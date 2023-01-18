Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
Kean gets seat on Science, Space, & Technology Committee, his third committee spot
Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-Westfield) announced yesterday that he has been appointed to a seat on the House Science, Space, & Technology Committee, which has jurisdiction over non-defense-related research and development as well as agencies like NASA. “New Jersey is home to some of the best researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs...
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
The company used by Putin to put 50,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine will be deemed a 'transnational criminal organization' by the US
The move will open up "additional avenues" to pursue the Wagner Group's global supply of cash and weapons, the White House said on Friday.
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
More classified documents found at Biden's home week after White House said search was 'complete'
The White House previously emphasized a search of President Joe Biden's home was 'complete' but additional classified documents were found by the FBI on Friday.
New Jersey Globe
Two reform-minded legislators take equivocal stances on county party lines
State Sen. Shirley Turner (D-Lawrence) made waves last week when she told the New Jersey Globe that she would support the end of New Jersey’s county organization line system, which allows political parties to give their preferred candidates better spots on primary ballots. But two of Turner’s most natural...
New Jersey Globe
Roger Chugh, former McGreevey administration official, dies at 68
Rajesh “Roger” Chugh, a kind, generous and controversial, but often misunderstood man who served as the Assistant New Jersey Secretary of State briefly in 2002 when James E. McGreevey was governor, died on January 17. He was 68. For a short time in 2002, Chugh was in the...
New Jersey Globe
Zwicker says process to determine Jaffer’s successor is underway
With first-term Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery) unexpectedly retiring from the legislature, Central Jersey Democrats are still sorting out her replacement on the 16th district ticket in this year’s election. The leader of that ticket, State Sen. Andrew Zwicker (D-South Brunswick), said today that there will be a meeting next...
Slovak vote on early election not binding due to low turnout
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — A nationwide referendum in Slovakia on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election has failed to produce a legally binding result because the turnout was too low. The country’s Statistics Office said Sunday that voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” —...
New Jersey Globe
Salant wins re-election to Washington press post
Jonathan D. Salant, a popular Star-Ledger reporter who covers Capitol Hill, has been re-elected to the five-member Standing of Correspondents that accredits news reporters in the U.S. Senate and House press galleries. Salant was the top vote-getter in a competitive four-candidate race for three seats seats. Salant received 197 votes,...
Comments / 0