Potomac, MD

fox5dc.com

Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

The 20 Most Popular Colleges for Arlington’s Class of 2022

College applications are on the rise in Arlington. In 2022, Arlington Public School seniors collectively reported having sent out 10,583 college applications—a 28% increase over applications from just four years prior. So where did the most recent graduating class apply? Here are the colleges and universities that received the most applications from the APS class of 2022.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Mayor To Join Incoming Moore Administration

Emily Keller will resign her position as Mayor. Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller (Photo from City of Hagerstown, Md) In a press conference today, groundbreaker and trailblazer Emily Keller revealed the newest path down which she is about to embark hours after Maryland’s Governor-elect Wes Moore announced her appointment as his administration’s Special Secretary of Opioid Response.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Fairfax Times

Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County

As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washington City Paper

Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland

After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan

On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Georgetown Voice

Antisemitic pamphlets the latest in targeted hate speech against Jewish students

Content warning: This article references antisemitism and anti-Black and Islamophobic rhetoric. Jo Matta (CAS ’23) was running home before Rangila when she noticed a stack of newspapers on the floor of Walsh. Despite being in a rush, an image featured on the papers caused her to double back. “All...
Daily Voice

These Regal Cinema Theaters In The DMV Region Will Be Closing For Good

The show will not be going on for several Regal Cinemas locations in the DMV area as the theater’s parent company contends with Chapter 11 bankruptcy concerns. A total of 39 Regal theaters across the country are set to shutter their doors - following the closure of several others that have already been shut down - after parent company, Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax Times

Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’

In another Friday night missive, this one sent at 6:21 p.m., as parents were stirring spaghetti sauce and refereeing after school basketball games, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid claimed that the withholding of National Merit awards “is not a war on merit” and shifted blame to the “antiquated system” of notification by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 20, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Jan. 20. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Food Distribution: Two distributions are scheduled for today. First, the Upcounty hub food distribution is at Mother Seton Parish, 19951 Father Hurley Blvd., Germantown from 9 to 10 a.m. Click here for more information. Second, the East county hub food distribution at 17 Feather Ct., Silver Spring from 12612 Galway Dr., Silver Spring is open from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information click here.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Drawing of Swastika Found at Middle School

A drawing of a swastika was found on a desk at Silver Creek Middle School at 3701 Saul Rd in Kensington on Thursday. The school sent out the following message to the community on Friday:. “Dear Silver Creek Families,. I am writing to inform you that a drawing of a...
KENSINGTON, MD

