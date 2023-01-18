Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Special Session of Grand Jury Indicts January 10th Suspect for Murder
A special session of the Ross County Grand Jury Friday indicted 28-year-old Marvan C. Woodfork Sr. for murder. According to Chillicothe Police, Woodfork was suspected in a fatal shooting January 10th where 23-year-old Jennora Juan Elmore Jr. of Columbus was found shot, at the Christopher Inn off Bridge Street, and later pronounced dead. Woodfork fled the scene but was soon taken into custody.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Murderer Indicted in Special Session of Ross County Grand Jury
CHILLICOTHE – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The Victim- Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr. (23YO, Male, Columbus) later was pronounced deceased.
Chillicothe man indicted for murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
WSAZ
Man charged in connection with child death investigation
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A man is facing charges after sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheets McCoy Road in Vinton County for calls a child was dead. It happened on Saturday, January 14, 2023 around 1:30 p.m. Once deputies got there, they say they discovered potential evidence may have...
Record-Herald
Sabina man accused of assault facing charges
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 38-year-old Sabina man is facing several charges for allegedly assaulting another man, restraining two 17-year-olds, and resisting arrest. Justin W. Deaton is being held in the Fayette County Jail on charges of first-degree misdemeanor assault, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and three counts of third-degree misdemeanor unlawful restraint.
34-year-old Fairfield County man charged for possessing ‘nudity-oriented material’
AMANDA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old Fairfield County man has been arrested after authorities found him in possession of material that contained nudity of a minor. Justin Boyd, 34, of Amanda was charged Friday with one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s […]
Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
meigsindypress.com
January 2023 Meigs County Grand Jury Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on January 11, 2023 the Meigs County Grand Jury twenty-four indictments against twenty-three individuals. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:
meigsindypress.com
New sheriff making changes
POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch has been on the job for seven weeks, and has already made some changes. The Meigs Independent Press spoke with Sheriff Fitch about his vision for the department. One of his top priorities has been to provide more transparency with the office. An example of this new transparency are daily call logs. The logs give information pertaining to the calls that the deputies handle, as well as photos of suspects arrested. More information is being released in the form of press releases, and through media outlets to keep the county informed as to what the office is doing. According to Sheriff Fitch, this is just the beginning. While Fitch was at Nelsonville Police Department serving as chief, he had a similar policy with daily call logs.
iheart.com
Chillicothe Police Officer Among Peace Officer Graduates
A Chillicothe Police officer is among Friday's graduates of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. Members of the 147th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday afternoon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 21-week basic course began in August. Tatyana...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike County Dogwood Festival to be held at the county fairgrounds
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Dogwood Festival will find a new home this year at the Pike County Fairgrounds. According to a statement released by the Dogwood Festival Committee, after years of discussion, the committee felt this year was the time to make the move. “The committee...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Department Announces Graduation of New Female Officer
Columbus – Members of the 147th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday afternoon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 42 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 20 Ohio agencies. The 21-week basic course began in August. The...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sheriff Searches for Theft Suspect at Planet Fitness
PICKAWAY – Pickaway COunt sheriff department released a photo today of a man who is wanted in questioning on several wallet thefts at a local fitness store. “Yesterday evening we had a handful of thefts from the local Planet Fitness. We have reason to believe this is the same suspect that has committed similar crimes at multiple Planet Fitnesses throughout the central Ohio area.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two more black officers file retaliation claims against Chillicothe Police Department
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two additional black officers from the Chillicothe Police Department have filed claims against their employer for allegations of racial mistreatment. The two new officers — who the Guardian is not naming — filed complaints with the state in the last 14 days alleging their skin color has made them a target by the city’s administration. It comes after a third officer has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.
Man arrested in relation to death of Ohio toddler who was almost 2 years old
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Authorities say a man was arrested in connection to a toddler’s death in Vinton County, Ohio. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a child’s death at a location on Sheets McCoy Road in Plymouth, Ohio. Deputies found a deceased toddler […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jackson Co. school aide arrested for inappropriate behavior with children
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A school aide has been arrested in Wellston, accused of inappropriate behavior with children. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. An area school aide has been arrested after allegations surfaced that he requested, shared, and viewed nude photographs with multiple youths, while employed at Christian Life Academy in Jackson.
focushillsboro.com
Woman From Hillsboro Receives 4.5-year Sentence In Operation Ice Breaker Case
Ice Breaker Case: A lady from Hillsboro was given a 4.5-year term for her role in the narcotics investigation known as “Operation Ice Breaker,” which was conducted by the Highland County Task Force. The grand jury in Highland County, Ohio, indicted 44-year-old Tiffany Greene on 14 counts in July 2022.
wnewsj.com
WPD seeking details on suspicious person
WILMINGTON — Authorities are looking for details about a suspicious person who allegedly took a photo of a child as she was getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning, the Wilmington Police Department (WPD) took a report from a mother who lives in the Country Oaks subdivision about the incident, according to a Facebook post from the WPD.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. deputies involved in chase
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a short pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports from the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted a traffic stop along Cox Road near Massieville Road shortly after 12 p.m. The driver, however, refused to stop...
Ironton Tribune
Death at adult group home being investigated
The Ironton Police Department is investigating a fight at an adult group home that left one man dead. On Sunday, the IPD got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious...
