Bret Hart Is Opening A Bar
Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Bret “Hitman” Hart is jumping into the bar business. The 7-time World Champion took to Twitter earlier today to announce the launch of “Hitman’s Bar” in Calgary next month. This isn’t the first...
Eric Bischoff Wonders If Bret Hart Has Brain Damage
For those unaware, the incident that ended Hart’s career came in the form of a botched superkick. Hart has been vocal about the incident and has even blamed Goldberg for ending his career. Hart has even mentioned that he isn’t happy that Goldberg has been making millions of dollars by wrestling in Saudi Arabia while he is unable to do the same.
Kofi Kingston Wants To Continue Working With The New Day After He Retires From In Ring Competition
Kofi Kingston is a veteran in WWE, wrestling for the company for a long time now. The record-setting WWE tag team champion recently spoke about his years left in the global juggernaut and life after wrestling. Kofi Kingston signed a new WWE contract in December 2019, extending his stay with...
WWE Leaning Towards “Non-Traditional” Returns For Royal Rumble Matches
The Royal Rumble match is one of the most interesting contests WWE has to offer. It is so unpredictable and anything can happen, which makes it difficult to predict the winner. That doesn’t stop fans from trying, though. Every year, fans, critics, and former WWE Superstars all try to predict who will win the Royal Rumble match and head to the main event of WrestleMania.
Sting Arrives In Japan Ahead Of The Great Muta’s Final Match
WWE Hall of Famer Sting has arrived in Japan for The Great Muta’s final match. Sting will be teaming with Darby Allin and The Great Muta to take on Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji at the January 22nd Pro Wrestling NOAH show. On Friday, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced Stings’...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Rhea Ripley And Bobby Lashley In India
Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley have posted on their social media’s that they’re in India. Now, WWE’s official India account has posted that they’re both there. But, if you want to know what they’re doing, you have to stay tuned. What could the cryptic tweet mean?
ACTION Wrestling Lords Of Chaos Results (1/20/23)
ACTION Wrestling held its Lords of Chaos event on January 20 in Tyrone, GA. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – The show started off with a ten bell salute and tribute to Jay Briscoe. – Jaden Newman & Noah Hossman...
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Won’t Be Back On WWE TV Anytime Soon, Says Triple H And Vince Aren’t On The Same Page About It
Now that Vince McMahon has more or less assumed full control of WWE, many are under the belief that McMahon will take over the Creative aspect of the company once again. Many also believe Vince McMahon will return to WWE television very soon. While speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast...
El Hijo Del Vikingo’s GCW Matches Now Able To Stream
Previously, El Hijo Del Vikingo’s matches in America have not been streamed due to legalities with AAA. Now, GCW has announced that all of his upcoming matches will be able to stream on FITE TV, starting with Friday’s GCW Event “Don’t Talk To Me” where he takes on Gringo Loco in one on one action.
Road Dogg Says He Never Liked CM Punk On A Personal Level
Road Dogg isn’t a fan of CM Punk. On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg continued his criticism of CM Punk. The WWE producer has been critical of the Second City Saint in recent weeks, and he didn’t miss the opportunity to vilify Punk on his podcast this time, either.
One Element Of Pitch Black Match At Royal Rumble Revealed
Bray Wyatt will be squaring off against LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble event. According to Fightful Select, WWE will be adding “neon” elements to the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. Fightful Select has learned that there are “neon” elements to...
NXT Level Up Results (1/20/23)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on January 20. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on January 17. The show aired on Peacock. Joe Gacy (w/Ava Raine, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) def. Odyssey Jones. Follow Corey at @CoreyBrennanBS on Twitter. If...
WWE Adds Another First Round Tag Team Tournament Match To Tonight’s SmackDown
Another tag team match has been added to tonight’s SmackDown. Earlier today WWE announced a first-round match for the tournament. It will be Brawling Brutes who will renew their rivalry from a couple of months ago with Imperium. These two teams were just involved in a heated rivalry not too long ago and hence, fans can expect a banger.
D-Von Dudley Resigns From WWE
The resignations continue in WWE. D-Von Dudley was a producer for WWE, a position he held for years. Although he went through some health episodes, he kept his job with WWE. He has a ton of support within WWE an is universally liked as well. Now, D-Von Dudley has left...
WWE Have Brought Elements Of The Firefly Funhouse To Tonight’s SmackDown
Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss’ strange connection continues as Bray Wyatt continues doing his thing with LA Knight. A Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble awaits them, and it’s anyone’s guess what that entails. Bray Wyatt has many interesting elements connected with his character. From rocking...
Kurt Angle Doesn’t Think He Could Have A Great Match With Goldberg
Kurt Angle and Goldberg may have been top stars in WWE at the same time but they did not face in one on one competition. The only time they were in the ring together was during the 2004 WWE Royal Rumble match. While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle talked about never facing Goldberg. Angle stated that he believes he’d never have a good match with Goldberg.
WATCH: Binge WWE Royal Rumble Matches For Free
Royal Rumble season is upon us. The WWE 2023 Royal Rumble is coming next week. With the chance to headline WrestleMania, it’s one of the most exciting times of the year. But, ahead of the big event, you can take a look back at some other Royal Rumble matches full-length for free!
Kevin Nash Believes If He Hadn’t Signed With WCW, The Attitude Era Would Never Have Happened
Over the years, several people were attributed for the Attitude Era’s existence. However, one WWE Legend believes that he is the reason the Attitude Era existed in the first place. Kevin Nash recently claimed on his Kliq This podcast that the Attitude Era wouldn’t have existed if he didn’t...
Bully Ray Shares A Memory About Bam Bam Bigelow
Bam Bam is a true legend. Bam Bam Bigelow is a pro-wrestling legend who’s worked all over from ECW to WCW to even WWE. He sadly passed away in 2007 but all these years later, many never forget his legacy. Bully Ray being one of those people, took to twitter to share that he always travels with a mass card of Bigelow and went on to share a story about Bam Bam teaching him how to properly lace his boots.
