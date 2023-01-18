Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Various News: Mercedes Mone Trains With KUSHIDA and Fred Rosser, Lineup For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling, Braun Strowman Featured In Celtic Warrior Workout
– In a post on Instagram, KUSHIDA revealed that he and Fred Rosser recently trained with Mercedes Mone. He wrote: “The day before the seminar, Sasha-san suddenly sent me a DM. [if I could join tomorrow’s class?] I thought you were joking, but she really came. I was very inspired by her attitude that she still wants to learn wrestling techniques. We’re LOVE Prowrestling. Respect.”
411mania.com
Gail Kim Has Proposed Impact Working With Other Companies For All-Women’s Show
Gail Kim recently revealed that she’s proposed the idea of Impact working with other companies for an all-woman’s PPV. Kim was a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast for a new interview and during the conversation, she was asked about the idea of an all-women’s show similar to WWE Evolution and NWA EmPowerrr. While both companies did shows in 2018 and 2021, respectively, there hasn’t been any follow-up since.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Results From Erie, PA 01.21.2023: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
The Saturday Night’s Main Event live show was held tonight by WWE in Erie, PA. You can find the complete results (per WrestleZone) and some highlights below. *Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, and GUNTHER) *Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin. *Judgment Day...
411mania.com
Top 7 Jay Briscoe Moments
The wrestling world was saddened on Tuesday by the death of Jay Briscoe in an automobile accident. While Jay never made it to “New York” and didn’t get to work on the Turner stations, he still made a great impact on professional wrestling during his years in the business. Jay & his brother Mark were one of the best tag teams of the 21st century. No history of Ring of Honor would be complete without telling the story of the Briscoes, who were there from Day One.
411mania.com
Various News: Update on AEW Contract Status for AQA, Note on KiLynn King
– As previously reported, AEW talent AQA announced that she was stepping away from wrestling last year and taking a hiatus. AEW had announced her signing in February 2022. According to a report by Fightful Select, AQA has been officially removed from the AEW roster page. Her contract with the company is said to have expired.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
UFC 283 takeaways: Two icons walk away, two new champions set their course
Glover Teixeira walks off into the sunset as a class act, Deiveson Figueiredo's next move at 125 and more in our takeaways after UFC 283.
411mania.com
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston,...
411mania.com
IMPACT Wrestling Spoilers From Kissimmee, FL
IMPACT Wrestling hosted their most recent television taping sessions in Kissimmee, FL today. This content will air in the upcoming weeks for IMPACT programming. You can see the complete spoilers (per Kaden) below. *Deonna Purrazzo defeated Steph De Lander. *Kevin Knight defeated Jack Price. *KUSHIDA defeated Chris Bey. *No Surrender...
411mania.com
Various News: Brandi Rhodes on The Tamron Hall Show, Wild Bill Irwin on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, Highspots Streaming Live Interview With El Hijo del Vikingo
– Brandi Rhodes appeared on The Tamron Hall Show week:. – Wild Bill Irwin is the guest on the latest Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:. – Highspots TV will be streaming a live interview with El Hijo del Vikingo later tonight:
411mania.com
Various News: Chris Masters Says He Hasn’t Been Contacted for WWE Royal Rumble Appearance, Anthem Executives Spotted in LA
– Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters, aka Chris Adonis, tweeted that he hasn’t been contacted by the WWE about appearing in the Royal Rumble. He wrote earlier today, “Sorry to say I have not been contacted for The Rumble and will almost certainly not be taking part at this point.”
411mania.com
NXT Live Event Results 01.21.2023: Wes Lee vs. Malik Blade, More
A live NXT show was held tonight in Melbourne, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and a few highlights below. *Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana. *Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez. *Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon. *Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson. *Tyler...
411mania.com
Bray Wyatt Makes Return To Firefly Fun House On WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt returned to old stomping grounds on this week’s WWE Smackdown, showing up in the Firefly Fun House. Friday’s show saw Wyatt appear in a segment in the Fun House where he reunited with Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Huskus. The segment...
411mania.com
WWE Confirms Segment Change For Monday’s WWE RAW, Another Legend Set For Show
UPDATE: WWE has now confirmed that there will be a Tribal Court for Sami Zayn’s trial on Monday’s episode of RAW. Original: Monday’s WWE RAW, which will be the 30th anniversary episode, will not feature one of the previously announced segments. PWInsider reports that the originally planned Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony, is now off. That segment would have featured generations of that family acknowledging Roman Reigns, including Afa, Sika, Rikishi and Samu.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Making Office Cuts
– WWE is making cuts to its office staff, according to a new report. Fightful Select notes that the company is making the cuts today to its office staff, though no specific details were given on which departments are getting cut. WWE has not made any official announcement regarding the...
411mania.com
WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show
– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show. – The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.
411mania.com
Wrestling Open Full Results 01.19.2023: Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship, Spotlight Match, & More
The most recent event hosted by Wrestling Open took place on January 19 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (per PWPonderings) and see some highlights below. *Spotlight Match: Cono Cappuccia defeated Joe Ocasio. *Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) defeated Rex Lawless...
411mania.com
Jade Cargill Characterizes Charlotte Flair As “Phenomenal”
Jade Cargill shared her opinion on Charlotte Flair during a recent appearance on Bootleg Kev and expressed her admiration for Flair’s talent and range (per Wrestling Inc). Cargill, while already the record holder for the longest title possession in AEW, is comparatively new to the industry, having started her career in 2021. Reflecting on a legacy talent like Flair, Cargill shared her impressions and offered praise for Flair’s recent return to WWE. You can read some highlights and watch the full podcast episode below.
411mania.com
WWE Signs Two New Wrestlers For NXT
PWInsider reports that WWE has signed two new wrestlers to the NXT brand, who have both reported to the Performance Center. These include:. Alexis Gray is a former track and field star from Texas Southern University. She graduated in 2019 with a degree in biology (focused on chemistry). She originally comes from the Bahamas.
411mania.com
NJPW and STARDOM Parent Company Sees Profit In Most Recent Quarter
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM, saw a profit for their most recent reported quarter. In that quarter (July through September), their sports division had $11.83 million in revenue and $2.7 million in profit. This is likely due to the two wrestling companies.
