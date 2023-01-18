Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Daviess County will see ‘explosive growth’ with WestGate One
ODON – An $84 million advanced microchip development and manufacturing operation will be built in Daviess County. WestGate One will be located in the Daviess County section of the tech park just outside of the Crane gate in Odon, according to Southern Indiana Business. Westgate One will be a...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
WHAT’S NEXT For Lynch Drive Extension; Seven Point of Illinois Dispensary?
City wants help extending Lynch Drive; Seven Point says design adjustments being made, they are coming. After the recent Danville City Council rejection of a cannabis dispensary just north of the already existing Sunnyside dispensary; there are two major “what happens next” questions. The first concerns the lot that Parkway Dispensary was going to use. Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk says something could still be coming there, but the catch is that the road, Lynch Drive, still ends there right behind Sunnyside. So most likely, Cronk says, it would still need to be a developer that wants to come in and take care of the road extension as well.
WTHI
Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has a plan for the Indiana legislative session
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has a plan of action for the Indiana legislative session. Here are some of the things chamber leaders will push for. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce wants to stay true to its community plan. There are twelve Goodwill...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
County Board to Provide Opinion on Countywide Schools Tax Referendum at Feb 14th Meeting
A resolution against the one-percent sales tax referendum for all Vermilion County schools will be on the agenda for the Vermilion County Board February 14th meeting. The resolution against the referendum has been put forward by the County Board Health and Education committee. Committee chairman Jerry Hawker stated that with...
G2H: Evansville North 71, TH South 69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute South at Evansville North
Terre Haute cabin makes list of best rentals in US
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A cabin here in the Wabash Valley has been added to a list of the best places to rent across the country. Thrillist recently published an article detailing some of the best cabins to stay in across the United States. Providing unique cabin options from several different states, Thrillist has […]
WTHI
The winter months can put added stress to roads causing potholes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Potholes are an unavoidable part of winter in Indiana. You've probably noticed several popping up on your daily commute. Vigo County is keeping an eye on the roughest roads before repairs begin in the spring. Morgan Orndorff drives through Terre Haute every day. She's also...
WTHI
Project Hope offering spay and neuter assistance
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- If you need help in caring for your pet, there's an opportunity this weekend for you. Project Hope is hosting a spay and neuter appointment sign up this Saturday. It's at the Vigo County Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon. It's open to low-income pet owners.
WTHI
Scam alert: caller is impersonating a Washington, IN officer
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Someone has been impersonating an officer in Washington, Indiana. The Washington Police Department released a statement to be aware of the imitator. The department reported that there have been a number of calls in various cities. Someone is calling, claiming to be an officer with the Washington Police Department. The caller has been using an active officer's name and the city telephone when calling.
Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved
HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house. Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close. It all started […]
WTHI
Local Chinese restaurant is closing soon
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Panda Garden in Terre Haute, is closing. News 10 visited the restaurant and was able to talk with the owner. He says that he is retiring from the food industry. For years, people could come and enjoy Chinese cuisine from this small home-town restaurant. There...
WTHI
Kid Kare Project, Inc. partners with American Red Cross to host community blood drive
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley city is hosting a community blood drive. It is a partnership between the Kid Kare Project and American Red Cross. It is at the Clinton Community Center. The address is 301 South Main Street. The drive will take place this Tuesday, Jan. 24th...
Terminal Public House: New pub in an old building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An upcoming pub house that’s giving new life to a historic building in downtown Terre Haute is ready to celebrate its grand opening. The Terminal Public House officially opens Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. It’s run by the owners of Charlie’s Pub House. Cheyne O’laughlin says the menu will be […]
MyWabashValley.com
IL couple sentenced for ID theft & fraud found in Brazil
BENTON, Ill. – A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said Zachary Patrick and Briana Blair stole checks and IDs from several victims, often by breaking into the victims’ vehicles.
WTHI
"We really are trying..." Wabash Valley seeing effects of veterinarian shortage
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Good help is hard to come by in the pet care industry. That's as a nationwide veterinarian shortage creeps its way into the Wabash Valley. Megan Holscher Bilyeu is the practice manager at Airport Veterinary Clinic in Terre Haute. She said they've been looking for another vet for the last five years. Because they are short-staffed, the clinic hasn't taken in any new clients. Current staff sometimes has to work on a double-booked schedule.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
vincennespbs.org
More candidates file for the Municipal Primary
Two more people have filed to run in the May Municipal Primary. The Knox County Clerk’s office tells us that on Thursday Republican Rod Mullins is running for re-election for Bicknell City Council District 1. He was the final sitting council member to declare candidacy. All of the current...
Danville man asks for traffic stop review
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Danville feels unsafe driving on the roads, feeling scared whenever there’s a cop near him. Now, someone he’s known for 13 years is working to change that and bringing it forward to Danville City Council. Lloyd Randle, a former Danville Alderman, wants a review of traffic stops throughout […]
Effingham Radio
Michael Kent Yager, 51
Michael Kent Yager, age 51, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 10:30 PM – Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home. Funeral services celebrating Michael’s life will be held at 2:00 PM – Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the New Beginnings Church in Newton, Illinois with Tom Matson officiating. Burial will be in the Yager Cemetery with full military rites, by the Jasper Post #20 American Legion. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 PM – Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. There will also be visitation ½ hour before the service in the church. In loving memory of Michael, memorials may be made to the Lucy and Lily Yager Education Fund. The obituary can be viewed, and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Jacob Lane Motion for Temporary Restraining Order against Danville Election Commission Denied
(Above) Attorney Matthew Custardo and Jacob Lane address the media after Judge Goodwin’s Thursday Jan 19th decision. Hopeful Danville mayoral candidate Jacob Lane has had his request for a temporary restraining order against the Danville Election Commission denied by Judge Mark S. Goodwin. While Lane’s attorney Matthew Custardo argued that the Danville Election Commission did not properly inform Lane about a December 14th meeting, Election Commission attorney John Beardsley argued that at the follow-up hearing on December 21st Lane was given his chance to argue that he should be left on the mayoral ballot, despite the claim about illegitimate election petition signatures filed by incumbent mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.
Comments / 2