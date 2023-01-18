Read full article on original website
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
WIFR
The community gathers to support one local family
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A community came together today to help raise funds for one local family after their 16-year-old daughter was in a life-changing car accident. “We want to thank everyone who contributed to this. It was way more than I could ever hope for and people are just so generous. It really epitomizes the love and the community, a small town and people coming together,” said event organizer Michelle Rogers.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie to join Madison Metro bus transit system
The Compact Act provides veterans with free emergency mental health care starting this week. Friends and family testify as week one of Rock Co. double homicide trial concludes. The first week of Marcus Randle El’s double homicide trial wrapped up with testimony detailing the relationship between the defendant and one of the women he’s accused of murdering.
Winnebago store makes shirts to honor slain Pinnon’s employee Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD Ill. (WTVO) — A local business is doing its part to help support the family of a slain employee. Peggy Anderson, who worked at Pinnon’s Meats, was killed on January 11. AKG Craft Source said that they are making shirts to honor the loss of Anderson. They said that this is one way to […]
Family of missing man Christopher Miller holds protest for answers
DEFOREST, Wis. – The family and friends of missing Madison man Christopher Miller held a protest outside of the Wisconsin State Patrol office in De Forest Saturday morning asking for answers about what happened to him. Miller went missing in the early morning hours of November 19 after Wisconsin State Patrol troopers said he led them on a chase when...
rockrivercurrent.com
5 ways Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents can help curtail crime
ROCKFORD — A string of four killings in five days shook the city last week. The first happened Jan. 11 at Pinnon’s Meats, a popular meat market and butcher shop at 2324 N. Court St. on the city’s north end. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 63-year-old employee Peggy Anderson, and a search continues for William Jones, the 40-year-old man charged with the crime.
WIFR
Activism ‘illuminated’ by art on display at RAMP in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A work inspired by a moving moment in U.S. history is now on display at the RAMP building at 202 Market St. in Rockford. Local artist, Dustin Eckhardt, hand-built a 12′ x 6′ project mirroring an image from the Tom Olin Collection documenting the Capitol Crawl on March 12, 1990―when a group of activists abandoned their mobility aids and dragged themselves up the steps of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
WIFR
NIU engineering lab receives funding for infant hearing aid project
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois University engineering students will help give the gift of sound to some babies in the U.S and they’ll do it through a sizable gift from congress. NIU’s College of Engineering will use $1.5 million to modernize its Microelectronics Research and Development Lab as...
Fire department responds to gas leak at Madison East High School
The Madison Fire Department says it was called to East High School Thursday morning for a gas leak while students were briefly held outside of the building as a precaution.
Madison Fire Department unveils two new ladder trucks
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department debuted some new wheels on Friday that will serve the city’s west and south sides. Ladder Co. 2 began work last month and Ladder No. 6 will start responding to calls this week. The trucks feature a new graphic design and can pump water at up to 1,500 gallons per minute. The new...
WIFR
Science Olympiad Invitational helps to build students’ science skills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This Saturday marks a time for Stateline middle schoolers to let their science skills shine. The annual Science Olympiad Invitational places an emphasis on hands-on group participation by learning designing techniques. These techniques are taught in subjects like genetics, mechanical engineering and technology. Roscoe, Winnebago, Rockford...
Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist
Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
WIFR
Ring Doorbells available in Freeport for eligible residents
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Update: City leaders say the full stock of Ring Doorbell cameras have been spoken for. Cameras are no longer available at this time. Ring Doorbell cameras were available this week at the Freeport Police Department, and organizers of the pilot program are ready to hand them out to qualifying residents.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
WIFR
Pearl Harbor Veteran from Beloit dies at 102
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the few remaining veterans who survived the Japanese Pearl Harbor in 1941 died in Beloit. “When they see the flags, it makes them whole,” said friend of Stan Van Hoose Mark Finnegan. 102 flags fly outside the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit Wednesday...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail
Teamsters Local Union No. 695 sent a letter to union members on January 17, 2023 warning Energizer employees that the corporation was planning to close its Wisconsin operations. Dane Co. Board faces major votes Thursday on jail’s future. Updated: 2 hours ago. The decades-long battle over the future of...
x1071.com
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska
The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater
Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
WIFR
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
WIFR
Family of Boone County fatal crash victims needs help laying them to rest
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just beside Russellville Rd. in Boone County is a tree surrounded by flowers and teddy bears, each item placed there by a member of the Vasquez family, after tragedy struck Monday night. Alberto Vasquez’s niece, 29-year-old Jazmid Vasquez and her husband 28-year-old Domingo Puac, were killed...
