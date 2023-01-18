Read full article on original website
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat
If confirmed by Gov. Wes Moore, Del. Alonzo Washington would replace former Sen. Paul Pinsky to represent District 22. The post Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wypr.org
The sights and sounds of the Wes Moore-Aruna Miller 'People’s Inaugural Ball' in Baltimore
Okey Enyia and Meghan Enyia wore traditional attire to the Inaugural Ball. Mrs. Enyia said she supports Governor Wes Moore because of his platform on early childhood education. More than 11,000 people were expected to attend The People's Ball inside the convention center in downtown Baltimore to celebrate the inauguration...
wypr.org
Maryland college savings board chair resigns after parents' Annapolis protest of financial snafu
Joseph Dubsky, a freshman at the University of Maryland, College Park campus said he's concerned that without access to the state's college savings plan he might drop out of school. His father, Michael Dubsky, joined him for a rally in Annapolis, Maryland on January 19th, 2023. Editor's Note: Since this...
Family, Famous Friends Highlight Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's Historic Inauguration Day
There was no shortage of familiar faces in Annapolis on Wednesday afternoon as Maryland welcomed Wes Moore as the state's 63rd governor.In a fitting ceremony, Moore, who is also the state's first African American governor, was sworn into office on abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ bible before being…
Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor
Ceremony pays homage to Africans enslaved in the city who were part of the Middle Passage. The post Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
arlingtonmagazine.com
The 20 Most Popular Colleges for Arlington’s Class of 2022
College applications are on the rise in Arlington. In 2022, Arlington Public School seniors collectively reported having sent out 10,583 college applications—a 28% increase over applications from just four years prior. So where did the most recent graduating class apply? Here are the colleges and universities that received the most applications from the APS class of 2022.
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Mayor To Join Incoming Moore Administration
Emily Keller will resign her position as Mayor. Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller (Photo from City of Hagerstown, Md) In a press conference today, groundbreaker and trailblazer Emily Keller revealed the newest path down which she is about to embark hours after Maryland’s Governor-elect Wes Moore announced her appointment as his administration’s Special Secretary of Opioid Response.
Fairfax Times
Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County
As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
Washington City Paper
Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland
After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan
On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
WJLA
'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
bethesdamagazine.com
Family recalls ‘Joe’ Reynolds’ legacy a month after fatal shooting in Silver Spring garage
The family of Charles Joseph “Joe” Reynolds spoke out Saturday to share memories of the husband, father and volunteer who was “always willing to go out of his way to help,” a month after he was fatally shot in a downtown Silver Spring garage. Police report...
Georgetown Voice
Antisemitic pamphlets the latest in targeted hate speech against Jewish students
Content warning: This article references antisemitism and anti-Black and Islamophobic rhetoric. Jo Matta (CAS ’23) was running home before Rangila when she noticed a stack of newspapers on the floor of Walsh. Despite being in a rush, an image featured on the papers caused her to double back. “All...
These Regal Cinema Theaters In The DMV Region Will Be Closing For Good
The show will not be going on for several Regal Cinemas locations in the DMV area as the theater’s parent company contends with Chapter 11 bankruptcy concerns. A total of 39 Regal theaters across the country are set to shutter their doors - following the closure of several others that have already been shut down - after parent company, Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Fairfax Times
Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’
In another Friday night missive, this one sent at 6:21 p.m., as parents were stirring spaghetti sauce and refereeing after school basketball games, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid claimed that the withholding of National Merit awards “is not a war on merit” and shifted blame to the “antiquated system” of notification by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 20, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Jan. 20. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Food Distribution: Two distributions are scheduled for today. First, the Upcounty hub food distribution is at Mother Seton Parish, 19951 Father Hurley Blvd., Germantown from 9 to 10 a.m. Click here for more information. Second, the East county hub food distribution at 17 Feather Ct., Silver Spring from 12612 Galway Dr., Silver Spring is open from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information click here.
mocoshow.com
Drawing of Swastika Found at Middle School
A drawing of a swastika was found on a desk at Silver Creek Middle School at 3701 Saul Rd in Kensington on Thursday. The school sent out the following message to the community on Friday:. “Dear Silver Creek Families,. I am writing to inform you that a drawing of a...
bethesdamagazine.com
Purple Line construction delayed another seven months, won’t open till mid-2027
Purple Line construction faces another seven-month delay. Construction on Maryland’s Purple Line, already 4½ years behind schedule, is facing another seven months of delay that could push back the light-rail line’s opening to mid-2027, according to a new project report. The latest delays, related to moving utility...
