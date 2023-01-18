Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 15 News
Call to action on eve of what would have been Roe v. Wade anniversary
Ahead of what would have been Roe v Wade's 50th anniversary, Planned Parenthood and the White House are calling for action from Arizona leaders. Meanwhile, anti-abortion advocates are calling the post-Roe abortion landscape in the state a step in the right direction. Brittany Fonteno, the President and CEO of Planned...
KTAR.com
Arizona AG pauses execution warrants after Hobbs orders death penalty review
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said the state won’t ask for execution warrants while a review of the death penalty process ordered by Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday is ongoing. “My office will also pause all requests for warrants of execution while the review process is...
KTAR.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office says it will continue using mass surveillance program
PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said a mass surveillance program it engineers will continue despite a report this week claiming the operation is illegal. AG Kris Mayes’ office collects money transfer records for transactions of $500 or more sent to or from Arizona, California, Mexico, New Mexico and Texas and stores it in a database that is shared with law enforcement, an effort it says helps fight crime.
An Arizona official has a plan to speed up election results. Not everyone is on board
Arizona's Maricopa County faced criticism as it took days to count its votes in 2022. The county's Republican recorder has a proposal to try to fix the problems he sees.
knau.org
Proposed bills would criminalize homelessness
Two proposed Arizona bills want to criminalize common activities of those experiencing homelessness. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks in public rights-of-way. They would also make it illegal to panhandle in certain areas. Violating the proposed law could result in a misdemeanor...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Arizona eye surgery network agrees to pay $1 million, end discriminatory policies towards people with disabilities
The United States Department of Justice originally filed the lawsuit in December 2021 on behalf of an elderly quadriplegic patient, alleging that Tempe, Arizona-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center was requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures. American Vision Partners was named as a codefendant.
kjzz.org
Gov. Hobbs' budget meets 1st hurdle at committee hearing
Gov. Katie Hobbs’ proposed budget met its first hurdle Tuesday. The Republican-majority Joint Appropriations Committee took issue with the governor’s approach, as it cuts spending on many items passed by the Legislature. One key example is Hobbs’ scale back of the expanded school voucher program from last year....
kjzz.org
Arizona budget talks have barely begun – and there’s already talk of a shutdown
It’s barely the middle of January, but at the Arizona Capitol there’s already talk about July — and the very real possibility of a government shutdown. Republican lawmakers balked at the first budget proposal from new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. Last week, Hobbs released her spending wish list, which would eliminate the state’s school voucher program and spend $17.1 billion on education, housing and welfare programs.
Arizona Attorney General Mayes defends money transfer surveillance program
PHOENIX — Newly elected Attorney General Kris Mayes of Arizona is defending the use of a massive money transfer surveillance program that allows law enforcement across the country to access millions of financial transactions. On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) decried the secret database after obtaining records...
Employers in Arizona could soon force employees to join a union
Arizona lawmakers are introducing a bill that is hoping to get rid of Arizona's right to work law, which cannot require employers to force employees to join a union.
azpm.org
Bill that restricts student's pronouns moves past committee
In a 4-3 vote on Wednesday, the Arizona Senate Education Committee moved a bill forward that would restrict school employees from using pronouns and names that differ from a student’s biological sex and birth-name. Teachers would have to gain “parental permission” to use a student’s gender affirming pronoun or...
AZFamily
New bill would eliminate food tax across Arizona but faces opposition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A trip to the grocery store has gotten expensive. James Hendricks is one of many Arizonans struggling to make ends meet.” Eggs are $7 for 12, it’s hard out here,” said Hendricks.” They’re starving people. It’s rough.” Some Arizona lawmakers are looking to ease the financial pain shoppers feel every time they buy a bag of chips or a gallon of milk.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona pronoun bill: Supporters, opponents speak out during legislative hearing
The bill, also known as Senate Bill 1001, proposes to ban school employees or contractors from identifying a student under 18 by a pronoun that is different from their biological sex without written parental consent. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
KTAR.com
Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M
PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
Fronteras Desk
Hobbs' proposed budget puts state money toward addressing PFAS in AZ groundwater
In a budget proposal released this month, Gov. Katie Hobbs earmarked some state money for cleanup of PFAS — a group of chemicals found in many water sources that are linked to health problems like cancer. Known as forever chemicals, PFAS don’t break down naturally and are found in...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Arizona Game and Fish Department releases Arizona Wildlife Conservation Strategy
The Arizona Game and Fish Department has released the Arizona Wildlife Conservation Strategy (AWCS), a major update to the official State Wildlife Action Plan that will serve as the Department’s roadmap for wildlife conservation over the next decade. The 10-year strategic plan prioritizes conservation of the state’s “species of...
ABC 15 News
Breach of trust or key tracking tool? Arizona uses secret database to track money
PHOENIX — Diving deeper into accusations that a secret database, compiled by the state of Arizona, was tracking anyone sending money to or from Mexico through wire transfers. The people affected by what the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is calling an illegal financial surveillance system are now speaking...
azmirror.com
AZ ranks No. 3 for water efficiency as Colorado River dwindles
Arizona is ranked No. 3 among the states for water efficiency and sustainability, but still has a lot of room for improvement, according to a new analysis released this week. The Alliance for Water Efficiency ranks conservation, sustainability and affordability, and assigns each U.S. state a national and regional ranking.
Arizona university union works demand $25 minimum wage
A workers union at the University of Arizona is demanding that the campus-wide minimum wage is $25 per hour by 2025, saying that some campus workers make a 'poverty wage'
azbigmedia.com
Massive Jove Solar project in Arizona moves closer to reality
La Paz County, Arizona, could soon be the site of a large-scale solar energy facility if the U.S. government approves Jove Solar LLC’s application for a 30-year right-of-way grant. The project’s plan and the environmental concerns were discussed during a virtual public scoping meeting held by the Bureau of Land Management Tuesday.
Comments / 4