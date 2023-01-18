Pierce Brosnan's Wife Shares Sweet Family Photos to Mark Special Occasion

The actor's eldest son is celebrating his 26th birthday.

It looks like in the Brosnan household, when someone turns a year older, they get a whole weekend to celebrate, and right now, it's Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Brosnan 's son Dylan's turn in the spotlight.

In honor of Dylan's 26th birthday , Keely shared some family photos on Instagram with a sweet message to her son. One of the photos is also a major throwback, showing Keely with Dylan as a young child.

Brosnan's wife wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday (weekend) to my kind, creative, and talented son @dylan_brosnan 🎂We love you with all our hearts."

Along with the throwback picture, Keely posted a bunch of snaps of Dylan's birthday weekend with the family, with Brosnan and the couple's younger son, Paris , appearing as well.

Lyndie Benson , CEO of the fashion brand Bleusalt and ex-wife to Kenny G , commented on the birthday post, " @dylan_brosnan HBD to the most talented, Kind and Gentle Soul. Love you Dylan."

Along with Dylan and Paris, Brosnan has two other sons, Christopher and Sean , whom he shared with his late first wife, Cassandra Harris . He also had a daughter named Charlotte , who unfortunately passed away from cancer in 2013.

Both Christopher and Charlotte's biological father was Harris' second husband, Dermot Harris , but after he passed away in 1986, Brosnan adopted the two. Sean is Brosnan's biological son with Harris.

In November 2022, Paris and Dylan made an appearance at GQ 's Man of the Year party, speaking with E! News on the red carpet.

When asked about the recent discussion surrounding nepotism in Hollywood , Paris said, "I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings...It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it. At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here."

While they understand the privilege they have being Brosnan's sons, Paris also said that he and his brother are trying to "pave our own way."