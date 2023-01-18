Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Friday, 20 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,730.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1358, 99.99% below its average volume of 5308859406.56. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Platinum Futures Bearish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.34% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,042.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17500, 99.99% below its average volume of 12083078972.17. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Corn Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 3.64% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Corn (ZC) is $677.00. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 116382, 12.41% above its average volume of 103532.81. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Cocoa Futures Falls By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 2.99% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:53 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Cocoa (CC) is $2,565.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 29885, 99.81% below its average volume of 16147478.88. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Bionano Genomics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) jumped by a staggering 20.41% in 10 sessions from $1.47 at 2023-01-05, to $1.77 at 13:42 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Enphase Energy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 9.87% to $225.60 at 15:13 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,875.44, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today. Enphase...
via.news
EUR/CHF Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.11% for the last 10 sessions. At 17:07 EST on Friday, 20 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.907% up from its 52-week low and 5.89% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,410.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.97% up from its 52-week low and 2.5%...
via.news
NYSE FANG Slides By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,788.82. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.14% up from its 52-week low and 0.17% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Kosmos Energy Stock Bullish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) rose by a staggering 31.99% in 21 sessions from $5.95 to $7.85 at 14:24 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $15,598.66, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Kosmos Energy’s...
via.news
Lumber Futures Over 17% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 17.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Lumber (LBS) is $433.90. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 39, 99.99% below its average volume of 20597875.38. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.78. Usd/cnh snaps four-day uptrend around 6.7700 despite PBOC inaction. Elsewhere, hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments and fears of fresh geopolitical tensions emanating from China...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.34% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,049.24. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 64565961, 82.08% below its average volume of...
via.news
Exact Sciences Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) jumped by a staggering 33.07% in 10 sessions from $48.93 at 2023-01-04, to $65.11 at 12:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Rumble Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.74% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Rumble (RUM) jumping 9.74% to $9.86 on Friday while NASDAQ rose 2.66% to $11,140.43. Rumble’s last close was $8.98, 51.51% below its 52-week high of $18.52. About Rumble. Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform...
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock Went Up By Over 25% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped by a staggering 25.86% in 10 sessions from $2.63 at 2023-01-05, to $3.31 at 14:13 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP), PCB Bancorp (PCB) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
IBOVESPA Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,232.33. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.81% up from its 52-week low and 7.72% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
NYSE FANG Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.69% for the last session’s close. At 12:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,814.60. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.08% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,670.61 and 0.64% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,783.76.
via.news
Diageo And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Mid (MAA), American Electric Power Company (AEP), Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Comments / 0