Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to playa fter he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sas. It's just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: New Mexico arrives in latest Top 25 And 1 after clutch overtime win
The Mountain West currently rates as the nation's fifth-best conference, according to the NET. It's ahead of both the ACC and the Pac-12 — and on track to get at least three schools, and perhaps as many as five, into the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Two of those schools played...
Cincinnati Basketball: TV coverage, where to watch the Bearcats matchup with Memphis
With an opportunity to keep pace in the AAC standings, the Bearcats are scheduled to meet rival Memphis on Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. Tip off is set for 1:00 PM on ESPN2 and fuboTV. Both teams are hoping to secure a first round bye in the upcoming AAC Tournament...
WTOP
Detroit Mercy hosts Oakland after Davis’ 42-point game
Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-12, 6-3 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-12, 4-5 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Antoine Davis scored 42 points in Detroit Mercy’s 89-77 win over the IUPUI Jaguars. The Titans have gone 5-2 at home. Detroit Mercy is the...
WTOP
Allen scores 28 in Kansas City’s win over North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Shemarri Allen had 28 points in Kansas City’s 75-73 victory against North Dakota State on Saturday. Precious Isiaru’s 3-pointer broke a tie with 1:27 left and Kansas City held on for the win. Allen also had five rebounds and seven assists for the...
WTOP
Attempting to pinpoint when Louisville men's basketball will win its first ACC game
Louisville’s 2022-23 season has been well-documented. Words such as disappointing, embarrassing and unacceptable are a few that could describe the abrupt fall from grace from one of college basketball’s recent powerhouses. But, while the Cardinals sit at 0-8 in conference play and in the 15th and final spot...
Edmond Memorial girls grab Titan Classic championship with 73-67 win against tournament host
By Michael Kinney MIDWEST CITY - Class 6A No. 2 Edmond Memorial had pretty much cruised through the first two rounds of the Titan Classic. In their victories against Del City and Glenpool, they didn’t have to raise their level of play in order to advance to the next round. However, when they took ...
WTOP
NFL Playoff Glance
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Kansas City or Kansas City vs. Buffalo at Atlanta, 3:30 (CBS) Dallas/San Francisco winner at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) <. Copyright...
WTOP
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Huntsville at Evansville, 4 p.m. Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m. Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m. Monday’s Games. No games scheduled. Tuesday’s Games. No games scheduled.
WTOP
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m. Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m. Newfoundland at Adirondack, 3 p.m. Wheeling at Indy, 3 p.m. Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05...
WTOP
Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player born in Tennessee to dress in an NHL game.
