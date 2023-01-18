Read full article on original website
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond beefs up legal team ahead of possible bankruptcy filing in New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond has hired another legal advisor as it preps for a potential bankruptcy filing in New Jersey in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. The retailer has been shouldering a heavy debt burden as it faces declining sales and widening losses. The company...
financefeeds.com
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
CNBC
Ex-Genesis execs claimed they raised millions for crypto hedge fund just as former company neared bankruptcy
Just weeks before crypto lender Genesis filed for bankruptcy, three former employees of the company claimed they had secured millions of dollars for a new crypto hedge fund, according to correspondence viewed by CNBC. Matt Ballensweig, who left Genesis in September after more than five years at the firm, sent...
msn.com
Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account
Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
I'm Microsoft's former VP of HR. Here are the 3 types of employees most at risk during layoffs — and the 2 that are safest.
Chris Williams ranks employees who are most likely to get laid off in a recession and advises keeping your résumé updated regardless of your risk.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
msn.com
Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth
(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Carvana Agrees To Sell $4 Billion In Loans In Order To Survive
Struggling used car retailer Carvana has settled on an agreement to limit shareholders from raising their stakes by selling up to $4 billion in auto loans. The company made the announcement earlier this week as it continues to struggle with not only debt but also legal issues surrounding several of its locations.
Goldman Sachs slashes bonuses for junior bankers by as much as 90%: insiders
Bonus week at Goldman Sachs turned out to be a bust for already shell-shocked workers as payouts for some were slashed by as much as 90%, insiders told The Post. Many junior bankers — who last year raked in bonuses well into the six figures — learned Wednesday they would receive just $10,000 or $15,000 despite putting in countless 100-hour weeks, insiders said. The Wall Street titan had raised base pay for first years to $110,000 from $85,000 last year, while vice presidents were bumped up to $250,000 from $210,000. However, those raises didn’t make up for the disappointing bonuses, insiders said. Last...
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon After Awkward CNBC Interview: 'Drop The Subject'
The JPMorgan Chase CEO slams bitcoin as a 'hyped-up fraud' and criticizes regulators for not putting a stop to it 'long ago.'
Bad news for the economy is now bad news on Wall Street
The market is bracing for a perfect storm of bad news. The latest worry? The impending debt ceiling drama in Washington.
decrypt.co
Gemini, Hedge Funds, and a DeFi App: Bankrupt Genesis Reveals List of Creditors
Genesis owes $3.6 billion to 50 different creditors including investment firms, hedge funds, and at least one consumer-facing DeFi app. Defunct crypto broker Genesis has revealed the largest creditors in its recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, with crypto exchange Gemini taking the top spot, with a disputed debt of roughly $765.9 million.
decrypt.co
Robinhood Rolls Out Its MetaMask Wallet Competitor to 1 Million Users
Robinhood’s Crypto GM says the wallet will function as a “browser” for Web3. Robinhood is finally entering the software wallet game. The company today launched the Robinhood Wallet, a smartphone app that allows users to swap and transfer crypto, and view owned NFTs and crypto. It’s currently being slowly rolled out to over 1 million waitlisted users via an access code, according to Robinhood. It was previously released in beta to just 10,000 waitlisted customers in September.
Capital One scraps 1,100 tech positions - source
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) has cut 1,100 positions in its technology segment, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, a move that comes as its digital transformation matures.
General Motors Wants To Take FCA Down At Supreme Court
General Motors has been in a constant legal battle with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) since November 2019. The original charge was for racketeering. GM alleged that FCA, which has since been folded into the Stellantis group, paid bribes to union officials to get better terms while negotiating with employees. GM...
financemagnates.com
Genesis is Reportedly Preparing to File for Bankruptcy within Days
Troubled crypto lender Genesis Global Trading, which has halted withdrawals, is in the final stages of preparation to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to multiple media reports. Anonymous insiders have revealed that the company might confirm the bankruptcy filings within the week if it fails to raise any cash.
Aircraft lessors cool on risky markets after $10 billion Russia blow
DUBLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing companies, which own most of the world's passenger jets, face a tricky balance between risks and rewards after losing 400 planes in Russia, but have made no "knee-jerk" withdrawal from any major market yet, executives said.
decrypt.co
Winklevoss Mulls Lawsuit Against Barry Silbert, Digital Currency Group
Crypto exchange Gemini threatens to “imminently” sue Digital Currency Group and its CEO Barry Silbert over the $900 million owed by Genesis Trading. Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange helmed by the Winklevoss twins, is planning to sue Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its CEO Barry Silbert unless they offer a plan for repaying the $900 million loan Gemini made to the now-bankrupt Genesis Global.
decrypt.co
Genesis Files for Bankruptcy, Has $150 Million In the Bank
The company was battered by the fall of Three Arrows Capital and FTX and is under fire from the SEC. Digital currency brokerage Genesis announced that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late Thursday. "An in-court restructuring presents the most effective avenue through which to preserve assets and create the...
