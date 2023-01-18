Read full article on original website
Doris L. Shaffer, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Shaffer, 97, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hollywood, Florida, passed away at home Thursday, January 19, 2023. Born January 1, 1926, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Doris was the daughter of Marie (Blystone) Miller and Samuel Miller. She was a graduate of Hickory High School. Doris...
Nick R. Busco, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nick R. Busco, 75, of Sharon passed away early Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. Busco was born January 5, 1948, in Farrell, a son of the late Nick J. and Rose L. (Gagliardi) Busco. He graduated from Farrell high...
Ryan J. Boozer, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan J. Boozer, 39, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Ryan was born October 28, 1983, in Sharon, a son of Clinton D. and Jill (Brash) Boozer. A 2002 graduate of Sharon High School, he also attended Penn State...
Florence “Flo” M. Garchar, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence “Flo” M. Garchar, 95, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home. Flo was born on August 2, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Smrek) Bunofsky. Flo was a woman of strong faith and was a...
William “Bill” H. Staaf, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William H. Staaf, Jr., 96, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023, with his loving family by his side. Born in Youngstown on January 8, 1927, “Bill” was the son of William H. and Mary Betty (Hahn) Staaf and was a lifelong area resident.
Robert E. Janesh, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held Tuesday, January 24, at 10:30 a.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home and a mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Christ Our Savior/ St. Nicholas Church both in Struthers for Robert E. Janesh, 88, who passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023 at the Liberty Health Care Center.
Mary Norma Dailey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Norma Dailey, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Mary was born May 9, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of Lawrence and Mary Flynn Fleming. She was a 1944 graduate of East High School and...
Linda M. Branch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Branch. 69, transitioned from her earthly labor Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Linda was born May 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Gloria Pack Mason. She was a high school graduate and went on to be employed as a caregiver by InVision Home Health Care.
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann (Brayton) Kurlander, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann Kurlander, 76, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. She was born May 4, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John and Margaret Brayton. She spent her adult life in Warren, Ohio, Delray Beach, Florida and the last several...
Cynthia M. Wells, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia M. Wells, 75, died January 18, 2023. Cindy was born February 22, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Ethel Boyer Wells. A 1965 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. Cindy worked the majority of her career as a teller...
Robert D. Zwingler, Sr., New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Bob” D. Zwingler, Sr., 88, formerly of Poland, passed away early Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at Geneva Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Geneva surrounded by his family. Robert was born on March 20, 1934, in New Springfield, Ohio, a...
Martin Watson Eunice, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Martin Watson Eunice, 68, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 after a long battle with kidney disease and recent complications from heart disease. “Uncle Marty,” as he was affectionately known around town, was born on June 18, 1954. He was a 1972 graduate of Girard...
William Howard Axelson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at First Covenant Church for William Howard Axelson, II, 92, of Canfield who passed away Friday, January 19, 2023, at Hospice House with his loved ones by his side. Bill was born February 21, 1930, in...
Joan Phyllis Bates, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Phyllis Bates, 87, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Brookdale Salem, where she had been a resident. She was born May 3, 1935 in Kingston, New Hampshire, the daughter of John and Alice Simes. She married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Bates and...
Margaret Mae Flasck, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mae Flasck, age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was born on January 10, 1956 to Alvin and Geraldine (Kersten) Zecher in Youngstown, Ohio. Margaret was known for her big heart, she loved her family and they felt the same...
James C. Wilkinson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. Wilkinson, 82, passed away January 19, 2023 at Hospice House with his family by his side. James was born February 7, 1940, in Salem, a son of the late Robert and Bernice Scott Wilkinson. James graduated from Toronto High School and Wheeling Barber...
William G. Reddersen, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Reddersen, Jr., “Bill”, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday evening, January 16, 2023, after a hard fought two-and-a-half-year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. Bill was born on April 30, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late...
Ralph Mark Wehr, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Mark Wehr, 87, of Green Beaver Road, died at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Ralph was born on June 7, 1935 in a little house on Sycamore Avenue on the west side of Youngstown, the youngest child of the late Leona (Mook) Wehr and Vernon Wehr and had lived in the area all of his life.
Corrine B. Henry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne B. Henry, 85, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Corinne was born February 23, 1937, the daughter of Naldo Davey and Florence Marsh. Corinne started her work career as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. She worked for Eastern Airlines for ten years,...
Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., North Jackson Township, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., age 58 of North Jackson Township, Ohio, died at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on March 5, 1964, to James Earl and Norma Jean (Morris) Stamm. Besides his mother,...
