VP Harris touts investments in 'cleaner,' 'cheaper' energy in Arizona
Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Tonopah, Arizona on Thursday for a groundbreaking event at the Ten West Link transmission line, a project that aims to increase energy accessibility and reliability through California and Arizona. Harris was joined by a slew of administration and local officials for the ceremony, including...
"This is not over": Andrew Warren speaks after case against Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed
The case of Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended from his post as state attorney in Hillsborough County, against Gov. Ron DeSantis has been dismissed. In the ruling, Federal Judge Robert Hinkle said he lacks the proper authority to reinstate Andrew Warren as state attorney. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Warren in...
Kentucky Marine veteran crochets as a means to balance his mental health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky man is using a unique approach to manage his mental health. The Louisville veteran picked up yarn when he served as a Marine. Now he makes crochet dolls. “Right now, I’m making one of my very own patterns. It’s Eye-van, the one-eyed monster,” said...
Coworking finds new purpose following COVID work shifts
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Coworking continues to grow across Wisconsin and the nation. It’s a concept where workers can rent a desk or workspace at a central location without needing an office of their own. Many coworking spaces have things like conference rooms, kitchens and other amenities of a...
The underworld comes to Wisconsin with the 'Hadestown' national tour
MADISON, Wis. — When Chibueze Ihuoma heard there were auditions for “Hadestown” he was still in college. He wasn’t sure what would happen if he landed a role, but he was sure of one thing: He was going to that audition. The show follows Eurydice, who...
Why there's a wait list for your e-book at the library
CLEVELAND — Prince Harry’s new book "Spare" has been a literary hit. It's so popular that it has been hard to buy or even find at your local library. There is even a hold on electronic book versions, which raises the question of how libraries gain licensing to e-books.
