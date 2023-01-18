Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley And Bobby Lashley In India
Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley have posted on their social media’s that they’re in India. Now, WWE’s official India account has posted that they’re both there. But, if you want to know what they’re doing, you have to stay tuned. What could the cryptic tweet mean?
bodyslam.net
Bret Hart Is Opening A Bar
Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Bret “Hitman” Hart is jumping into the bar business. The 7-time World Champion took to Twitter earlier today to announce the launch of “Hitman’s Bar” in Calgary next month. This isn’t the first...
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Has Roman Reigns’ WWE Title In His Sights
Sami Zayn is talking about the possibility of winning the WWE Title even though Roman Reigns currently holds that title and they are part of The Bloodline together. Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion since August 2020, which is over 870 days. Reigns also won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 meaning he’s held that title for nearly nine months too.
wrestletalk.com
Shocking SmackDown Development Between Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn
WWE SmackDown kicked off with an icy exchange in the WWE SmackDown parking lot leading to a backstage segment featuring Roman Reigns. With the Bloodline entering the arena parking area and greeting each other warmly, it was clear things were not all good between Reigns and Zayn as the Tribal Chief refused to fist bump the Honorary Uce.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on How WWE Feels About the Women’s Division, Royal Rumble Surprises, Ronda Rousey, More
WWE officials have recently held sets of meetings to discuss plans for the Royal Rumble. A new report from Fightful Select notes that while several veterans have contacted WWE about making Rumble appearances, WWE is leaning away from that in some cases in favor of what they call “non-traditional surprises.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Wonders If Bret Hart Has Brain Damage
For those unaware, the incident that ended Hart’s career came in the form of a botched superkick. Hart has been vocal about the incident and has even blamed Goldberg for ending his career. Hart has even mentioned that he isn’t happy that Goldberg has been making millions of dollars by wrestling in Saudi Arabia while he is unable to do the same.
tjrwrestling.net
Backstage Details On Who Decided To Split The Usos’ Undisputed WWE Tag Titles
The Usos hold two sets of Tag Team Titles, but WWE has decided to split them up with their next title defense coming in a match where only the Raw titles are on the line. It was at Money in the Bank in July 2021 when The Usos beat Rey & Dominik Mysterio to become the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. That match, which took place on the Kickoff Show, was the beginning of the longest Tag Team Title reign in WWE history. The Usos have held those Smackdown Tag Team Titles for just about 550 days – around a year and a half.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Naomi's WWE Status
The likes of Paul Heyman and Jey Uso have previously suggested the possibility of Naomi — the wife of Jimmy Uso — becoming the first female member of The Bloodline, arguably WWE's most dominant faction since The Shield. With The Usos promising that "every generation of The Bloodline"...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
PWMania
WWE RAW Turns 30 + Philly + The Bloodline = The Return of The Rock
Yep, Raw turns 30. And the party is in Philadelphia! Why is this significant? Well, let us start for one that this RAW is a special RAW, an anniversary event; a birthday celebration. Look at all the legends we have lined up: Ric Flair, Taker, Bella Twins, you name it. I even heard Hogan may show up!
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Smackdown Prep For Uncle Howdy
Tonight's "WWE SmackDown" takes place inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, and as the date for this year's Royal Rumble event draws near, WWE fans await the next stage of the storyline involving Bray Wyatt, LA Knight, and the mysterious "Uncle Howdy." Ahead of tonight's show, there's been an update on how WWE is handling prep work for the Uncle Howdy character.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Making a Change to the Tag Team Titles
Despite being billed as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos have always been the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The same is true for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who holds both the WWE Title and the Universal Championship. WWE has announced that The Usos will defend...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Makes Decision On Future Of WWE Tag Titles
The Usos are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, but that doesn't necessarily mean the two pairs of belts they hold are inseparable. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H has a plan in place to make sure that there will be two different sets of tag titles for WWE's men's division.
PWMania
Several Top WWE Names Now Confirmed for WWE RAW is XXX, Brock Lesnar Latest
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been confirmed for the RAW 30th Anniversary special. We previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair mentioned on his podcast that Hogan said he’d be at RAW 30 the following Monday. The RAW 30 DVD cover art for the UK also indicated at The Hulkster’s presence.
bodyslam.net
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Won’t Be Back On WWE TV Anytime Soon, Says Triple H And Vince Aren’t On The Same Page About It
Now that Vince McMahon has more or less assumed full control of WWE, many are under the belief that McMahon will take over the Creative aspect of the company once again. Many also believe Vince McMahon will return to WWE television very soon. While speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast...
bodyslam.net
Kofi Kingston Wants To Continue Working With The New Day After He Retires From In Ring Competition
Kofi Kingston is a veteran in WWE, wrestling for the company for a long time now. The record-setting WWE tag team champion recently spoke about his years left in the global juggernaut and life after wrestling. Kofi Kingston signed a new WWE contract in December 2019, extending his stay with...
wrestlinginc.com
Tonight's WWE SmackDown Venue Evacuated Last Night
It has emerged that a serious incident took place yesterday inside the venue that will host tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown," which could have affected WWE's preparations for the live show had it occurred today. According to The Detroit News, an ammonia leak, which can be fatal if high levels of the gas are released, was found in the basement of the Little Caesars Arena at around 3:15 pm local time. As a result, the venue was immediately evacuated. Even though strict measures came into effect to combat anyone falling ill or being injured, two men, understood to be in their 20s, were taken to a local medical facility with chemical burns after being in the area where the leak was located.
