wtvy.com
State titles will head back to EHS
Dale County head football coach Luke Tucker has confirmed to News 4 that he has resigned as the head football coach.
wdhn.com
Geneva High School names new head football coach
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Jamel Harris has been named the next head coach of the Geneva High School football program. Geneva City Schools approved the hire at a board meeting Friday morning. Harris served as defensive coordinator for the Panthers the last two seasons under former head coach Les...
wtvy.com
Geneva hires former defensive coordinator to lead Panthers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva High School has announced who will lead the Geneva Panthers football team in the 2023 season. Jamel Harris has been named as the head coach in a board meeting Friday morning. A 1996 graduate of Wicksburg High School, Harris was a standout linebacker at the...
luvernejournal.com
End-of-season cheerleading and football banquet held at Brantley School
The 2023 Brantley Bulldogs Youth Football and Cheerleading League held their end-of-season banquet Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria. Players, cheerleaders, parents, coaches, and fans packed the lunchroom to celebrate the season. Athletes were called by name to the stage to accept their trophies, beginning with...
wtvy.com
Meteorologist Emily Acton
City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line. If you have short-term rental complaints, the city has made it easier for those to be heard. Gov. Ivey offer reward in Coffee County murder. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023
wtvy.com
Angels of Hope
Gov. Ivey has issued a reward of $5,000 for information in Dorrill's murder investigation. City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM UTC. If you have short-term rental complaints,
Dale County High School head football coach stepping down
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — Dale County High School’s head football coach Luke Tucker is stepping down. Tucker led the Warriors to a 6-14 record over the last two seasons. Dale County was Tucker’s first head coaching role. Tucker will now kickstart the football program at Belgreen High School in Russellville which has not fielded […]
wtvy.com
Dothan, Enterprise golf courses make Best in Alabama list
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two of the Wiregrass area’s premier golf courses were included on NBC GolfPass’ Golfers’ Choice 2023 Best in Alabama list. The annual list, which is put together by the golfing subscription service, uses ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass community throughout the year to compile their rankings.
wtvy.com
EHS announces award in honor of late principal
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School and the family of Matt Rodgers announces an award in honor of the memory and legacy of the former principal. The Matt Rodgers ACT 30+ Award will be given to high school students who get a score of 30 or above on any section of the ACT.
wtvy.com
Search for missing Geneva County woman
Chase Paramore, a graduate of Providence Christian, was announced by Waldorf University (NAIA) as their fifth head coach in the program's modern history. Health experts are urging parents to be sure their children are up to date with their childhood vaccinations. ACT Award named in honor of Matt Rodgers.
wtvy.com
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
wtvy.com
Pvt. Brian Jones charged with murder
Gov. Ivey has issued a reward of $5,000 for information in Dorrill's murder investigation. City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line. Updated: 51 minutes ago. If you have short-term rental complaints, the city has made
wtvy.com
City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line
Gov. Ivey has issued a reward of $5,000 for information in Dorrill's murder investigation. State titles will head back to EHS. Updated: 51
wdhn.com
Dothan Chef battles for top honor
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A ‘Top Chef’ winner from Dothan could possibly be the next James Beard Winner. Often referred to as the “Oscars of the food world”, the James Beard award was established in 1990 and named after the iconic chef, cookbook author and pioneering TV personality.
Man killed by exploding tractor tire in southeast Alabama
OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Police say an Opp man is dead after an explosion at a tire shop. Around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Opp Police responded to a call in reference to a tire explosion at Neal Tindol Tire on Saunders Road. After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a 45-year-old man dead in the shop. […]
wdhn.com
Southeast Health announces new director of vital department
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Southeast Health has named a new director of a Biomed Engineering. Mark Sizemore has been named director of the Biomed Engineering team. According to Southeast Health, Sizemore joined the Southeast Health Biomed team in 2007 as a Biomed Tech I and has continued to grow professionally and progressed in responsibility and leadership roles. He holds more than 20 vendor certifications.
wtvy.com
P.E.I.R. creates “Angels of Hope” wall to remember and provide healing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - More than 932,000 people have died from drug overdose since 1999, according to the CDC. That’s why People Engaged In Recovery (P.E.I.R.) is on a mission to provide outreach to those who suffer from substance use disorder. The nonprofit offers assistance to those who are in or are seeking recovery by providing a safe place.
Florida Woman Wins $1 Million From Scratch-Off Purchased At The Lottery Office
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Shores purchased her winning
wtvy.com
Missing person reported in Geneva County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public assistance in locating a woman missing since Sunday. According to a post on the GCSO Facebook page, Savannah Copes was reported as missing on January 15. Copes, who left on her own, is said to suffer...
wtvy.com
Gov. Ivey appoints new Coffee and Pike County DA
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey has appointed a new Coffee and Pike County district attorney after former DA Tom Anderson decided to seek supernumerary status. James Tarbox, an Enterprise lawyer, will now serve as the 12th Judicial Circuit district attorney, according to an appointment letter from Gov. Ivey.
