Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sparks Land Aces’ All-Star Dearica Hamby, First-Round Pick in Trade
The star forward is headed to Los Angeles a little over four months after helping Las Vegas win its first WNBA championship. The Aces agreed to a blockbuster trade involving star forward Dearica Hamby on Saturday, a stunning move that comes just over four months after the franchise won its first WNBA championship.
Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana: Time, TV, Game info
Michigan State (13-6, 5-3) vs. Indiana (12-6, 3-4) Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Game notes: Michigan State's next stop in the conference journey this season takes them to Bloomington, to face the Indiana Hoosiers. Despite a 3-4 league record, the Hoosiers are winners of two straight, the last of which coming in the road at rival Illinois Thursday. If the Spartans want to win inside of the leagues great venues, Assembly Hall, they'll need to contain on of the league's best players, Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jackson-Davis is among the league leaders in points, rebounds and shooting percentage.
Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target
Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
NC State’s Terquavion Smith Taken to Hospital After Fall vs. UNC
The Wolfpack star was stretchered off the court following a hard foul in Saturday’s game. View the original article to see embedded media. NC State guard Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court after a terrifying fall driving to the basket during the Wolfpack’s 80–69 loss to North Carolina on Saturday.
Chargers GM Addresses If Brandon Staley’s Job Was ‘at Stake’
Speculation surrounding the second-year coach’s future with the team ran rampant following L.A.’s historic wild-card loss. With coach Brandon Staley reportedly set to return next season, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco took to the podium Thursday to address recent conversation regarding Staley’s future with the club. The...
