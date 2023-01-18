A series of fronts and low pressure systems will allow for a wide variety of weather today into tomorrow. We start with rain today, heavy at times into midday. Then we may get some clearing late afternoon. After that, a strong low pressure system this evening may set off some storms, then colder air behind it will give us snow showers by daybreak Friday. These snow showers will continue through Friday night before tapering off. Total snow accumulations of up to 5-6″ in the snow belts by early Saturday, with an inch or two for Erie. Watch for some localized flooding today, and some slippery roads for the morning commuters tomorrow. More weather details at www.yourerie.com/weather, or the YE2go app.

ERIE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO