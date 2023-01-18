ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,695.65. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 32.67% up from its 52-week low and 6.17% down from its 52-week high.
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.97% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.688% up from its 52-week low and 6.236% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 8% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.42. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.38% up from its 52-week low and 47.56% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Coffee Futures Is 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 8.17% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:58 EST on Friday, 20 January, Coffee (KC) is $155.05. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 287, 98.41% below its average volume of 18072.81. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Drops By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.32% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,688.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 529, 99.99% below its average volume of 5407628865.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Saturday, 21 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,051.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17500, 99.99% below its average volume of 12083078972.17. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Went Up By Over 11% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 11.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Saturday, 21 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58148, 99.99% below its average volume of 15467655744.63. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Kosmos Energy Stock Bullish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) rose by a staggering 31.99% in 21 sessions from $5.95 to $7.85 at 14:24 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $15,598.66, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Kosmos Energy’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,410.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.97% up from its 52-week low and 2.5%...
EUR/CHF Drops By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.49% for the last 5 sessions. At 19:07 EST on Thursday, 19 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. If you’ve been following the EUR/CHF currency pair, you’re probably wondering why it’s been so volatile lately. After a strong start to the year, the euro has been pushing higher in recent weeks. And now, it’s looking like the EUR/CHF may be about to go lower.
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Jumps By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) rose by a staggering 34.7% in 21 sessions from $15.13 to $20.38 at 16:39 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.4% to $15,586.57, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.34% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,049.24. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 64565961, 82.08% below its average volume of...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,802.23. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 49.36% up from its 52-week low and 12.97% down from its 52-week high.
Exact Sciences Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) jumped by a staggering 33.07% in 10 sessions from $48.93 at 2023-01-04, to $65.11 at 12:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend.
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) rose by a staggering 31.67% in 21 sessions from $5.38 to $7.09 at 15:38 EST on Thursday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.16% to $15,624.84, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. QuantumScape’s...
Niu Technologies Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.09% Jump Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies rising 11.09% to $5.21 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Niu Technologies’s...
NYSE FANG Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.69% for the last session’s close. At 12:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,814.60. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.08% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,670.61 and 0.64% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,783.76.

