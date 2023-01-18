ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

chautauquatoday.com

Winter Weather Advisory continues until 1 am Saturday

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 am Saturday for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and southern Erie counties. The National Weather Service says that additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are possible, along with winds gusting as high as 45 mph, particularly near the Lake Erie shore. Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, although difficult travel conditions may be found across the higher elevations.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wtaj.com

Weather Minute for Thursday January 19, 2023

This morning will be cloudy with some rain and a bit of freezing rain. On the onset, there could be a bit of icy conditions. Use caution traveling this morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Centre, Elk, Cameron and Clearfield counties until 9:00 AM.
ELK COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Changeable Weather Now Through Tomorrow

A series of fronts and low pressure systems will allow for a wide variety of weather today into tomorrow. We start with rain today, heavy at times into midday. Then we may get some clearing late afternoon. After that, a strong low pressure system this evening may set off some storms, then colder air behind it will give us snow showers by daybreak Friday. These snow showers will continue through Friday night before tapering off. Total snow accumulations of up to 5-6″ in the snow belts by early Saturday, with an inch or two for Erie. Watch for some localized flooding today, and some slippery roads for the morning commuters tomorrow. More weather details at www.yourerie.com/weather, or the YE2go app.
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

ANF Hunter Roads Close Early in Marienville District

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – The Hunter Roads in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest officially closed for the season on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The unseasonably warm weather and steady rains are causing road conditions to rapidly deteriorate, triggering the early closure. Had conditions allowed, the hunter roads were planned to remain open until Feb. 19.
MARIENVILLE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Power Outage Darkens Jamestown Area Thursday Morning

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A mid-morning power outage is impacting the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities territory. Just before 9 a.m. Thursday many households and businesses reported a loss of power. While the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is investigating a cause, most of Jamestown and the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Weight limit posted on Route 8 in Crawford County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. According to a release, the bridge previously didn’t have a weight restriction, and this new restriction will limit the weight crossing it to 31 tons or 34 tons for […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Overnight car accident leaves hole in Erie church

Police responded to an accident at a local church just before 2 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a car that had crashed into the basement of the Antioch Baptist Church in Erie, leaving a significant hole in the building. No injuries reported. However, the driver was taken to the hospital to get blood […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Rollover accident closes East Bayfront Pkwy overnight

Crews responded to a rollover accident Tuesday morning on East Bayfront Pkwy, which led to the westbound lane being closed for a while. Calls went out around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle on its side. There were three passengers in the car at the time of the accident. No major […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

One injured in rollover accident in McKean County

One person suffered injuries after a vehicle rollover accident in McKean County on Tuesday. At around 5:52 p.m. on Jan. 17, a driver was traveling south on Route 219 in Sergeant Township, McKean County, when they lost control of their vehicle from traveling too fast for road conditions and struck an embankment, according to a […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Chautauqua Lake Tax District Dead in the Water

The concept of a Chautauqua Lake Tax District is dead in the water. Members of the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency voted Thursday night before a crowd of nearly 100 people to not recommend the formation of a lake tax district to the Chautauqua County Legislature. The motion was...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Brick House Coffee closing after four years

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Brick House Coffee on West 26th Street in Erie announced Friday it is closing its doors this weekend after four years. The announcement was made on Brick House Coffee’s Facebook page. The coffee shop will be closing on January 22, 2023 after four years in business. The post stated in part, “We love […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Chapman State Park Announces Upcoming Educational Programs

CLARENDON, Pa. – Emily Hunt, Chapman State Park’s new Environmental Education Specialist announced some upcoming programs at the park. The “Animals in Winter” children’s program will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11. The event is intended for children ages 3-8, but all are welcome. It includes fun stories, a craft, and educational activities all about animals in winter.
CLARENDON, PA
explore venango

Tractor-Trailer Rolls into Two Mile Run Creek

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A tractor-trailer overturned into Two Mile Run Creek on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:39 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, on Two Mile Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia driven by...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

