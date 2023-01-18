ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

USC faces the Oregon Ducks in Eugene on November 11

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0avqxj_0kJ9Obgv00

In 2022, all Pac-12 fans (and football fans everywhere) wanted to see Oregon and USC face each other. However, Oregon State topping Oregon in the Civil War game ended any hopes of a potential Pac-12 title game matchup between the two schools.

The good news is that in 2023, Oregon and USC will play each other on November 11 in Eugene in what could be a massive game for inclusion in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Pac-12 insider John Canzano detailed some interesting Pac-12 schedule nuggets a day before the official release on Wednesday. Oregon-USC is one of the games everybody should have circled on their calendars for the fall, especially with both teams looking loaded.

“Oregon and USC will play in Eugene on Nov. 11,” Canzano wrote. “I’ve noted that game on my calendar. It’s the matchup I really wanted to see in the middle of last season.”

There it is.

Ducks Wire had more on Oregon’s schedule, which includes this game.

Dan Lanning and Lincoln Riley, two head coaches who are new to the Pac-12, didn’t face each other in 2022, but that won’t be the case in 2023.

Caleb Williams against Bo Nix and a potential trip to the Pac-12 title game are on the line, depending on how the rest of the season plays out.

The last meeting between these teams was in 2020, and the Ducks defeated the Trojans 31-24 in Los Angeles.

A lot has changed since then, and who knows: This could be a top-10 battle by the time November rolls around.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Oregon football 2023 schedule released, features key home games

Oregon football fans can start planning for next season with the 2023 schedule now officially released. It took a little longer this year, but the 2023 Oregon football schedule was released Wednesday. It features a lighter non-conference schedule compared to 2022 and a total of nine games against Pac-12 opponents, including several marquee matchups later in the season.
EUGENE, OR
KTVB

Keith Bhonapha leaving Boise State to join Oregon State coaching staff

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State associate head coach, running backs coach and special teams coordinator, Keith Bhonapha, is leaving the Broncos to coach Oregon State's backfield, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust confirmed Friday morning. Bhonapha overlapped with Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith at both Boise State and the...
BOISE, ID
The Oregonian

Oregon women’s basketball center Phillipina Kyei practices, yet to be cleared for Oregon State

Oregon Ducks starting center Phillipina Kyei practiced Thursday, but has not yet been cleared to play at rival Oregon State on Friday. Kyei was hit in the face Sunday during the first half of the Ducks’ overtime loss to Washington State, and departed during the second half, when she was evaluated per concussion protocol. She was on the court Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena with the No. 23 Ducks (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) as they prepared to face the Beavers Friday night (8 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Keith Bhonapha named Oregon State's Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Head Coach Jonathan Smith announced Keith Bhonapha will serve as the new assistant head coach/running backs coach at Oregon State. “I’m excited to be able to announce Keith’s addition to our coaching staff,” Smith said. “He’s an experienced coach and leader who has sent a number of players to the NFL while being a member of championship teams at Boise State and Washington. His leadership, special teams experience and championship resume makes him a very valuable addition to the coaching staff at Oregon State.”
CORVALLIS, OR
focushillsboro.com

Elliott State Research Forest Report Heard By Oregon State Board Of Trustees; New Chairman Chosen

On Friday, trustees from Oregon State University discussed the university’s strategy for overseeing the Elliott State Research Forest. Located in the Coast Range close to Reedsport, this 82,000-acre forest is the subject of negotiations between Oregon State University and state officials, with input from a stakeholder group. On April 14, the OSU Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss the parameters of a possible deal.
CORVALLIS, OR
focushillsboro.com

Western Oregon Is About To Enjoy A Sunny, Cooler Weather Trend After 17 Days Of Rain

A long stretch of rainy and gloomy weather in Western Oregon will give way to a trend anticipated to feature more clear skies, colder temperatures, and perhaps some fog. After 17 days in a row of rain in Salem and Eugene, the pattern is about to change. A high-pressure ridge in the Pacific will likely deflect most storms during the next week or so.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Oregon loses yet another newspaper

The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
LEBANON, OR
Emerald Media

The students who stayed

One of the most anticipated parts of winter break for students is the opportunity to return home from campus and celebrate the holidays with their family and friends. However, for some students, it can be a struggle to figure out where to spend the four-week stretch. For some students who...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Popular Oregon Diner Bought An RV For A Homeless Man

One of our most favorite places to eat, in my hometown of Springfield, Oregon, has helped a homeless man get off the streets. Addi Farnsworth, who owns Addi’s Diner, raised over $1,500 in three months to buy the man, Bob Ady an RV. “Finally came to the spot where...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kcfmradio.com

Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro

The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
VENETA, OR
Emerald Media

Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs

The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
EUGENE, OR
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Florence

Florence, Oregon, has a little bit of everything for everyone: from the homebody to the outdoors explorer to the wining and dining connoisseur. Natural attractions range from the big to the small, with miles and miles of sand dunes, thickly grown forests and impressive, shimmering lakes and rivers. Downtown Florence is a hub for culture, art, and class, with tantalizing boutiques, homegrown food and historical museum experiences rounding every cobblestoned street corner.
FLORENCE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy