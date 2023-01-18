Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Wednesday tornado causes damage in Parkers Chapel area
The National Weather Service has issued a report on a second tornado that struck South Arkansas on Wednesday morning, shortly after an EF1 tornado cut a path from Lake Columbia to the north side of Waldo. The second storm, also rated as an EF1, had estimated peak winds of 107...
5newsonline.com
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
cenlanow.com
EF-1 Tornado hits Ark. during January 18th severe storms, officials confirm
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Columbia County, Ark. experienced severe storms that caused damage in the area. According to the National Weather Service, a tornado landed in Columbia County near Waldo, Ark. The tornado initially touched down near Columbia Lake and snapped several trees....
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday showers, latest on Tuesday’s snow
SUNDAY: Sunday morning will start out with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 30s. During the afternoon we will see a few showers pop up with temperatures around 50° in central Arkansas. I wouldn’t be surprised if northern Arkansas and higher elevations see a few snow flurries. It will be breezy with a northeast wind 10-15 mph.
magnoliareporter.com
About a dozen houses and other structures damaged during Wednesday tornado
Clean-up work continued Thursday after an EF1 tornado struck the north side of Waldo on Wednesday morning. Larry Taylor, coordinator of the Columbia County Office of Emergency Management, estimated that five or six houses had some level of damage, with a similar number of barns and outbuildings also damaged. No...
magnoliareporter.com
EF1 tornado causes damage but no injuries in Waldo area
The National Weather Service on Wednesday night confirmed that an EF1 tornado cut a five-mile path through northwester Columbia County earlier in the day. No injuries or deaths were reported. The storm knocked out power to several hundred Entergy customers in the Waldo area, and blocked roads including U.S. 371...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Weekend Showers then Snow Next Week
An area of low pressure moving along the Gulf coast will spread areas of rain into the state late Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Lows sill dip into the 30s with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Overall rainfall totals will generally be 1/10″ of less. High pressure will...
Arkansas Department of Health issues warning about eating fish caught from Bull Shoals and Norfolk lakes
The Arkansas Department of Health has warned about walleye caught from either Bull Shoals or Norfolk lakes.
menastar.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Arkansas using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
magnoliareporter.com
Storm causes damage in Beech Creek-Waldo-Lamartine area
A thunderstorm in South Arkansas on Wednesday morning brought down trees and power lines. In Columbia County, the damage was most extensive in the area between Lake Columbia and the Beech Creek community near Waldo. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said trees and power lines were down on the north...
arkadelphian.com
Kingsland woman dies in Hwy 167 collision
A two-car collision claimed the life of a South Arkansas woman Friday evening in rural Grant County. Janet Gaddy, 61, of Kingsland, was killed Jan. 20 on U.S. Highway 167. According to a fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, Gaddy was traveling southbound in a Chevy Equinox when the driver of a northbound Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and collided head-on with Gaddy’s vehicle.
waldronnews.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, January 19, 2023: Structurlam’s sudden collapse
Stunning news out of Conway on Wednesday when Structurlam announced that it was laying off 144 workers – most of its workforce. There’s speculation that the cancellation of a contract to supply structural timber for the new Walmart headquarters was the big blow. But Walmart says it’s not the culprit and is looking for new sources of mass timber to complete its project. Structurlam took over a 288,000-square-foot complex in Faulkner County and spent $90 million to create mass timber for commercial construction. It’s too early to tell what impact this will have on the cross-laminated timber industry in the state. Many Arkansas companies have invested in the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville’s new facility to study and promote mass timber use. If Structurlam can’t make it, it calls similar ventures into question.
Kait 8
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
magnoliareporter.com
Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Stuttgart, Ark. – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023, at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:. Bill Byers settled in...
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:
