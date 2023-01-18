ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Suburban Times

Tacoma Housing Authority Breaks Ground on Housing Hilltop Affordable Housing Project

Pierce County Council announcement. Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4) joined Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (D-WA 10th District) and Congressman Derek Kilmer (D-WA 6th District) at the Housing Hilltop Groundbreaking Ceremony, Friday, Jan. 20. Housing Hilltop is an affordable housing project from the Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) that will bring 231...
TACOMA, WA
thurstontalk.com

Architectural Drawings of Olympia Brewing Company Lobby 1961 Remodel Donated to Schmidt House

Bold signage identifying the Olympia Brewing Company and its “Visitors Welcome” message greeted travelers passing through Tumwater. People took up the offer to stretch their legs, tour a brewery and sample Olympia beer. Preparing for an even greater influx of visitors with the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair on the horizon, the Olympia Brewing Company remodeled its guest lobby and business offices. Now, 92-year-old Jack McBride, lead architect with Douglas Bennett Design, has donated his architectural drawings from the Olympia Brewing Company 1961 lobby remodel to the Schmidt House.
OLYMPIA, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Bill Requiring License To Dip Cowlitz Smelt Heard in Olympia

Quick, name the two Northwest counties with the ignominious distinction of having the most residents cited during last year’s smelt opener on the Cowlitz River – the one in which 2,800 pounds worth of overlimits of the ESA-listed fish were seized by game wardens. If you said King...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council Jan. 23 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Study Session on Jan. 23 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KOMO News

South Lake Union encampment neighbors report fires, 'Mad Max' weapons

SEATTLE — People who live around a homeless encampment in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood say they are frustrated by the lack of action to clear the camp after reports of fires, tampering with the electrical system and now a person from the camp threatening people with what is described as "Mad Max" style weapons.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

The Olympia Free Clinic Settles into Lilly Road for 2023

Being un- or under-insured is all too common these days. It’s reported that more than 40% of working-age American adults found themselves in this limbo during 2022 alone. To meet increasing local need, The Olympia Free Clinic recently moved sites but reopened their doors to the public on November 21, 1022. Their new location is 520 Lilly Road NE, building 3, just past Providence St. Peter Hospital.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Administrator January 20 Report to Council

Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s January 20 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
STEILACOOM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend

What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood driver injured after car struck by semitruck in Bothell

A 42-year-old Lynnwood man was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center Friday after the car he was driving was struck by a semitruck in Bothell, the Washington State Patrol said. The truck was eastbound on 192nd Street Southwest just after noon when the driver — a 36-year-old Darrington man...
BOTHELL, WA
The Suburban Times

Councilmember Campbell’s January Update

Office of Marty Campbell, Pierce County Council, District 5 announcement. Lunar New Year. In Memory of MLK. Coalition Against Pierce County Airports. Council Vice Chair Marty Campbell shares updates about each event and what he’s been up to in his latest newsletter.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Snow flurries spotted in SeaTac, Seattle, Bellevue on Saturday

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Snow flurries were spotted in isolated areas around western Washington Saturday. Temperatures dropping to around or just above freezing helped the rain/snow mix fall Saturday around noon. KING 5 viewers reported flurries in Bellevue, Seattle and SeaTac Saturday morning. No lowland accumulations are expected. The snow...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Google backs out of downtown Kirkland location purchase

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The City of Kirkland announced Friday that Google will not be buying the Lee Johnson properties and will not be proceeding with their redevelopment project. The proposed purchase was for a 10-acre lot located on Northeast 85th Street. The original plan would have allowed for 7,000...
KIRKLAND, WA
The Suburban Times

Pets will appreciate your old towels and blankets

Pierce County social media announcement. If your towels or blankets are looking shaggier than a sheepdog, donate them! The Humane Society will use donations for pets awaiting adoption. Goodwill will recycle donations into products like carpet padding.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

