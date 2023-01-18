Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
Social Security Schedule: When February 2023 Benefit Payments Are Sent
The next round of Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in February. Social Security recipients will continue to see bigger benefit checks, thanks to the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Medicaid federal poverty standards updated
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday released updated federal poverty level standards applied to eligibility criteria for Medicaid. For 2023, the poverty guideline in all states except Alaska and Hawaii is $14,580 for a one-person family/household and $19,720 for a two-person family/household. 2023 standards for individuals dually...
Bill to stop school boards hiking property tax is tabled
A bill that would ban a local school tax increase after the statewide property reassessment is completed was tabled Wednesday in the House Educaiton Committee after a lengthy discussion. House Bill 42, sponsored by Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, would remove the up-to-10% increase in school property taxes that current law would allow schools boards to levy. Rep. Rich Collins, ... Read More
NBC 29 News
Senate committee kills repeal of local grocery tax
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Senate Finance Committee has voted down legislation that would have completed the repeal of the grocery tax. Last year, the General Assembly eliminated the state’s share, but the local grocery tax remained in place. Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.) introduced legislation that would...
dallasexpress.com
House to Vote on Abolishing IRS, Income Tax
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives will vote on a bill that would abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and eliminate the national income tax, replacing it with a national sales tax. The Fair Tax Act, introduced by Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) would eliminate national personal and corporate income taxes, as...
Vermont Supreme Court rules Montpelier can allow noncitizen voting in local elections
The court ruled in favor of a 2018 city charter change that allows noncitizens to vote in local, but not statewide, elections. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Supreme Court rules Montpelier can allow noncitizen voting in local elections.
House, Senate committees advance proposal requiring six days of paid time off for workers if sick
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Panels in both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature both advanced a proposal on Tuesday requiring businesses offer paid time off for workers if they are ill or need to care for a loved one.Employees would accrue up to 48 hours, or six days, of paid time off -- which could carry over if unused. The benefit wouldn't exceeded 80 hours. The "earned safe and sick time" plan, for example, covers medical appointments, short-term illness like a cold or flu, caring for a child who may be out of school sick or because of an unexpected closure."During the COVID-19...
Bill would raise unemployment from $400 to $450 a week
A bill filed Friday would raise weekly Delaware unemployment payments from $400 to $450 and, for one year only, save state companies $50 million in 2023 by using state funds to pay unemployment tax increases. House Bill 49 filed by Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, said Delaware already is paying less in unemployment than neighboring states and that the maximum amount ... Read More
Elections conspiracy bill gets hearing, Native Caucus writes letter in opposition
Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, said she objected to the use of the phrase “Zuckerbucks” to describe a grant from the nonprofit Center for Technology and Civic Life, during a hearing on Wednesday. Madeline Malisa, one of the proponents for the bill, said “Zuckerbucks” again. The conspiracy is rooted in conservative skepticism surrounding a $350 million […] The post Elections conspiracy bill gets hearing, Native Caucus writes letter in opposition appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Westchester lawmakers consider legislation requiring candidates to file a truthful resume
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - The George Santos controversy is inspiring a lot of jokes on the late night talk shows. It's also inspiring legislation in Westchester County to hold candidates to a truthful standard. Santos has been hounded by the media, and is facing calls to resign after being caught in a web of lies about virtually every facet of his life. "For those of us who take the business of government seriously, it is pretty awful," said Westchester County Board Chair Catherine Borgia. "People have the right to know who they are voting for."Rep. Ritchie Torres calls for deeper dive into every...
WBOC
Federal Funding Talks for Wicomico County
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- A work session was held on Thursday, January 19th between the Wicomico County Council and US Senator Ben Cardin. The council addressed needs across the county where federal funding could be useful. One of the most discussed topics was the Salisbury Airport, and how it can...
Comments / 0