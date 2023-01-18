ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning

While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

A Tanker Trunk Overturned In Nelson County Early Friday Morning

A tanker truck overturned in Nelson County early this morning. According to the Bardstown Fire Department, they were dispatched to the off ramp of Highway 150 to the Bluegrass Parkway to a tanker truck that lost half of its load of distillery slop. Crews were setting up damming to help slow the product from entering local creeks. The Environmental Protection Agency has been contacted per state regulations. The road is not closed but traffic could be impacted while the cleanup continues.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

6 Kentucky counties to split millions from clean water grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six northern Kentucky counties are splitting nearly $7 million in grants to improve clean water systems. Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham and Trimble counties will use the state money on several projects. Some of the money will be used to upgrade water treatment plants, distribution systems, and...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

La Grange restaurant OliPollo temporarily closed after vandalism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular La Grange restaurant is temporarily closed after it was vandalized. OliPollo shared photos on Facebook Saturday saying it will not be operating until further notice due to an act of vandalism. The owners asked for prayers. The Peruvian Rotisserie-charcoal chicken restaurant is located on...
LA GRANGE, KY
WHAS11

Officials: Investigation into Louisville VA construction site blasting in October complete

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigations into the Louisville VA Medical Center construction site blasting that took place in October is complete. According to a news release, the incident was the result of an "unintended simultaneous detonation of several explosive charges which were designed to detonate on a precisely timed sequence." Officials say that's why rock "fragments" landed on the Watterson Expressway and adjacent properties causing damage. No injuries were reported from the incident.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills

BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
BURGIN, KY
wdrb.com

Crews respond to overnight apartment fire in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over two dozen firefighters responded to an early morning apartment fire in Pleasure Ridge Park. Officials say the first call came in just before 4:30 a.m. for an apartment fire at 4900 Invicta Drive. The Shively Fire Department was the first on scene. Crews reported heavy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow begins Jan. 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Expo Center will soon stand in for the great outdoors at the Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow. The show starts on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. It showcases many different brands of boats, RVs, sporting equipment and water accessories. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LG&E says customers should see relief from high energy bills soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's no secret that energy costs are high this time of year, but relief is on the way soon, according to Louisville Gas and Electric (LG&E). "As we prepare to purchase natural gas to serve our customers in the upcoming quarter, we've requested permission to reduce an associated line item on gas customer bills," said LG&E spokesperson Daniel Lowry. "So, we hope, this should go into effect by Feb. 1. Once that's in place, an LG&E customer would see a gas-cost savings."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Megabus, a low fare express bus service, is coming back to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A low fare express bus service that once operated in Louisville is coming back. Thanks to a new partnership between the company and another called Miller Transportation, the service is expanding to 56 cities, including Louisville. Louisville's service will connect it to 24 cities, including Chicago,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Victims of Lebanon Junction fire escorted to funeral home in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members in Bullitt County gathered on Saturday to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and two young girls who died in a house fire. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky regulators seize bourbon from Louisville, Lexington shops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kentucky alcoholic beverage regulators on Tuesday raided the Louisville and Lexington locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon, a specialty bourbon shop, seizing “numerous” bourbon bottles and other evidence of suspected “improper” purchases and sales, according to state officials. The Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY

