ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
New Jersey Globe

Zwicker says process to determine Jaffer’s successor is underway

With first-term Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery) unexpectedly retiring from the legislature, Central Jersey Democrats are still sorting out her replacement on the 16th district ticket in this year’s election. The leader of that ticket, State Sen. Andrew Zwicker (D-South Brunswick), said today that there will be a meeting next...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Slovak vote on early election not binding due to low turnout

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — A nationwide referendum in Slovakia on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election has failed to produce a legally binding result because the turnout was too low. The country’s Statistics Office said Sunday that voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” —...
New Jersey Globe

Salant wins re-election to Washington press post

Jonathan D. Salant, a popular Star-Ledger reporter who covers Capitol Hill, has been re-elected to the five-member Standing of Correspondents that accredits news reporters in the U.S. Senate and House press galleries. Salant was the top vote-getter in a competitive four-candidate race for three seats seats. Salant received 197 votes,...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy