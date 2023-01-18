Read full article on original website
Former Wausau Clubhouse manager launches new organization for struggling adults
The former manager of the now closed Community Corner Clubhouse has launched a formal effort to set up a similar place and asked the community in Marathon County to support the endeavor. The Clubhouse helped adults with persistent mental illness and those struggling with alcohol and other drug abuse challenges....
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
North Central Health Care announces new managing director of community programs
North Central Health Care announced on Friday a new managing director of community programs, Vicki Tylka. Previously, in her 35 years with Marathon County Social Services, Tylka served as Social Services Director for 17 years, as well as a Supervisor and Social Worker in Long-Term Support and Child Welfare. Tylka has a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Quality and is also experienced in Organizational Effectiveness processes. She is the current Chair of the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board of Wisconsin.
merrillfotonews.com
John A. Benzinger
John A. Benzinger. August 18, 1946 – January 17, 2023. He passed away in Merrill, WI. Per John’s wishes, no services will be held. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Merrill, WI is assisting the family.
Parents outraged after Tomahawk bus incident
Parents in the Tomahawk School District are demanding answers after a bus driver allegedly locked students in a bus and refused to bring them home, prompting a police response. Wausau Pilot & Review was contacted by multiple readers about the situation, which allegedly happened Wednesday on the way home from...
Wausau area obituaries January 16, 2023
Glenn Hamerly, 65, of Schofield, beloved husband of 45 years to Linda (Goytowski) Hamerly passed away following a courageous battle with brain cancer on January 11, 2023 surrounded by his family. Glenn was born on January 8, 1958 in Wausau, son of Francis “Fran” Hamerly and the late LaVonne (Haese)...
cwbradio.com
Pet of the Week: Percival
Age: 10-Weeks-Old Breed: Golden Retriever. It's a "Golden" time to adopt a new puppy! Meet Percival, the CCHS Pet of the Week! Percival is a 10-week old Golden Retriever puppy and he weighs 16#. Percival came to CCHS from a local farm with 17 of his siblings/friends. They are all simply spectacular puppies!
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: January 6-17, 2023
Officers responded to a physical disturbance where a 45-year-old Marshfield male was assaulting a driver from Marshfield Public Transit. Officers arrived on scene and the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately taken into custody and transported to Wood County Jail. The suspect additionally had 2 active felony warrants. Charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office for threats to law enforcement, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
spashmirror.com
Your Future at Metro Market
You may have shopped at or heard of a certain store called Metro Market. And you may have heard of or seen your classmates from SPASH working there, but for good reason. Metro Market is a great and comfortable place for any high school student to apply to work at. The working environment at Metro is safe and friendly, a perfect place for high school student to begin their job experience or reinforce it.
939thegame.com
Wausau Police Seek Tips Regarding Menards Rebate Check Theft
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for information regarding a suspect connected with the theft of Menard’s rebate checks. Officers say a rebate of $494 was stolen from a Wausau mailbox last fall, and later cashed in at the store in Rhinelander. On Thursday...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man for Engaging in Inappropriate Behavior in Festival Foods Parking Lot
The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a man engaging in inappropriate behavior in his vehicle in the Festival Foods parking lot. According to the Department, they received the call of a 49-year-old Marshfield male actively engaging in inappropriate behavior within his vehicle. Officers located the man inside Festival Foods.
cwbradio.com
Wausau Police Asking for Public's Help to Identify Possible Menards Rebate Thief
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police are asking for the public's help to identify a possible menards rebate thief. Someone had a rebate check valued at nearly five hundred dollars stolen from their mailbox last fall, and according to the company's rebate tracking system it was later cashed in over a two-day period at the store in Rhinelander.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Has Brief Standoff with Man in an Apartment
The Marshfield Police Department had a brief standoff with a man in an apartment. According to the Department, a woman living in an apartment on E. Harrison Street called and stated a 49-year-old Marshfield male walked into her apartment with a weapon and would not leave. Officers responded and a perimeter was established. Officers had a brief standoff with the male and he was ultimately taken into custody.
Homicide trial underway in Wausau infant’s death
A jury trial is underway for a Wausau father facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of his infant son. Charges of first-degree reckless homicide were filed Feb. 12, 2021 against 41-year-old Ronnie Lofton, Jr., roughly one month after his 3-month-old son died. Police say the boy had 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing when he died of blunt force trauma in January 2021. But the original charge was upgraded to first-degree intentional homicide months later.
939thegame.com
Name Released in Portage County Death Investigation
TOWN OF LINWOOD, WI (WSAU) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 57-year-old man found dead in a submerged vehicle on Sunday. He’s been identified as Vince Kluck. Officers say he was found dead in the vehicle after someone reported a possible crash in a pond along Robin Lane.
spmetrowire.com
UPDATE: NWS issues storm warning, says up to 8″ possible
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm warning for Portage Co. Heavy snow accumulation is expected beginning late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The snow may mix with rain at times in east central Wisconsin on Thursday. Total accumulations of 4-8 inches are expected. Visibility...
WBAY Green Bay
Shawano man pleads not guilty to murdering girlfriend
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend last summer pleaded not guilty to the charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide Wednesday. Michael Ingold, 58, called 911 on the morning of June 25, 2022, and told Shawano County dispatchers he just woke up and found his girlfriend was dead.
