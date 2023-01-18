DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - More than 932,000 people have died from drug overdose since 1999, according to the CDC. That’s why People Engaged In Recovery (P.E.I.R.) is on a mission to provide outreach to those who suffer from substance use disorder. The nonprofit offers assistance to those who are in or are seeking recovery by providing a safe place.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO