UPDATE: King Julian adapting well in Miller Park Zoo
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Miller Park Zoo has released an update on King Julian, a ring-tailed lemur that was found in a Bloomington garage last week.
According to a press release, Julian is accepting food, cooperating with zoo team members and enjoying enrichment activities that the zookeepers provide multiple times a day.
“These enrichment activities are intended to encourage species-specific behaviors in ring-tailed lemurs, such as natural foraging activities and scent marking,” the press release stated.Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
The medical tests performed on Julian have shown that he has a high number of internal parasites. Zoo staff are working under the guidance of veterinarians experienced with primate health to help monitor health concerns.
“On a very happy note,” Miller Park Zoo Director Jay Pratte said. “Julian is thriving while learning how to be the lemur he was born to be! “Investigation for mysterious lemur ongoing
Authorities are still looking for the owners of the lemur, and anyone with information on Julian's origins is encouraged to reach out to the Illinois Conservation Police at 1-8772DNRLAW (236-7529).
