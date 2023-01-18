Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning
While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
wdrb.com
WATCH | Meteorologist Hannah Strong discusses possible wintry mix moving into area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meteorologist Hannah Strong answers questions about a wintry mix moving into the area on Sunday morning. Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
quicksie983.com
A Tanker Trunk Overturned In Nelson County Early Friday Morning
A tanker truck overturned in Nelson County early this morning. According to the Bardstown Fire Department, they were dispatched to the off ramp of Highway 150 to the Bluegrass Parkway to a tanker truck that lost half of its load of distillery slop. Crews were setting up damming to help slow the product from entering local creeks. The Environmental Protection Agency has been contacted per state regulations. The road is not closed but traffic could be impacted while the cleanup continues.
wdrb.com
Low-tech approach may be a quick fix for dangerous railroad crossing in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A low-tech solution may be the key to keep semi trucks from getting stuck on a troublesome set of railroad tracks in Oldham County. The railroad crossing is on Kentucky 146, also known as Railroad Avenue, in Crestwood, Kentucky. The tracks are raised too high for semi trucks to safely cross.
wdrb.com
6 Kentucky counties to split millions from clean water grant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six northern Kentucky counties are splitting nearly $7 million in grants to improve clean water systems. Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham and Trimble counties will use the state money on several projects. Some of the money will be used to upgrade water treatment plants, distribution systems, and...
wdrb.com
La Grange restaurant OliPollo temporarily closed after vandalism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular La Grange restaurant is temporarily closed after it was vandalized. OliPollo shared photos on Facebook Saturday saying it will not be operating until further notice due to an act of vandalism. The owners asked for prayers. The Peruvian Rotisserie-charcoal chicken restaurant is located on...
Officials: Investigation into Louisville VA construction site blasting in October complete
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigations into the Louisville VA Medical Center construction site blasting that took place in October is complete. According to a news release, the incident was the result of an "unintended simultaneous detonation of several explosive charges which were designed to detonate on a precisely timed sequence." Officials say that's why rock "fragments" landed on the Watterson Expressway and adjacent properties causing damage. No injuries were reported from the incident.
WKYT 27
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
wdrb.com
Public invited to provide ideas for redeveloping former Jeffboat site along Ohio River in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville has an 80-acre blank slate along the Ohio River. Now, developers want to know what the public would like to see there. Jeffersonville's mayor said the development of the old Jeffboat site is one of the most talked about projects in the...
The Next Time You Go to Louisville, Stop at These Magnificent Underground Caverns
Squire Boone Caverns, located in Harrison County, Indiana, (just outside of Louisville, KY) is a natural wonder that is truly a sight to behold. These caverns have been formed over millions of years by the constant flow of water, carving out intricate passageways and chambers that are sure to leave visitors in awe.
wdrb.com
Health officials urge vaccination after 1 case of measles identified in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A case of measles has been confirmed in Kentucky. According to the state health department, the case was first reported in December in Christian County, Kentucky. In a news release, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness says the case is connected to an outbreak...
WTVQ
Woman, 2 children die in early morning house fire in Bullitt County
LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a woman and two children have died in a house fire in central Kentucky. The Lebanon Junction fire chief says the fire was reported early Thursday at the home in Bullitt County. That’s just south of Louisville. Crews arrived to find flames...
wdrb.com
Crews respond to overnight apartment fire in PRP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over two dozen firefighters responded to an early morning apartment fire in Pleasure Ridge Park. Officials say the first call came in just before 4:30 a.m. for an apartment fire at 4900 Invicta Drive. The Shively Fire Department was the first on scene. Crews reported heavy...
wdrb.com
Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow begins Jan. 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Expo Center will soon stand in for the great outdoors at the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow. The show starts on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. It showcases many different brands of boats, RVs, sporting equipment and water accessories. The...
wdrb.com
Neighbors wait for repairs as blasting set to resume next week at Louisville's future VA hospital site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Boulders flew through the air and crashed through the roofs of Louisville homes after a mistake at the construction site for a new VA hospital. The US Army Corps of Engineers says there was an "unintended simultaneous detonation of several explosive charges" on Oct. 4, 2022.
wdrb.com
LG&E says customers should see relief from high energy bills soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's no secret that energy costs are high this time of year, but relief is on the way soon, according to Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E). "As we prepare to purchase natural gas to serve our customers in the upcoming quarter, we've requested permission to reduce an associated line item on gas customer bills," said LG&E spokesperson Daniel Lowry. "So, we hope, this should go into effect by Feb. 1. Once that's in place, an LG&E customer would see a gas-cost savings."
WLKY.com
Megabus, a low fare express bus service, is coming back to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A low fare express bus service that once operated in Louisville is coming back. Thanks to a new partnership between the company and another called Miller Transportation, the service is expanding to 56 cities, including Louisville. Louisville's service will connect it to 24 cities, including Chicago,...
wdrb.com
Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators seize bourbon from Louisville, Lexington shops
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky alcoholic beverage regulators on Tuesday raided the Louisville and Lexington locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon, a specialty bourbon shop, seizing “numerous” bourbon bottles and other evidence of suspected “improper” purchases and sales, according to state officials. The Kentucky...
wdrb.com
Deadly head on crash on Watterson Expressway splits car in two | VIEWER RESPONSE
It’s becoming a dangerous problem in Kentucky and Indiana - reckless drivers with a need for speed. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been driving - whether it’s on the interstate, in downtown, even in a neighborhood -and cars are weaving in and out of traffic and flying past me.
Comments / 0