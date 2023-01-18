ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Fargo’s Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express sold

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Cass County records confirm that the Holiday Inn on the 3800 block of 13th Avenue S. and Holiday Inn Express on the 1000 block of 40th Street S. have been sold. On Dec. 29, 2022, Brandt Hospitality sold the hotels for $28 million to EPIC...
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank

There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
BISMARCK, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Clutch DGF Free Throws Ends Detroit Lakes Boys Winning Streak, 72-68

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Laker boys basketball team saw their four-game winning streak snapped, falling to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 72-68 on Thursday night. The Lakers also lost for the first time on their homecourt and are now 5-1 at Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. The Rebels were led by senior Owen Leach,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

WATCH: Detroit Lakes Seventh-Grader Goes Viral For Improbable Game-Winning Play

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – In Game One of the 1995 Eastern Conference Finals, Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers trailed the New York Knicks 105-99 with 20 seconds left in the game. Miller made a quick three to make it a three-point game. Then Indiana stole the ball on the inbound, and got it to Miller who hit a step-back three to tie the game with five seconds left. Miller would hit two free throws to win the game.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police search for stolen car following metro chase

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in the metro are searching for a stolen vehicle that led police on a chase. West Fargo officials say around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 they tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle in the 400 block of B St. Authorities...
WEST FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Frazee Man Appears In Court For Threatening To Shoot Up Local Business

Court records state that police received a call from a Lakeshirts employee on Tuesday, January 17th reporting that an upset man had called her and “threatened to show up at her work and shoot her and her workplace.”. Police advised Lakeshirts to go into lockdown while officers located the...
FRAZEE, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Missing Moorhead man has been found safe

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update: Moorhead police have located Jason Radebaugh safe and sound. Previous: Moorhead Police are asking for your help finding a missing person. They say Jason Radebaugh was last seen on Jan. 16 on the 1300 block of 2nd Ave S in Moorhead. Police say...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man arrested for fleeing and reckless endangerment after a crash in late November is now facing several more charges related to burglaries in Cass County. Logan Glaser is charged with six counts of burglary and four counts of criminal mischief, in addition to...
HORACE, ND
CBS Minnesota

Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
OTTERTAIL, MN
valleynewslive.com

Dilworth PD: Woman arrested after leading cops on a chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning by the Dilworth Police Dept. after leading officers on a chase. Bobbi Wendt was booked on numerous charges in regard to drugs, alcohol and fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle. According to Dilworth PD, an...
DILWORTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy