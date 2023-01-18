You may have shopped at or heard of a certain store called Metro Market. And you may have heard of or seen your classmates from SPASH working there, but for good reason. Metro Market is a great and comfortable place for any high school student to apply to work at. The working environment at Metro is safe and friendly, a perfect place for high school student to begin their job experience or reinforce it.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO