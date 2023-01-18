Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana: Time, TV, Game info
Michigan State (13-6, 5-3) vs. Indiana (12-6, 3-4) Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Game notes: Michigan State's next stop in the conference journey this season takes them to Bloomington, to face the Indiana Hoosiers. Despite a 3-4 league record, the Hoosiers are winners of two straight, the last of which coming in the road at rival Illinois Thursday. If the Spartans want to win inside of the leagues great venues, Assembly Hall, they'll need to contain on of the league's best players, Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jackson-Davis is among the league leaders in points, rebounds and shooting percentage.
Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target
Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
