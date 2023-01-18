ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

14news.com

Police: 2 men arrested in possession of illegal drugs, counterfeit bills

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department arrested two people on drug and counterfeiting charges on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the Rural King on Lube Way for two men that were said to be intoxicated and possibly about to steal from the store. Police identified...
JASPER, IN
k105.com

Ohio Co. theft suspect busted with stolen goods, drugs

A theft suspect has been arrested in Ohio County. On Wednesday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Dam Police Department and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on a vehicle belonging to a theft suspect, Phillip C. Edge, 35, of Beaver Dam. Edge was suspected of committing...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Circle K robbed at gunpoint

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police report nearly $300 in cash was stolen from a gas station on Evansville’s southside early Friday morning. Officers say the robbery happened at 3 a.m. at the Circle K on E Riverside Drive. Multiple officers arrived on scene and spoke with a gas station worker. The victim told officers that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Missing Evansville man found dead in vehicle under bridge

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man who had been missing for over a month was found dead Friday afternoon in an overturned vehicle under a bridge along Old US 41. Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family on Dec. 10. and was last seen on Dec. 9 at a co-worker’s home in Princeton driving his 2017 Toyota Avalon, according to Indiana State Police.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Evansville man found dead after car crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

Investigation into fugitive leads to three meth trafficking arrests and one assault arrest, sheriff's office says

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Bowling Green, Kentucky, man wanted on federal and local warrants was arrested Wednesday and charged with meth trafficking in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says that arrest led to the arrest of a Benton, Kentucky, man accused of shooting the fugitive and the arrest of Paducah residents accused of meth trafficking.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Narcotics task force arrests wanted Leitchfield man on drug charges

The Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force has arrested a Leitchfield man on drug charges. On Wednesday afternoon at 4:00, the task force served arrest warrants out of Boone and Grayson counties on 24-year-old Matthew Breeden at a residence in the 600 block of Commerce Drive. The Boone County warrants...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WTWO/WAWV

EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosely II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosely were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two suspects flee Webster County apartment during drug investigation, police say

Police in Providence, Kentucky, say they're looking for two people who fled from an apartment after learning that officers were on their way to look for drugs. The Providence Police Department says late Wednesday night around 9 p.m., officers were headed to the Saddle Club Apartments to investigate a disturbance, drug activity, and a report of a felon with a gun.
PROVIDENCE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen

A Hopkinsville man reported a large amount of money taken out of his checking account Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say between December 10th, 2021 and October 31st, 2022 someone used the man’s debit card to make multiple transactions totaling $31,486. No arrest has been made but the report lists...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
harlanenterprise.net

Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges

A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wvih.com

Beaver Dam Man Faces Theft Charges

A Beaver Dam man has been charged in connection to thefts that occurred in December. Phillip Edge was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools and drug possession charges. On Thursday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Hartford Police Department executed a search...
BEAVER DAM, KY
fox56news.com

Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart shooting

The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Police kill alleged shooter in Evansville walmart …. The shooter, now identified as 25-year-old Ronald Mosley, was killed in a police shootout. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights...
LEXINGTON, KY
14news.com

Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the woman shot Thursday night at the westside Walmart in Evansville says she was flown to a hospital. Jenny Couch tells us the victim is her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook. Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking after being...
EVANSVILLE, IN

