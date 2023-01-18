ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

magnoliareporter.com

Wednesday tornado causes damage in Parkers Chapel area

The National Weather Service has issued a report on a second tornado that struck South Arkansas on Wednesday morning, shortly after an EF1 tornado cut a path from Lake Columbia to the north side of Waldo. The second storm, also rated as an EF1, had estimated peak winds of 107...
UNION COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?

ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday showers, latest on Tuesday’s snow

SUNDAY: Sunday morning will start out with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 30s. During the afternoon we will see a few showers pop up with temperatures around 50° in central Arkansas. I wouldn’t be surprised if northern Arkansas and higher elevations see a few snow flurries. It will be breezy with a northeast wind 10-15 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

About a dozen houses and other structures damaged during Wednesday tornado

Clean-up work continued Thursday after an EF1 tornado struck the north side of Waldo on Wednesday morning. Larry Taylor, coordinator of the Columbia County Office of Emergency Management, estimated that five or six houses had some level of damage, with a similar number of barns and outbuildings also damaged. No...
WALDO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

EF1 tornado causes damage but no injuries in Waldo area

The National Weather Service on Wednesday night confirmed that an EF1 tornado cut a five-mile path through northwester Columbia County earlier in the day. No injuries or deaths were reported. The storm knocked out power to several hundred Entergy customers in the Waldo area, and blocked roads including U.S. 371...
WALDO, AR
menastar.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Arkansas using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Storm causes damage in Beech Creek-Waldo-Lamartine area

A thunderstorm in South Arkansas on Wednesday morning brought down trees and power lines. In Columbia County, the damage was most extensive in the area between Lake Columbia and the Beech Creek community near Waldo. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said trees and power lines were down on the north...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Kingsland woman dies in Hwy 167 collision

A two-car collision claimed the life of a South Arkansas woman Friday evening in rural Grant County. Janet Gaddy, 61, of Kingsland, was killed Jan. 20 on U.S. Highway 167. According to a fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, Gaddy was traveling southbound in a Chevy Equinox when the driver of a northbound Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and collided head-on with Gaddy’s vehicle.
KINGSLAND, AR
waldronnews.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, January 19, 2023: Structurlam’s sudden collapse

Stunning news out of Conway on Wednesday when Structurlam announced that it was laying off 144 workers – most of its workforce. There’s speculation that the cancellation of a contract to supply structural timber for the new Walmart headquarters was the big blow. But Walmart says it’s not the culprit and is looking for new sources of mass timber to complete its project. Structurlam took over a 288,000-square-foot complex in Faulkner County and spent $90 million to create mass timber for commercial construction. It’s too early to tell what impact this will have on the cross-laminated timber industry in the state. Many Arkansas companies have invested in the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville’s new facility to study and promote mass timber use. If Structurlam can’t make it, it calls similar ventures into question.
MAGNOLIA, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
JONESBORO, AR
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

Stuttgart, Ark. – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023, at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:. Bill Byers settled in...
ARKANSAS STATE
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:
ARKANSAS STATE

