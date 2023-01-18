ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Outshines Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon

Solar innovator Enphase Energy Inc ENPH delivered beaming returns for traders and investors in recent years. Since January 2018, Enphase Energy stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Microsoft, Palantir And Dogecoin's Co-Founder Slams This Bankrupt Crypto Lender

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The market ended a volatile holiday-shortened trading week on a high note, as all three major indexes moved higher on Friday. The S&P 500 still ended the week lower by 0.66%, the Nasdaq Composite squeaked out a gain of 0.55%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.70% for the week.
What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower going into Thursday's close. Shares of companies in the broader tech sector are trading lower following strong jobless claims figures, which have added to concerns over a tight labor market. A rise in Treasury yields has also weighed on the sector.
Tesla Shows Signs The Local Bottom May Be In: Here's A Look At The Chart

Tesla is trading in an uptrend, making a series of higher highs and higher lows. The EV-stock's volatility has decreased as its competition in the space has increased. Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders...

