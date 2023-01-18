Read full article on original website
Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant Involved in Altercation at Lakers-Grizzlies
The Fox analyst and the father of Memphis star Ja Morant were among those involved in a courtside shouting match at the end of the second quarter. View the original article to see embedded media. Following the second quarter of Friday night’s game between the Lakers and Grizzlies in Los...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Michigan State basketball vs. Indiana: Time, TV, Game info
Michigan State (13-6, 5-3) vs. Indiana (12-6, 3-4) Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Game notes: Michigan State's next stop in the conference journey this season takes them to Bloomington, to face the Indiana Hoosiers. Despite a 3-4 league record, the Hoosiers are winners of two straight, the last of which coming in the road at rival Illinois Thursday. If the Spartans want to win inside of the leagues great venues, Assembly Hall, they'll need to contain on of the league's best players, Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jackson-Davis is among the league leaders in points, rebounds and shooting percentage.
Report: Breanna Stewart to Meet With Multiple Teams in WNBA Free Agency
The sweepstakes to land the four-time All-Star are reportedly starting to heat up. View the original article to see embedded media. The sweepstakes for Breanna Stewart are heating up ahead of the start to WNBA free agency. Stewart will reportedly meet with the Storm, the Lynx, the Mystics and the...
Sparks Land Aces’ All-Star Dearica Hamby, First-Round Pick in Trade
The star forward is headed to Los Angeles a little over four months after helping Las Vegas win its first WNBA championship. The Aces agreed to a blockbuster trade involving star forward Dearica Hamby on Saturday, a stunning move that comes just over four months after the franchise won its first WNBA championship.
Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target
Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
Trevor Lawrence Shares Promising Message After Loss to Chiefs
The Jags quarterback shared a message of optimism after his team was eliminated by Kansas City on Saturday. View the original article to see embedded media. It was a tough ending to the 2022 season for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, as Kansas City edged Jacksonville 27–20 on Saturday night to advance to the AFC Championship Game next Sunday for the fifth straight season.
Vikings fire defensive coordinator Donatell after rough year
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Thursday, an unsurprising decision on the veteran coach after a dismal finish by his defense. The Vikings ranked second worst in yards allowed in the NFL and fourth worst in points allowed during the regular season. They...
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Believes He’s NFL’s Best Wide Receiver
Chase and his chemistry with quarterback Joe Burrow has the star receiver high on confidence heading into Sunday. As the Bengals prepare to face the Bills in the AFC divisional playoffs Sunday, Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is not short of confidence in himself or teammate Joe Burrow heading into the matchup.
Sabrina Ionescu Announces Engagement to Raiders’ Hroniss Grasu
The couple both played their respective sports at the University of Oregon. Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu announced that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Hroniss Grasu, who is a center for the Raiders. Grasu proposed on Friday night with a heart made of roses and with candles in the...
