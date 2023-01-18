Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
Winter Weather Advisory continues until 1 am Saturday
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 am Saturday for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and southern Erie counties. The National Weather Service says that additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are possible, along with winds gusting as high as 45 mph, particularly near the Lake Erie shore. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, although difficult travel conditions may be found across the higher elevations.
Winter Weather Advisories for southtowns, southern tier Friday
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has posted Winter Weather Advisories for the southern half of Erie County as well as Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming Counties from early Friday through early Saturday morning.
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for Thursday January 19, 2023
This morning will be cloudy with some rain and a bit of freezing rain. On the onset, there could be a bit of icy conditions. Use caution traveling this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Centre, Elk, Cameron and Clearfield counties until 9:00 AM.
yourerie
Changeable Weather Now Through Tomorrow
A series of fronts and low pressure systems will allow for a wide variety of weather today into tomorrow. We start with rain today, heavy at times into midday. Then we may get some clearing late afternoon. After that, a strong low pressure system this evening may set off some storms, then colder air behind it will give us snow showers by daybreak Friday. These snow showers will continue through Friday night before tapering off. Total snow accumulations of up to 5-6″ in the snow belts by early Saturday, with an inch or two for Erie. Watch for some localized flooding today, and some slippery roads for the morning commuters tomorrow. More weather details at www.yourerie.com/weather, or the YE2go app.
yourdailylocal.com
ANF Hunter Roads Close Early in Marienville District
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest officially closed for the season on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the hunter roads were planned to remain open until Feb. 19.
wnynewsnow.com
Power Outage Darkens Jamestown Area Thursday Morning
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A mid-morning power outage is impacting the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities territory. Just before 9 a.m. Thursday many households and businesses reported a loss of power. While the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is investigating a cause, most of Jamestown and the...
Weight limit posted on Route 8 in Crawford County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. According to a release, the bridge previously didn’t have a weight restriction, and this new restriction will limit the weight crossing it to 31 tons or 34 tons for […]
Overnight car accident leaves hole in Erie church
Police responded to an accident at a local church just before 2 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a car that had crashed into the basement of the Antioch Baptist Church in Erie, leaving a significant hole in the building. No injuries reported. However, the driver was taken to the hospital to get blood […]
Rollover accident closes East Bayfront Pkwy overnight
Crews responded to a rollover accident Tuesday morning on East Bayfront Pkwy, which led to the westbound lane being closed for a while. Calls went out around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle on its side. There were three passengers in the car at the time of the accident. No major […]
One injured in rollover accident in McKean County
One person suffered injuries after a vehicle rollover accident in McKean County on Tuesday. At around 5:52 p.m. on Jan. 17, a driver was traveling south on Route 219 in Sergeant Township, McKean County, when they lost control of their vehicle from traveling too fast for road conditions and struck an embankment, according to a […]
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua Lake Tax District Dead in the Water
The concept of a Chautauqua Lake Tax District is dead in the water. Members of the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency voted Thursday night before a crowd of nearly 100 people to not recommend the formation of a lake tax district to the Chautauqua County Legislature. The motion was...
wnynewsnow.com
Human Remains Recovered Along Lake Erie’s Shoreline In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Human remains were recovered along the Lake Erie shoreline in Chautauqua County. The Dunkirk Police Department and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery on Thursday afternoon. The deceased male was located near the shore of Lake Erie by Canadaway Creek in...
Body of missing Ohio kayaker found near Lake Erie shoreline in Dunkirk, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of an Ohio man, who had been missing since November 2022, has been found in Dunkirk, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday that the body of a missing Ohio man was found on Thursday near the Lake Erie shoreline, close to the Canadaway Creek in the Town […]
Brick House Coffee closing after four years
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Brick House Coffee on West 26th Street in Erie announced Friday it is closing its doors this weekend after four years. The announcement was made on Brick House Coffee’s Facebook page. The coffee shop will be closing on January 22, 2023 after four years in business. The post stated in part, “We love […]
yourdailylocal.com
Chapman State Park Announces Upcoming Educational Programs
CLARENDON, Pa. – Emily Hunt, Chapman State Park’s new Environmental Education Specialist announced some upcoming programs at the park. The “Animals in Winter” children’s program will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11. The event is intended for children ages 3-8, but all are welcome. It includes fun stories, a craft, and educational activities all about animals in winter.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Catalytic Converter from Vehicle Parked near Interstate 90
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked near Interstate 90 in Erie County. It reportedly happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A witness reportedly told the victim two younger men were seen near a green Toyota Sequoia parked in the old Burger...
explore venango
Tractor-Trailer Rolls into Two Mile Run Creek
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer overturned into Two Mile Run Creek on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:39 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, on Two Mile Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia driven by...
explore venango
Police: Driver Fled Scene After Crashing and Landing in Clarion River
LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident in which a vehicle crashed into the Clarion River on Tuesday morning. (Photo above courtesy Alan Seigworth / Facebook) According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, January 19, the crash happened at 9:10...
Historic Erie building to be put up for lease after closure of charter school
The 118-year-old Emerson school building that houses Erie Rise will soon be put up for lease. The Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) owns the former Emerson school building located on W. 10th St. in Erie. Erie Rise Leadership Academy was leasing the historic building from GECAC. Leaders from GECAC said they are sad to […]
