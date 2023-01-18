ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A community came together today to help raise funds for one local family after their 16-year-old daughter was in a life-changing car accident. “We want to thank everyone who contributed to this. It was way more than I could ever hope for and people are just so generous. It really epitomizes the love and the community, a small town and people coming together,” said event organizer Michelle Rogers.

