It has emerged that a serious incident took place yesterday inside the venue that will host tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown," which could have affected WWE's preparations for the live show had it occurred today. According to The Detroit News, an ammonia leak, which can be fatal if high levels of the gas are released, was found in the basement of the Little Caesars Arena at around 3:15 pm local time. As a result, the venue was immediately evacuated. Even though strict measures came into effect to combat anyone falling ill or being injured, two men, understood to be in their 20s, were taken to a local medical facility with chemical burns after being in the area where the leak was located.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO