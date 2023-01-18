Bitcoin retreats to $20,000 level, and FTX seeks $415 million in stolen assets: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
CNBC
Feds seize almost $700 million of FTX assets in Sam Bankman-Fried criminal case
Federal prosecutors seized nearly $700 million in cash and assets connected to Sam Bankman-Fried, court filings from Friday show, primarily in the form of Robinhood shares. Three accounts were at Silvergate Bank and held U.S. dollars in the name of FTX Digital Markets, a Bahamian subsidiary. Federal prosecutors seized nearly...
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
CNBC
Bosses are increasing RTO requirements, but experts say it won't stick: 'We're at an inflection point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
CNBC
Jamie Dimon says rates will rise above 5% because there is still 'a lot of underlying inflation'
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes interest rates could go higher than what the Federal Reserve currently projects as inflation remains stubbornly elevated. "I actually think rates are probably going to go higher than 5% ... because I think there's a lot of underlying inflation, which won't go away so quick," Dimon said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
CNBC
Silver prices could touch a 9-year high in 2023 — with a bigger upside than gold
Silver could hit a nine-year high of $30 per ounce this year and become a better performer than gold. Insufficient supplies of silver — as well as its tendency to be a better performer than gold in periods of high inflation — are the reasons. Prices of silver...
CNBC
Even with used-car prices falling, buyers are still paying more than $7,100 above 'normal,' report finds
The average price for a used car was $30,899 last month, according to CoPilot. That amount is $7,146 more than if projected depreciation forecasts had held true. Some models' prices have dropped more in recent months than others. There's still a ways to go before used car prices come back...
CNBC
T-Mobile says its investigating data breach affecting 37 million accounts
Wireless carrier T-Mobile said on Thursday it was investigating a data breach that has potentially affected 37 million accounts. The company said it identified malicious activity on Jan. 5 and contained it within a day, adding that no sensitive data such as financial information was compromised. The company said it...
CNBC
The global tax deal won't help countries to change their tax rates, economist says
A panel moderated by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche discusses the challenges of global tax reform. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, minister of finance for Nigeria, Mathias Cormann, secretary-general at the OECD, Gabriel Zucman, director at the EU Tax Observatory, and Faisal Alibrahim, minister of economy and planning of Saudi Arabia, joined the panel.
CNBC
Needham analyst: Wall Street doesn't want Alphabet to cut search and YouTube employees
Laura Martin, Needham analyst, joins 'Power Lunch' to discuss the latest cuts to shake the technology sector. On Friday, Google’s parent company announced that it is eliminating 6% of its workforce.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
Ageing planet: the new demographic timebomb
India is about to overtake China as the most populous country – but as birthrates fall, we’re facing life in a greyer world. Are we prepared for the physical, political and financial challenges ahead?
CNBC
How digitalization could push women and older workers out of the workforce
In a CNBC panel at WEF Davos, Standard Chartered Group Head of HR Tanuj Kapilashrami and EBRD Chief Economist Beata Javorcik talk about the risk women and older workers face as businesses require new skills needed for digitalization. SAP Board Member Thomas Saueressig also joins the discussion.
CNBC
Boeing, Amazon, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust, and Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: 'Be on your toes’ this earnings period
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions regarding their portfolios when the new earnings season kicks off next week. "It's a pivotal week. First of three. Be on your toes. Listen to the calls. Don't take any action unless you're certain. It's very hard to be certain about anything that's just reported," he said, reiterating some of his five rules for earnings season.
CNBC
Ron Insana says the solution to the inflation problem is more workers
Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
CNBC
Here are Cramer's pros and cons on the state of the market in 2023
My worldview is a lot more positive than most of you hear or read about. I like to look at checklists — something drummed into my head by my late Pop, who taught me to take that yellow legal pad, draw the line down the middle and get those pros and cons down.
CNBC
The 3 biggest reasons startups failed in 2022, according to a poll of almost 500 founders
Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
CNBC
Tesla will 'keep blowing our minds' despite Elon Musk's distractions, shareholder Tencent says
Tencent, known as one of the world's largest gaming and social media firms, invested in Tesla in 2017, taking a 5% stake for around $1.78 billion. Last year, Elon Musk purchased Twitter, a move investors saw as a big distraction for the billionaire at a time when Tesla needed a steady hand.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves before the bell: Roblox, Discover, Chegg and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. — Roblox shares fell 6.7% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the gaming company to underweight from equal weight and said the upside is limited following the stock's recent outperformance. — Shares of the brokerage firm fell 3% after Charles Schwab was double...
