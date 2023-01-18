Read full article on original website
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,695.65. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 32.67% up from its 52-week low and 6.17% down from its 52-week high.
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.97% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.97% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.688% up from its 52-week low and 6.236% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 8% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.92% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.42. Regarding CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 13.38% up from its 52-week low and 47.56% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Coffee Futures Is 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 8.17% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:58 EST on Friday, 20 January, Coffee (KC) is $155.05. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 287, 98.41% below its average volume of 18072.81. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Drops By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.32% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:51 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,688.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 529, 99.99% below its average volume of 5407628865.3. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Platinum Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Saturday, 21 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,051.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17500, 99.99% below its average volume of 12083078972.17. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Went Up By Over 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 11.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Saturday, 21 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58148, 99.99% below its average volume of 15467655744.63. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Bullish Momentum With A 27% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) jumped by a staggering 27.75% in 21 sessions from $16 at 2022-12-16, to $20.44 at 14:28 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.74% to $10,875.44, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
Kosmos Energy Stock Bullish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) rose by a staggering 31.99% in 21 sessions from $5.95 to $7.85 at 14:24 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $15,598.66, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Kosmos Energy’s...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,410.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.97% up from its 52-week low and 2.5%...
EUR/CHF Drops By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.49% for the last 5 sessions. At 19:07 EST on Thursday, 19 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. If you’ve been following the EUR/CHF currency pair, you’re probably wondering why it’s been so volatile lately. After a strong start to the year, the euro has been pushing higher in recent weeks. And now, it’s looking like the EUR/CHF may be about to go lower.
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Jumps By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) rose by a staggering 34.7% in 21 sessions from $15.13 to $20.38 at 16:39 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.4% to $15,586.57, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.34% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,049.24. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 64565961, 82.08% below its average volume of...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,802.23. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 49.36% up from its 52-week low and 12.97% down from its 52-week high.
Exact Sciences Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) jumped by a staggering 33.07% in 10 sessions from $48.93 at 2023-01-04, to $65.11 at 12:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend.
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) rose by a staggering 31.67% in 21 sessions from $5.38 to $7.09 at 15:38 EST on Thursday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.16% to $15,624.84, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. QuantumScape’s...
Niu Technologies Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.09% Jump Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies rising 11.09% to $5.21 on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend exchanging session today. Niu Technologies’s...
NYSE FANG Jumps By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.69% for the last session’s close. At 12:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,814.60. About NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.08% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,670.61 and 0.64% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,783.76.
Evoke Pharma And Genocea Biosciences On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Evoke Pharma, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Afya. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Evoke Pharma...
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP), PCB Bancorp (PCB) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
