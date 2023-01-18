ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
Understanding the gas stove ban, design trends for 2023, & more

This week readers headed over to Brick Underground to make sense of news about a ban on gas stoves. Numerous studies show gas stoves create harmful indoor pollutants, but to be clear, the proposals at the state and federal level and rules already in place in New York City impact new buildings under construction. If you have a gas stove, no one is coming for it unless you want to swap it out.
