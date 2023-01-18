Read full article on original website
Stories of Long Ago Set Sail for a Memorable Journey
Rushing to catch a boat the other day, I failed to stop to pick up a newspaper to read on the way to Woods Hole. That meant that I was looking out at the water and recalling long ago times when, with my brother John, we would go on all-day sails to the Elizabeth Islands or Cape Pogue, or fish for flounder in the Middle Ground off West Chop.
Southern Tier Housing Plan Faces Scrutiny by MVC
A proposed affordable housing complex in Oak Bluffs, on about eight wooded acres of town-owned land just east of the YMCA ice arena on the Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road, has drawn strong opposition from nearby residents and a number of objections from members of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. “There [are]...
Steamship Authority Looks to Shore Up Online Reservation Issues
Next Tuesday will be different. That was the pledge from the Steamship Authority this week after a series of website problems marred the opening day for online summer reservations on the Nantucket route, sparking ire and frustration among customers. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, many would-be Nantucket travelers wound up stuck...
Aquinnah Files Suit Over Cease and Desist Noncompliance
The Aquinnah Conservation Commission and building inspector Leonard Jason Jr. filed suit this week against an Aquinnah homeowner to stop unpermitted construction work on his shorefront property after other efforts failed to bring him in line with town requirements. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Dukes County Superior...
