COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Saturday is off to a pleasant start, but widespread rain will move in later today. TODAY: Dry during the morning, but clouds will increase and rain will move in from the south later today. High near 57°. Rain should reach the Golden Triangle area by 5 PM, and the Tupelo area by 8 PM. Expect light to moderate rainfall to last through Saturday night and into the early morning hours of Sunday. Chance of rain: 90%.

TUPELO, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO