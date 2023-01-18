Read full article on original website
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Housing Authority Breaks Ground on Housing Hilltop Affordable Housing Project
Pierce County Council announcement. Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4) joined Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (D-WA 10th District) and Congressman Derek Kilmer (D-WA 6th District) at the Housing Hilltop Groundbreaking Ceremony, Friday, Jan. 20. Housing Hilltop is an affordable housing project from the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) that will bring 231...
q13fox.com
Opening for opioid clinic in Lynnwood delayed as protests against it continue
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Outraged residents continue to push back the opening of a proposed opioid treatment center in Lynnwood. The clinic, located just off 24th Avenue, was set to open on Jan. 23, but has since been delayed to Monday, Jan. 30. Mayor Christine Frizzell sent a letter to the...
nwpb.org
A park from pollution: 30 years after the ASARCO smokestack demolition, Tacoma’s waterfront transforms
It was a clear day in Tacoma on January 17, 1993. Commencement Bay was crowded with boats. Families gathered on boat decks and across North Tacoma sidewalks to watch the demolition of what was once the tallest smokestack in the world, the ASARCO smokestack that loomed over Tacoma’s waterfront for nearly 100 years.
thurstontalk.com
Architectural Drawings of Olympia Brewing Company Lobby 1961 Remodel Donated to Schmidt House
Bold signage identifying the Olympia Brewing Company and its “Visitors Welcome” message greeted travelers passing through Tumwater. People took up the offer to stretch their legs, tour a brewery and sample Olympia beer. Preparing for an even greater influx of visitors with the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair on the horizon, the Olympia Brewing Company remodeled its guest lobby and business offices. Now, 92-year-old Jack McBride, lead architect with Douglas Bennett Design, has donated his architectural drawings from the Olympia Brewing Company 1961 lobby remodel to the Schmidt House.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Bill Requiring License To Dip Cowlitz Smelt Heard in Olympia
Quick, name the two Northwest counties with the ignominious distinction of having the most residents cited during last year’s smelt opener on the Cowlitz River – the one in which 2,800 pounds worth of overlimits of the ESA-listed fish were seized by game wardens. If you said King...
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Jan. 23 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Jan. 23 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
KOMO News
South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons
SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
q13fox.com
Kirkland Police hold catalytic converter etching event to prevent expensive replacement bills
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland police and Lake Washington Institute of Technology hosted their second Catalytic Converter Etching Event on Saturday. The purpose of the event is to help reduce the number of thefts in the community, and to help victims from facing an expensive bill. The attraction to thieves is...
thurstontalk.com
The Olympia Free Clinic Settles into Lilly Road for 2023
Being un- or under-insured is all too common these days. It’s reported that more than 40% of working-age American adults found themselves in this limbo during 2022 alone. To meet increasing local need, The Olympia Free Clinic recently moved sites but reopened their doors to the public on November 21, 1022. Their new location is 520 Lilly Road NE, building 3, just past Providence St. Peter Hospital.
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Town Administrator January 20 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s January 20 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
MyNorthwest.com
Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend
What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood driver injured after car struck by semitruck in Bothell
A 42-year-old Lynnwood man was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center Friday after the car he was driving was struck by a semitruck in Bothell, the Washington State Patrol said. The truck was eastbound on 192nd Street Southwest just after noon when the driver — a 36-year-old Darrington man...
KING-5
Founder of Seattle West African immigrant nonprofit accused of embezzling millions
SEATTLE — A preeminent Seattle nonprofit dedicated to helping African immigrants, is embroiled in scandal, in-fighting and legal wrangling in what could be the largest alleged case of charity fraud in Washington state history. On Dec. 16, a King County Superior Court Commissioner issued an order agreeing there was...
The Suburban Times
Councilmember Campbell’s January Update
Office of Marty Campbell, Pierce County Council, District 5 announcement. Lunar New Year. In Memory of MLK. Coalition Against Pierce County Airports. Council Vice Chair Marty Campbell shares updates about each event and what he’s been up to in his latest newsletter.
Snow flurries spotted in SeaTac, Seattle, Bellevue on Saturday
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Snow flurries were spotted in isolated areas around western Washington Saturday. Temperatures dropping to around or just above freezing helped the rain/snow mix fall Saturday around noon. KING 5 viewers reported flurries in Bellevue, Seattle and SeaTac Saturday morning. No lowland accumulations are expected. The snow...
shorelineareanews.com
Police standoff in Lake Forest Park nets robber wanted in Snohomish county
Just after 3:20pm on Friday, January 20, 2023, a Lake Forest Park Police Department patrol sergeant identified a known subject he recognized to be a wanted person for robbery and multiple arrest warrants out of Snohomish County. The subject ran from the sergeant when contacted and a foot pursuit ensued....
Google backs out of downtown Kirkland location purchase
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland announced Friday that Google will not be buying the Lee Johnson properties and will not be proceeding with their redevelopment project. The proposed purchase was for a 10-acre lot located on Northeast 85th Street. The original plan would have allowed for 7,000...
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
The Suburban Times
Pets will appreciate your old towels and blankets
Pierce County social media announcement. If your towels or blankets are looking shaggier than a sheepdog, donate them! The Humane Society will use donations for pets awaiting adoption. Goodwill will recycle donations into products like carpet padding.
homestyling.guru
This Island Retreat Home Is An Oasis on Bainbridge Island, Washington
If you were to embark on a short ferry ride from Seattle, Washington, USA, you’d find yourself at Bainbridge Island—and you might be lucky enough to witness this Island Retreat home in Bainbridge!. All photos are courtesy of Coates Design Seattle Architects, who specialize in modern architecture and...
