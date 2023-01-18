Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes Mayor pushing back against Mobile’s plans of annexation
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The mayor of Semmes is pushing back against a plan that would annex parts of his city into Mobile. Four plans revealed this week by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, show the different options for bringing new residents into the city. Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook says...
WALA-TV FOX10
Stop the Violence Rally and Job Fair
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a Stop the Violence Rally and Job Fair happening this weekend in Mobile. Prayer Service – 6.p.m. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin state senator says he has no plans to eliminate police jurisdictions
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In explaining Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s push for annexation this week, Chief of Staff James Barber raised the specter that residents living west of the city limits could find themselves without police and fire protection. That could occur, Barber told reporters, if the Legislature were to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Annual Mobile Project Homeless Connect Event
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:. Hosted by Housing First, Inc., this one day resource fair has served our neighbors experiencing homelessness in Mobile and Baldwin counties since 2014. Together we have been able to provide vital services, free of charge, to those most in need in our community.
WALA-TV FOX10
Federal Prosecutor: Most Glock chips in Mobile are homemade on 3D printers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Most of the machine gun conversion devices showing up on city streets in recent months have been homemade, according to the top federal prosecutor in southern Alabama. Those devices – known as Glock switches, or chips – can transform semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic guns capable...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pepsi SoundStage: Hope Cassity
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hope Cassity performs “Average One.”. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
USDA to drop oral rabies vaccines for wildlife
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The USDA, in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Health, will begin distributing oral rabies vaccine baits in Alabama to help vaccinate raccoons against the rabies virus. The city of Gulf Shores will be included in the distribution plan, according to city officials. The baits,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Simply Sweet Shoppe shares Mardi Gras treats
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Simply Sweet Shoppe shares some of their Mardi Gras treats with us. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mardi Gras returns to the Gulf Coast
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The countdown is over. Mardi Gras season is now in full swing. Krewe de la Dauphine kicked off the first Mardi Gras parade of the season on Dauphin Island Saturday. “O-M-G, I love this,” said Susan Clemons, first time celebrating Mardi Gras on the island....
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired at area community center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man dies in head-on semi collision in western Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Mobile, Alabama man has died after colliding head-on with a semi near Carroll, Iowa. James Stovall, 29, of Mobile, Alabama, was approaching the intersection of Highway 141 and 330th Street when the Chevy Tahoe he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a semi driven by 34-year-old Derek Pittenger of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mom Chat with Chelsey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey is excited about her new series! Mom Chat with Chelsey with journey through the beauty of being a mom on the Gulf Coast. She will cover how to handle RSV season, infertility, adoption, the life of a single mom, and more. Mom Chat with Chelsey...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police detective lays out largely circumstantial case linking man to three Mobile shootings
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Thursday laid out a largely circumstantial case against a man charged with multiple violent offenses in three separate incidents. There are plenty of witnesses from a club shooting in November, a home invasion in December and a Walmart shooting just after Christmas, but none of them could identify defendant Darrius Dewayne Rowser, according to testimony. Surveillance video from the club shooting also is inclusive, but Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that surveillance video clearly shows Rowser’s face and that a co-defendant told police Rowser was involved in the Walmart shooting.
WALA-TV FOX10
Dr. Aalaap Desai discusses Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Aalaap Desai, a second-year resident with the Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic in Fairhope visited the FOX10 News Studios. He sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss the clinic, the services available and how to become a patient there. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
WALA-TV FOX10
Sky will gradually clear later today
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The humidity in the air is starting to fall as a front is passing through the Gulf Coast this morning. The early morning showers are tracking east and out of our area so expect the sky to gradually clear later today, but we’ll climb to the mid 70s this afternoon.
WALA-TV FOX10
Get fit in 2023 with Beyond Group Fitness
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get fit with Beyond Group Fitness! Chelsey visited Rita-Nicole at her studio in Saraland. If you would like to sign up or learn more about the classes she offers, visit Beyond Fitness online. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts...
WALA-TV FOX10
Chickasaw PD cancels alert for 64-year-old woman
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Friday afternoon. Camoleet Lewis, 64, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, police said. Lewis was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man transported from Forrest County to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, is now in custody of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being jailed in Forrest County. The Hattiesburg woman was arrested two days after the body of 32-year-old Vancleave-native Cody O’Neal was found at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Pensacola PD looking for two individuals suspected of criminal mischief
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola PD said they are looking for two individuals that they believe were involved in several felony criminal mischiefs from Jan. 13 in the downtown area. The two suspects caused damage to several businesses and residents. Police are asking the public to contact Detective John Cramer...
