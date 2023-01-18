ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

WTOP

Mobley scores career-high 38, powers Cavs over Bucks 114-102

CLEVELAND (AP) — There have been flashes of brilliance from Evan Mobley, tantalizing moments that convinced the Cavaliers he’ll dominate. On Saturday night, he put it all together. Mobley scored a career-high 38 points, Darius Garland added 21 and Cleveland bounced back from an embarrassing loss with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOP

Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field,...
HOUSTON, TX
WTOP

Grant Williams has career-high 25, Celtics’ streak reaches 9

TORONTO (AP) — Grant Williams scored a career-high 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 27 and the Boston Celtics overcame the absence of leading scorer Jayson Tatum to extend their winning streak to nine games by beating the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday. Already without Tatum, Boston’s injury woes worsened...
BOSTON, MA
WTOP

Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bill Schonely, the longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster with a distinctive baritone who coined the phrase “Rip City,” died on Saturday. He was 93. Affectionately known as “The Schonz,” Schonely was the team’s broadcaster for its inaugural season in 1970 and held the...
PORTLAND, OR
WTOP

Sports Betting Line

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WTOP

Detroit Mercy hosts Oakland after Davis’ 42-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-12, 6-3 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-12, 4-5 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Antoine Davis scored 42 points in Detroit Mercy’s 89-77 win over the IUPUI Jaguars. The Titans have gone 5-2 at home. Detroit Mercy is the...
DETROIT, MI
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target

Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
DURHAM, NC
WTOP

Los Angeles brings losing streak into matchup with Chicago

Los Angeles Kings (25-16-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-26-4, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -227, Blackhawks +185; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings, on a three-game losing streak, play the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago has a 9-15-2 record in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. NEW YORK GIANTS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — NEW YORK GIANTS: CB Rodarius Williams, LB Micah McFadden, G Wyatt Davis, G Jack Anderson, DL Henry Mondeaux, WR Makai Polk, CB Zyon Gilbert. PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, RB Trey Sermon, CB Avonte Maddox, S Anthony Harris, LB Kyron Johnson, OL Josh Sills.
NEW YORK STATE

