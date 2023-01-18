ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Insider

Apple Watch ECG app helps save pregnant woman's life

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Jesse Kelly had a few weeks left until her due date and wasn't doing any activity that would raise her heart rate above 120 beats per minute. However, her Apple Watch kept alerting her that her heart rate was high.
CNET

My Favorite Hidden iPhone Shortcut to Turn On the Flashlight (and More)

My iPhone's flashlight isn't just a tool I casually fire up if something accidentally rolls under the couch, it's a feature I use daily to light up the way to the bathroom in the middle of the night, scan my backyard when animals make weird sounds and... OK, yeah, find something I've lost under my couch. And since I use the iPhone flashlight so often, I've turned on a tool deep in the iOS settings menu that makes it faster to light up the torch -- no more fumbling with the lock screen for the flashlight icon or unlocking the phone first.
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Apps for the Apple Watch Ultra

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Apple Watch Ultra takes the popular smartwatch in a rugged new direction. Along with a new form factor, it offers the biggest screen and largest battery ever.
The Independent

‘Otherwise I’d be dead’: Woman claims Apple Watch saved her life

A woman claims her Apple Watch saved her life after it alerted her to a unknown heart condition.Elaine Thompson, 59, went to see a doctor when the device told her she had an irregular rhythm.This led to her being given a heart monitor for a week, which flagged up she flatlined for 19 seconds in her sleep.Elaine, from Gateshead, was then rushed to hospital where she was diagnosed with a heart block.She now has a pacemaker and credits her Apple Watch with first alerting her that something was up.Elaine said: “It saved my life. If I hadn’t had the alert...
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
The Veracity Report

FedEx Driver Recorded Gassing on Porch - Video Blows Up the Internet

The video catches a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. The Tik Tok video took no time to become a viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...

