Bonus week at Goldman Sachs turned out to be a bust for already shell-shocked workers as payouts for some were slashed by as much as 90%, insiders told The Post. Many junior bankers — who last year raked in bonuses well into the six figures — learned Wednesday they would receive just $10,000 or $15,000 despite putting in countless 100-hour weeks, insiders said. The Wall Street titan had raised base pay for first years to $110,000 from $85,000 last year, while vice presidents were bumped up to $250,000 from $210,000. However, those raises didn’t make up for the disappointing bonuses, insiders said. Last...

2 DAYS AGO