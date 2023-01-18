Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Henrique Avancini Joins the Caloi Henrique Avancini Racing Team
Henrique Avancini has announced that he will be racing with Caloi Henrique Avancini Racing in 2023. Originally launched back in 2015 to support promising young racers the team reaches a new stage in its life as Henrique will now be riding for the team. Alongside Henrique, the rest of the team's roster will be filled out with fellow Brazillian racers with Ulan Galinski, Sabrina Oliveira and Cainã Oliveira onboard for the 2023 season.
Pinkbike.com
Sam Blenkinsop Signs With Crestline Bike Co.
PRESS RELEASE: Crestline Bike Co. & Cascade Components. As I'm sure you can imagine, we have been frothing over this news here at Crestline Bike Co. and Cascade Components for the last little while. We are happy to officially welcome Sam Blenkinsop to the Crestline family!. Sam has a number...
Pinkbike.com
The Sea Otter Classic Is Back For 2023, Looking Bigger & Better Than Ever
You will want to make plans to be in California this April—the world’s premier cycling festival is back to kick off the season in Monterey. Registration is OPEN for the 2023 Life Time Sea Otter Classic presented by Continental, and it looks to be the best yet. Every...
Pinkbike.com
Interview: Craig Evans Signs with Airdrop Bikes
Previous Redbull Hardline winner Craig Evans has signed with UK brand Airdrop bikes after a long stint on Santa Cruz bikes. Craig, who is maybe best known for his technical and creative riding, is Sheffield born and bred, much like Airdrop. We had a quick catchup with Craig to find...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Fergus Ryan is Back Up To Speed in "Regression"
Fergus Ryan is back! After an accident that took Ferg out of racing late last season, we're excited to announce that he is back riding and fighting fit! During a pre-race trip in Morzine, Ferg overshot a gap leading to a broken ankle and an early end to his season. With the last few rounds slipping through his fingertips, Ferg was extra motivated to heal up as quickly as possible and get back out on this bike!
Pinkbike.com
Video: Developing the Next Generation Santa Cruz V10
This is the eighth generation of V10, one of the winningest downhill bikes of all time. What you see here is still very much in the prototype stages. This video series goes behind the scenes and shows the work that the team at Santa Cruz and the Syndicate put into this and other bikes. Episode one takes us back to just a few weeks after Greg Minnaar won the 2021 World Championship and went to work validating numerous test mules to decide the direction of the next bike. You might be surprised to hear that other suspension designs were tested before Greg settled on VPP.
Pinkbike.com
Charlie Harrison Joins Santa Cruz in Development Role
Following the announcement of his retirement at the end of last year, Charlie Harrison has revealed that he will be using his skills and experience to help develop future bikes for Santa Cruz. I had this conversation with @joshmosiman at #camprev while listening to his story of stepping away from...
Pinkbike.com
Bike Check: Kyle Strait’s Custom Vitus Escarpe Slalom Build
Kyle Strait’s success as one of the world’s premier gravity athletes hasn’t come by chance. With a career spanning over two decades, including two Red Bull Rampage wins and podiums in slopestyle, dual slalom, dirt jump, speed and style, enduro, and downhill, Strait has figured out what works and what doesn’t when it comes to finding top speed on dirt. The SoCal-based rider is keenly aware of the impact bike setup can have on the results sheet. We have been working closely with Kyle to craft a ripping slalom race bike.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Charlie Murray's Practice POV from the NZ National DH Series Round 2
Practice lap down the race track for round 2 of the 2023 NZ National DH Series. This track starts on Community Transmission and links into the GC. Thanks, Christchurch Adventure Park and Gravity Canterbury for hosting!. — Charlie Murray.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Urban Downhill Kicks Off At The Feria De Manizales
5:00 am and the team ready at the top to start the assembly of what would be the track for the Manizales Urban Downhill Fair in its 15th edition. We have approximately 40 people for logistics and 15 people to assemble ramps and taping the track. Due to the difference building of the track to the traditional downhill, we only had time for the assembly from Friday night, for this same reason we advanced work and assemble the jump to the finish line. Everything was going smoothly, the entire team was in action, putting foam protectors on the railings and high-risk points, assembling ramps, delimiting the route and balancing the logistics of the event, until a few drops began to fall, increasing minute by minute to what would be a heavy down pour.
Pinkbike.com
Kyle Strait Signs With Vitus
When Vitus looked to expand into the United States, we sought riders across all cycling disciplines that aligned with our Real Riders mentality. To us, Real Riders are those people who find immense passion and joy on their bike. Whether competing at the highest level or leading a local ride, the riders we choose to represent Vitus love bikes as much as we do and are part of this wonderful, global community.
