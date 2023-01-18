Read full article on original website
Kennebunkport, Maine, and New England Dominate List of America’s Best Winter Towns
Winter is a typical time of year that New England can be found on many lists. It should be no surprise, considering half the region is comprised of winter tourist destinations. New England is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These...
Sweet, Loving Dog in a Shelter for Over 15 Months Looking for Maine Forever Home
People in Maine undeniably love their dogs and cats. There are several Facebook pages dedicated to reuniting lost pets with their hopeful owners. Shelters throughout the state have long been a beacon of hope for animals to find that forever home they so desperately want. People in Maine also love a good redemption story and there will hopefully be a combination of the two when it comes to a sweet, mellow pup named Gypsy.
25 Gas Stations in Maine and NH With the Best Grab-and-Go Food
We all live busy lives here in New England and it seems we're always on the run. Those 8-hour work days have turned into 10 to 12-hour days for many people and you can't seem to find the time to eat when you're on the road. Luckily for those of...
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
New Beer for a Good Cause: Allagash Brew Co. Teams Up With Black-Owned Brewery
Portland’s very own award-winning Allagash Brewing Company has teamed up with a Black-owned brewery in California for an epic project that you will want to be a part of. The partnered breweries have paired two of their popular beers for the ultimate tasting experience all while supporting an incredible initiative.
A Look at Maine’s 20 Least Populated Towns Based on 1920 Census Records
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1920 Census Bulletin for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine
Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
Maine Residents Offered Commonly ‘Banned’ Books Thanks to This Online Bookstore
Are you someone that enjoys reading? We all had a plethora of books that we had to read when we were younger in school, some of the books we had to read were definitely questionable for younger readers. One book that I had to read during my school days was...
Stephen King Says This Remote Island That Finally Sold in Maine is Novel-Worthy
There was once a Maine island for sale but only for those who could handle it. We often joke around about wanting to run away and live remotely on your own island away from others but do you think you could truly rough it out?. This special Duck Ledges Island...
Hope Costco Opens in Maine in 2023? You’ll Likely Have to Wait Longer
Mainers have been waiting, some may say patiently, for the first-ever Costco to open in Maine. I mean we have Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club, but we want another store to buy things in bulk. After issues with the number and sizing of parking spaces, Costco's plan to open...
Here Are 25 Stores That Mainers Want to Come to Their Towns
Yes, there are many places to shop in Maine. With outlets in Kittery and Freeport, there are people out shopping daily. However, the outlets are not the only stores that Maine residents go to on a daily basis. Obviously, there are malls and other local stores, like grocery stores and...
The NEWS CENTER Maine Staff Deserves All the Love and Respect for This Video
This is the coolest thing. Legitimately the coolest thing. Because this didn't have to be done at all. And in all honesty, this was probably a quick couple minutes out of a busy staff's day and wasn't a big deal for them to execute. But what it meant for the...
Iconic New England Restaurant Up for Sale for a Cool $14 Million
A well-known restaurant in Cape Cod that many New Englanders call their favorite has been put up for sale. The price being asked for the restaurant and building is a cool $14 million dollars. Oh my... The Lobster Pot, located right in the heart of Provincetown, is officially for sale....
These 30 Stunning Photos of Maine Sunsets Are an Explosion of Color and Beauty
Sunsets. It happens every day. However, sometimes, if we're lucky, the sky is painted with all of the colors of the rainbow. This happened last night when all of us Mainers looked to the sky and saw hue of pink, orange, red with tints of yellow, blue and even a rainbow made an appearance in some parts of Maine.
The 40 Best Places to Get Nachos in New Hampshire (w/Nacho Pics)
It goes back to when I was a kid, and my dad would come home from a co-ed softball game in North Hampton, shower, then sit down and eat three plates of nachos before two bowls of ice cream. “That’s a man,” I remember thinking. That’s where...
Have You Noticed This Strange Trend When New Hampshire Appears in Movies or TV Shows?
We know New Hampshire is nice. But is it possible we’re just a bit too trusting?. If you’ve done any binge-watching in recent years, you may have noticed a somewhat peculiar trend: almost any time they venture to the Granite State, they’re on the run. The foremost...
Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in ‘Rust’ Shooting
Last October, it was announced that the the producers of the Western film Rust had settled a wrongful death lawsuit over the October 2021 incident that took the life of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. At the time, the producers claimed that with the suit settled, the film would actually resume production, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, now listed as an executive producer on the project.
