather expected to come through Virginia Saturday night and Sunday morning, VDOT is prepping the roads to keep you safe. Len Stevens, VDOT's Lynchburg District Communications Manager, said they have crews on standby ready to jump into action, should things get worse than expected.
WVNT-TV
From rain to strong winds then snow showers, a cold front brings big changes
Thursday starts with a few isolated showers that will build in as the morning continues. Winds are still out of the southwest 10-15mph helping temps push into the 50s and 60s across the region this afternoon. After our cold front passes through the region west to east we’ll see drier conditions for the evening commute but winds will pick up out of the west 15-20mph with gusts as high as 25-30mph. Winds will continue to increase 25-30mph with gusts upwards of 40+mph. Overnight lows drop quickly into the low 30s. Any rainwater left on roads or runoff will free creating slick travel.
KWCH.com
A winter storm is set to impact KS tonight, Saturday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says another winter storm will move across the state late tonight into Saturday night bringing widespread snowfall and possibly some light wintry mix. Overall, this does not look like a potent system, and snowfall accumulation should stay on the lighter side, but some travel troubles are possible. As of now, widespread 2-4′' of snow across the state should be expected. Higher amounts will be possible in west-central Ks where 3-6′' will be possible.
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
abc27.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Effingham Radio
Impactful Winter Storm System Possible Middle of Next Week
A winter storm system is possible around the middle of next week. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a storm system is expected to move into Illinois next week. Current timing is showing Tuesday evening and into Wednesday for the expected arrival. Illinois is positioned on the cold...
Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
wtva.com
Drier as cooler air arrives Thursday
Thursday starts with clearing skies and temperatures in the mid-50s. High temperatures reach the low 60s by afternoon. It might be a struggle to make it that warm with windy conditions as west and north winds should be gusting an excess of 20 to 30 mph. That will certainly make it feel a lot cooler.
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
Comments / 0