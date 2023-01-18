Read full article on original website
CMSD brings modified calendar plans back for discussion
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus City Schools could be following a new calendar next school year. The Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees is holding a special call meeting Saturday. Along with a couple of regular business matters, one of the items on the agenda is the “Discussion...
Two former school campuses have become local venues
NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Two facilities in our area are shifting into venues for events and future apartments. The Lyceum at Lee in Columbus and the Hill and Moor in Crawford have transitioned from houses of learning into buildings capable of many different functions. The former Lee middle school...
Pastor, community leader, college dean is also fashion expert
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo pastor known for his involvement in the community, advocacy for civil rights, and work in higher education is also known for his personal style. Whether he’s in the pulpit, or in the chapel at Virginia Union University, Dr. Richard Price is always stylish....
Volunteers renovate jail chapel in Clay County
WEST POINT, Ms ( WCBI) – The Clay County Detention center got a bit of remodeling on Saturday. Over the last few months, volunteers from the First Presbyterian Church in West Point have been renovating the jail chapel. Today, they put the finishing touches on the fellowship hall. Clay...
Community members dedicate food pantry to late former city councilman
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another donation pantry has been unveiled in the city of Columbus, this time in memory of a former city councilman. Fred Stewart Jr. represented the people of Ward 4 on the City Council. Community members along with Fred Stewart’s friends, family, and his widow attended...
Starkville leaders work to open dialogue about race relations
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Community leaders are trying to open a dialogue about race relations in Oktibbeha County. WCBI spent time in Starkville to learn more about the conversations that are starting up. Mississippi’s dark past sometimes overshadows the strides that have been made to repair race relations.
Rose Drug store in West Point is closing before January ends
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- A long-time drug store in West Point is closing after decades of being in business. Rose Drug Store has been a staple for many people in Clay county for medicine, gifts, and other goodies. The store is expected to close its doors on January 25, 2023,...
Drag racing is faster and more furious across the Golden Triangle
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drag racing is becoming faster and more furious across The Golden Triangle. And that has area law enforcement agencies trying to play catch up. Popular movies like the Fast and Furious franchise have influenced a new generation to test their skills behind the wheel.
Plantersville reminds dog-owning residents to register pets
PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents of one Lee County town who own a dog need to get their pet registered, ahead of an upcoming deadline. Every dog in Plantersville must be registered every January with the city. Dog owners can register their dogs at Plantersville Town Hall for $5.
Cloudy With a Few Showers Sunday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The system that brought us overnight rain will move off to our east on Sunday. Clouds will remain overhead and a few spotty showers are possible. TONIGHT: Overcast skies and rain. Low near 45°. Take it easy on the roads if you plan to travel,...
Going into the weekend with more rain
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- It has been a dry couple of days. Rain is returning for the weekend. Temperatures are going to be seasonal for several days though!. FRIDAY NIGHT: Heavier cloud coverage is going to begin filling in tonight from the South and West. Temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 30s. If the cloud coverage moves in too fast, overnight temperatures tonight may be a little warmer.
Soaking Rain Moves in Saturday Evening
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Saturday is off to a pleasant start, but widespread rain will move in later today. TODAY: Dry during the morning, but clouds will increase and rain will move in from the south later today. High near 57°. Rain should reach the Golden Triangle area by 5 PM, and the Tupelo area by 8 PM. Expect light to moderate rainfall to last through Saturday night and into the early morning hours of Sunday. Chance of rain: 90%.
Auburn teams to wear shirts honoring Mike Leach when facing MSU
Auburn teams plan on wearing shirts honoring Mike Leach when facing Mississippi State. The idea came from former MSU AD John Cohen. WATCH:
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
Amory church reopening after lightning strike sparks fire destroying steeple
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been nine months since members of a Monroe County church have been able to worship in their sanctuary. A lightning strike Easter week sparked a fire at Amory First Assembly of God. Since then, repairs and renovations have been ongoing, and church members and staff have been praying, working, and worshipping.
Three people face grand larceny charges in Noxubee, Clay Counties
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people are facing charges in Noxubee and Clay Counties after some items were reported stolen. 24-year-old Courtney Gaylord, 31-year-old El’sha Nelson, and 27-year-old Jarrett Windham are charged with grand larceny. Investigators believe the three stole a box trailer in West Point and...
Ole Miss adds Oklahoma State transfer QB Spencer Sanders, here’s how he compares to Jaxson Dart
Ole Miss adds Oklahoma State transfer QB Spencer Sanders, here’s how he compares to Jaxson Dart. WATCH:
Man faces six felony counts for alleged burglaries in Itawamba County
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Memphis is facing charges after investigators said he was caught stealing from a business in Itawamba County. Deputies responded to a commercial building in the Peppertown Plaza early this morning. They reportedly found 28-year-old Earnest Donelson burglarizing the building and several...
Columbus Police arrest three women for VFW armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police arrested three women for last week’s armed robbery at the Veterans of Foreign War post. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry announced the arrests of Shanta Henley, and mother-daughter duo, Andrea Shinn, and Alexis Harris at a press conference this afternoon. Henley and Harris...
Lee Co. deputies arrest man during traffic stop for marijuana possession
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Greenwood man in the Lee County Jail. On Monday, deputies patrolling the Auburn area of Lee County pulled over a vehicle. During the stop, they said they found a felony amount of marijuana. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jones, Jr....
