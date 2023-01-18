ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

VP Harris touts investments in 'cleaner,' 'cheaper' energy in Arizona

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Tonopah, Arizona on Thursday for a groundbreaking event at the Ten West Link transmission line, a project that aims to increase energy accessibility and reliability through California and Arizona. Harris was joined by a slew of administration and local officials for the ceremony, including...
ARIZONA STATE
Coworking finds new purpose following COVID work shifts

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Coworking continues to grow across Wisconsin and the nation. It’s a concept where workers can rent a desk or workspace at a central location without needing an office of their own. Many coworking spaces have things like conference rooms, kitchens and other amenities of a...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Why there's a wait list for your e-book at the library

CLEVELAND — Prince Harry’s new book "Spare" has been a literary hit. It's so popular that it has been hard to buy or even find at your local library. There is even a hold on electronic book versions, which raises the question of how libraries gain licensing to e-books.

