Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
14news.com
Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department arrested two people on drug and counterfeiting charges on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the Rural King on Lube Way for two men that were said to be intoxicated and possibly about to steal from the store. Police identified...
wevv.com
Man recently arrested in Evansville drug trafficking investigation arrested again in Madisonville
A man who was arrested just a few days ago as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Evansville, Indiana, was arrested again with a variety of drugs on him in Madisonville, Kentucky, according to police. As we reported Wednesday, Christopher Barnes was one of three people arrested after investigators...
k105.com
Ohio Co. theft suspect busted with stolen goods, drugs
A theft suspect has been arrested in Ohio County. On Wednesday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Dam Police Department and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on a vehicle belonging to a theft suspect, Phillip C. Edge, 35, of Beaver Dam. Edge was suspected of committing...
Evansville Circle K robbed at gunpoint
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police report nearly $300 in cash was stolen from a gas station on Evansville’s southside early Friday morning. Officers say the robbery happened at 3 a.m. at the Circle K on E Riverside Drive. Multiple officers arrived on scene and spoke with a gas station worker. The victim told officers that […]
WISH-TV
Missing Evansville man found dead in vehicle under bridge
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man who had been missing for over a month was found dead Friday afternoon in an overturned vehicle under a bridge along Old US 41. Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family on Dec. 10. and was last seen on Dec. 9 at a co-worker’s home in Princeton driving his 2017 Toyota Avalon, according to Indiana State Police.
Missing Evansville man found dead after car crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workers
Police reported that a former Walmart employee shot one of his former coworkers on Thursday night at the Evansville, Indiana, store. At a news conference on Friday, authorities said that the 25-year-old man ordered a group of about a dozen individuals to line up against a wall as he attended a nightly team meeting armed with a revolver.
wpsdlocal6.com
Investigation into fugitive leads to three meth trafficking arrests and one assault arrest, sheriff's office says
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Bowling Green, Kentucky, man wanted on federal and local warrants was arrested Wednesday and charged with meth trafficking in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says that arrest led to the arrest of a Benton, Kentucky, man accused of shooting the fugitive and the arrest of Paducah residents accused of meth trafficking.
k105.com
Narcotics task force arrests wanted Leitchfield man on drug charges
The Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force has arrested a Leitchfield man on drug charges. On Wednesday afternoon at 4:00, the task force served arrest warrants out of Boone and Grayson counties on 24-year-old Matthew Breeden at a residence in the 600 block of Commerce Drive. The Boone County warrants...
EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosely II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosely were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
Kentucky pharmacist, spouse indicted in drug case
A Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.
wevv.com
Two suspects flee Webster County apartment during drug investigation, police say
Police in Providence, Kentucky, say they're looking for two people who fled from an apartment after learning that officers were on their way to look for drugs. The Providence Police Department says late Wednesday night around 9 p.m., officers were headed to the Saddle Club Apartments to investigate a disturbance, drug activity, and a report of a felon with a gun.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville man reported a large amount of money taken out of his checking account Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say between December 10th, 2021 and October 31st, 2022 someone used the man’s debit card to make multiple transactions totaling $31,486. No arrest has been made but the report lists...
14news.com
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
harlanenterprise.net
Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges
A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
wvih.com
Beaver Dam Man Faces Theft Charges
A Beaver Dam man has been charged in connection to thefts that occurred in December. Phillip Edge was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools and drug possession charges. On Thursday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Hartford Police Department executed a search...
fox56news.com
Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart shooting
The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart …. The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights...
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman Dead
On October 24th, 2021, a shooting occurred at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana. The gunman, identified as 44-year-old Martin Michael Brescia, targeted an employees meeting, leaving at least two people injured before taking his own life.
Man who tried to run from Christian County authorities arrested for assault
A Hopkinsville man is in custody after a report of a domestic disturbance turned into two foot chases in Christian County Tuesday night.
14news.com
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the woman shot Thursday night at the westside Walmart in Evansville says she was flown to a hospital. Jenny Couch tells us the victim is her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook. Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking after being...
