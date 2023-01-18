This week readers headed over to Brick Underground to make sense of news about a ban on gas stoves. Numerous studies show gas stoves create harmful indoor pollutants, but to be clear, the proposals at the state and federal level and rules already in place in New York City impact new buildings under construction. If you have a gas stove, no one is coming for it unless you want to swap it out.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO