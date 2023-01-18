Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
A Birthday Party at the Greenville Swamp RabbitsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Related
thejournalonline.com
County Council denies zoning change that would allow new apartments – Off Liberty Highway
During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council denied a zoning request that would have allowed a 360 unit apartment and commercial development between Liberty Highway and Hwy. 76, agreed to sell the Iva library property to School District 3 and approved a zoning change request in the Williamston area. Council...
golaurens.com
City of Laurens is back in the residential waste removal business
Laurens City Council voted on Thursday night to get back into the residential waste removal business beginning February 27, 2023. By providing these services in-house, City Council’s action keeps monthly fees at their current level, well-below the rates of neighboring municipalities. In addition to ensuring a seamless transition of services when the City’s contract with Green for Life Environmental (GFL) ends in March, the City will also replace the aging facilities which house the Streets and Sanitation Department and provide a new “convenience center” intended to reduce instances of illegal dumping. Providing residential trash services in-house is expected to save the City approximately $132,000 each year.
Cherokee Co. Council approves bid for $4.6 million animal shelter
After years of discussion, Cherokee County will soon have a new animal shelter.
greenville.com
Inman Joining Statewide Program to Transform Its Historic Downtown
Inman has been accepted into the statewide Main Street network to bring renewed economic prosperity to the community. Through a combination of public input and organizational development sessions during the first quarter of 2023, Inman will establish a series of key, market-driven strategies to elevate and focus the community’s resources and capacity on building a sustainable competitive advantage within the historic downtown district.
thejournalonline.com
Upstate Forever announces two Watershed Grants for Anderson County
The Anderson County Watershed Protection Council recently announced two grant awards from $30,000 to $90,000 to the Rocky River Conservancy and the Anderson Soil and Water Conservation District. The recipients are launching projects that will improve water quality and education in the county. The water council and new grant program...
WYFF4.com
Video shows land cleared for new 85-acre YMCA Sports Park in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate county is getting a new sports complex that will be accessible to all. The new 85-acre Anderson County YMCA Sports Park released plans on Thursday for a multi-sport complex that will include four softball/baseball fields, five multi-purpose fields to accommodate lacrosse and soccer teams, a special event lawn and a walking track.
2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
WYFF4.com
LIVE: Fire trucks respond near downtown Greenville apartment complex; roads blocked
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Multiple fire trucks and emergency vehicles are responding to the area around an apartment complex in downtown Greenville Thursday evening. Pictures from the scene show smoke around and near the District West apartments, at 101 Reedy View Drive. Video from Sky 4 showed smoke coming from...
Spartanburg Co. beginning welfare calls program
Living alone and away from family can be worrisome for many people.
greenvillejournal.com
State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver speaks on the challenges and opportunities ahead
When South Carolina Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver was sworn into office on Jan. 11, she didn’t have much time to savor the moment. Two days later, on Jan. 13, Weaver stopped by the office of the Greenville Journal for an in-depth interview, where she spoke of the “happy exhaustion” of the prior 48 hours.
WYFF4.com
New community of tiny cabins opens near Lake Hartwell
SENECA, S.C. — Just a 50-minute drive from Greenville, Getaway Lake Hartwell boasts 40 cabins spread across 54 acres. Company officials said the cabins have views of dense, old-growth forests, and the area offers extensive trails to immerse yourself in nature. Officials said the cabins offer the creature comforts...
greenvillejournal.com
Prisma Health opens primary care office in downtown Greenville
Prisma Health has opened a new primary care facility in downtown Greenville, the health care system announced Jan. 13. Prisma Health Primary Care – Stone & Main, which is located at 1 E. Stone Ave., provides services such as:. Acute illnesses and management of chronic diseases. Physicals, including annual...
Oconee County taking steps to make schools more safe
In a school shooting, seconds matter.
FOX Carolina
Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
FOX Carolina
Neighbors in Pickens County concerned about growth
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s a looming issue many cities and counties across the Upstate are facing, growth and development. Tuesday the City of Easley Planning Commission meeting saw a packed room. On the agenda, nearly 100 acres of land from both Pickens and Anderson County are being...
FOX Carolina
Getting Answers: Fews Bridge Road
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. One worker is being...
FOX Carolina
17-year-old charged following shooting in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers charged a 17-year-old for a recent shooting that happened on Tuesday. Officers said the suspect is currently charged with armed robbery but could face more charges as they review the case. According to officers, they plan to release more...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 11 year-old safe in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an 11-year-old who went missing earlier tonight was found safe. Deputies said the 11-year-old was last seen earlier this evening on Q Street wearing blue striped pants and a blue hoodie.
FOX Carolina
Officials offering free silver checks in Spartanburg County
The Greenville Symphony Orchestra is presenting its third masterworks concert of the 75 anniversary season. FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with a local sticker designer for National Sticker Day. Greenville mentoring collaborative. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Shooting during traffic stop in Greenville...
ngtnews.com
Proterra Moves Electric Bus Manufacturing to South Carolina Facilities
Proterra Inc. is concentrating electric bus and battery manufacturing at its larger South Carolina production facilities following an exit from the company’s City of Industry, Calif., plant by the end of 2023. The company’s decision to consolidate electric bus and battery production in South Carolina does not affect Proterra’s...
Comments / 0