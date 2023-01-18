Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Federal grand jury indicts Columbus woman on two counts of kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal grand jury has indicted Nalah T. Jackson, 24, of Columbus, on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and up to life in prison. According to the indictment, between December 19th and December...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bandit makes off with credit cards and wallets at a local Planet Fitness
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives in Pickaway County are asking for help in identifying a Planet Fitness bandit. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday evening, a man broke into several lockers at Planet Fitness located at 1460 South Court Street in Circleville. The bandit, authorities said, stole multiple wallets and credit cards. The suspect then went to the nearby Walmart and made multiple purchases with the stolen cards.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Circleville Police seek help in identifying vandals
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police in Circleville are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the suspects responsible for dozens of vandalism reports. According to the police department, on Tuesday, January 17, officers began to receive vandalism reports across the city. Several vehicles and residences had been hit with clear marbles shot from an unknown weapon, the department said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Grant assistance program accepting applications
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross-Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau is currently accepting applications for its annual Grant Assistance Program (GAP). The purpose of the program, officials said, is to provide funding to organizations, events, and attractions in the Chillicothe and Ross County area to help promote upcoming events or programs. The goal of the program is to boost overnight stays in Ross County, improve the area’s image and increase the visibility of local attractions to generate awareness and tourism.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 73 shutdown in Clinton Co. due to serious crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene of a serious crash in Clinton County. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. near Route 73 and Collett Road. Officials say that several people have been injured in the two-vehicle crash. According to the Ohio Department...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Roberta J Kersey, 86
Roberta “Bobbie” J. Kersey, 86, of Chillicothe, died January 19, 2023, at National Church Residences-Chillicothe, following an extended illness. Bobbie had been a 50 year resident of Colorado Springs, (34 of those years in Black Forest), before moving, and always greatly missing her beloved Colorado mountains. She worked at St. Francis Hospital and Colorado College before retiring from the University of Colorado in 2000.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Abagail Malone, 85
Abagail Malone, 85, of Chillicothe, died Wednesday, at the Adena Regional Medical Center. She was the widow of Luther G. Malone. Arrangements are being completed at this time.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
NWS says the threat of severe weather is increasing
WILMINGTON, Ohio — The threat of severe weather continues to increase across the region. An enhanced risk for severe weather has been expanded by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma to include Ross, Pickaway, Highland, and Fayette Counties. A cold front will move across the area this afternoon...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jo Ann (Wright) Mineer, 88
Jo Ann (Wright) Mineer, 88, of Circleville, passed away on January 13th, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born on April 19, 1934 in Ross County to William and Bertha (Brewer) Wright. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by husband, Dale Mineer. She leaves behind two daughters,...
