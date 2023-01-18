ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide

One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. CPD name 25-year-old woman victim in Hilltop homicide.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation

"Shelter in place" lifted in Powell after domestic situation. Upper Arlington parents protest school board's executive …. Parents...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three bodies found in Dublin house

Dublin police are investigating after finding three bodies inside a house overnight Wednesday. Reynoldsburg middle school closing for good. Central Ohio...
DUBLIN, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Escaped inmates from Missouri in custody following Butler County pursuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri were arrested in southern Ohio. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on on the state Route 4 Bypass at state Route 129 in Fairfield Township.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CUT 132 steakhouse to open at Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new American steakhouse is ready to serve up rib eyes and fresh fillets to Easton Town Center patrons. Opening Monday on Brighton Rose Way is CUT 132, a restaurant that touts modern spins on classic cuts and a refreshing assortment of cocktails and wines. It’s the most recent brainchild of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

Stover scores a big win for Ohio beef

A farm boy turned football star had a great season for the Ohio State Buckeyes and a big win for Ohio’s beef producers. Stover grew up on a cattle and grain operation working with his family. He developed a strong work ethic there and paired it with his athletic ability for great success in the last couple of years.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Upgraded Ohio State cancer-assessing tool screens for new disease

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has launched a new-and-improved version of a tool that combines genetics and technology to screen patients’ health. Developed by researchers more than 20 years ago, the family health risk calculator — designed to help patients assess their chance of developing cancer — recently received a makeover. Once […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE

