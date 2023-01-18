Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Increased safety measures coming to Prince William Co. area amid uptick in crime
Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added to an area of Prince William County, Virginia, that has experienced a recent uptick in crime, according to officials. There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and...
Prince William Police looking for gas station robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a robbery suspect.
whatsupwoodbridge.com
County buying shooting range for police firearms training
The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) is receiving extra space to conduct firearms training. A contract to purchase Elite Shooting Sports was OK’d by the Board of County Supervisors (BOCS) on Tuesday. The owner plans to retire, according to a release from the police department. Standing at 7751...
Manassas Police looking for fugitive wanted for abduction
According to police, 20-year-old Thomas Lynwood Brown is wanted for two counts of abduction, two counts of grand larceny, hit and run, unlawful entry and violation of a protective order.
Police: Missing man killed during drug deal dispute in Prince William County
Prince William County Police Department is continuing to investigate after a missing man was revealed to have allegedly been murdered by two suspects during a drug deal in Woodbridge.
Spotsylvania Sheriff warning residents after skimming device found on gas station card reader
According to police, the skimming device, which steals information from credit and debit cards as they are placed into a card reader, was found inside pump 7 at the Valero FasMart at 5022 Plank Road, just west of Interstate 95 and Fredericksburg, just before 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
Prince William County Police looking for suspect who stole from Potomac Festival restaurants
The Prince William County Police Department is looking for a man suspected of breaking into two restaurants at a Woodbridge shopping center earlier this month.
Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.
Montgomery County high school placed on lockdown for reported gun on campus Friday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County high school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after there was a report of a gun on campus, the Montgomery County Police Department said. Police responded to a call at 1:54 p.m. about a student with a gun at Albert Einstein High...
WAVY News 10
2 charged in murder of missing Virginia man whose body was found in Maryland
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County police said two people face charges in the murder of a 20-year-old man who disappeared in December and whose body they dumped in Prince George’s County, Md. Jose Abelino Guerrero’s family reported him missing on Dec. 21,...
fox5dc.com
3 hurt when freight train strikes truck in Prince William County: police
NOKESVILLE, Va. - Authorities say three people were injured after a freight train struck a truck Thursday morning in Virginia. The crash happened in Prince William County just before 9 a.m. in the 11200 block of Aden Road in the Nokesville area. Officials say one of the occupants suffered what...
'Reprehensible' | Police investigating 3 racist incidents in Loudoun Co.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police and sheriff's deputies are investigating three racist incidents in Loudoun County. Two incidents were reported on Thursday and another was reported on Friday. In western Loudoun County, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received several reports of white supremacy propaganda flyers found in the driveways...
Fairfax Times
Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County
As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
Teen Critically Injured In Prince William County Shooting Near Elementary School, Police Say
One teen suffered life-threatening injuries and another was hospitalized in a Prince William County shooting near an elementary school, police said.Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officers were called to the intersection of Roundtree Drive and Riverside Drive in Woodbridge to investigat…
Woodbridge double shooting leaves man, boy hospitalized
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating after two people were shot in Woodbridge Wednesday night. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the area of Princedale Drive and Riverside Drive around 9:30 p.m. Police said after the shooting, the two victims drove to the nearby Noblewood Plaza shopping center, where they met with officers.
Inside Nova
Two shot in Dale City; juvenile suffers serious injuries
Two people were shot in Dale City late Wednesday, one a juvenile who suffered possible life-threatening injuries, police said. The case is Prince William County's third shooting this week and second double shooting. On Monday, a man was shot and killed and another wounded in a shooting on U.S. 1 near Marumsco Plaza.
WJLA
Stafford Co. among Va. high schools that didn't notify some students of national merit
STAFFORD, Va. (7News) — Stafford County Public Schools confirmed Friday that six of their students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status "in a timely manner." "We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused in these students and families....
White supremacist propaganda spread in Loudoun County
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Department received multiple reports of White Supremacist flyers found in driveways Thursday, January 19.
3 people hurt after train, truck collide in Prince William County
One of the three people who was in the truck had critical injuries after the collision.
theriver953.com
FRPD reports the search for a suspect
The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) reports the search for Xavier Davonne Roy. Roy has been known to frequent the South Shenandoah Avenue Kendrick Lane area of Front Royal. Roy is a black male standing 5 feet 9inches tall with brown hair and eyes. A picture of Roy is found...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0