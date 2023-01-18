ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

We have liftoff: Southern Airways begins flights from Pueblo to Denver

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yACRO_0kJ9I6XL00

Southern Airways Express LLC launched its first essential air service flights between Pueblo Memorial Airport and Denver on Sunday, providing a quick and cost-effective commute between Pueblo and Denver International Airport.

Southern replaces SkyWest Airlines after the U.S. Department of Transportation approved Southern Airways’ proposal for the essential air services flights Oct. 26. The federal program guarantees smaller communities access to the national transportation grid by subsidizing carriers that fly from the smaller communities to hub airports.

Under the contract, Southern Airways will provide Pueblo with a total of 24 weekly nonstop round trips to Denver using a 9-seat Beechcraft King Air 200 plane. In exchange for the airline’s willingness to serve the market, the federal government will pay an annual subsidy of $2.9 million in 2023 and $3.06 million in 2024, according to the department’s order.

The contract runs through Jan. 31, 2025 at which time both parties can consider a renewal.

Greg Pedroza, Pueblo Memorial Airport director of aviation, said Southern Airways staff “are still working out a few of the bumps and getting some of the kinks ironed out, but for the most part they are operating."

"We are jazzed to have them and we are optimistic they are going to be a good partner for Pueblo," Pedroza said.

Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer for Southern Airways, said the airline is fortunate to have retained most of SkyWest’s existing workforce at the airport.

“Whenever we can we like to be able to retain employees from the previous airline because they know the airport, the weather and the customers,” Cestari said. "We have gotten great support from the Pueblo airport management — they have been very helpful and made it easy."

Our first flight early this morning out of Pueblo, Colorado with service to Denver. Welcome aboard! Fly Pueblo Thanks Tay for being there early and... | By Southern Airways Express | Facebook

Cestari said Southern’s extended flight offerings of 24 per week instead of 12, will be helpful to Puebloans because of “what’s going on with the big airlines with so many cancelations and delays."

"Now we’ve got four choices to get to Denver instead of two," Cestari said.

"Another big advantage is that we are interline partners with (United Airlines) which allows you to buy one ticket, have one credit card charge and check your bags from Pueblo all the way through to your destination. If there is a disruption with United, our 24-hour call center can rebook your flight and there’s no waiting on the phone for hours.”

Flights range from $69 to $119 depending on amenities selected. Cestari said based on the cost of gas to drive to Denver, as well as the cost of parking and the time it takes to make the drive, the Pueblo to Denver flights are appealing.

“You can avoid all of that,” he said. “Plus, there is never more than eight people in line" at the Transportation Security Administration screening check in at the Pueblo airport.

Flights listed online are scheduled to take 55 minutes.

Cestari said Southern has been flying in and out of Denver for two years, so the airline has its own gate and its own people working there. Puebloans can book all flights at iflysouthern.com or united.com .

A kick-off celebration event is scheduled for 8 a.m., Jan. 26 at the airport with Mayor Nick Gradisar and Cestari set to speak about the new partnership.

More Southern Airways news: Ready for takeoff: Southern Airways wins contract for Pueblo to Denver flights

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via Twitter at twitter.com/tracywumps .

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: We have liftoff: Southern Airways begins flights from Pueblo to Denver

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Veterans service center in Pueblo

Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center in Pueblo is looking to move into a larger space to help serve more veterans in the southern part off the state. Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center in Pueblo is looking to move into a larger space to help serve more veterans in the southern part off the state.
PUEBLO, CO
Rick Zand

Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe Tabor

Born in 1854, Baby Doe Tabor, originally Elizabeth Bonduel McCourt, came from a middle-class Irish Catholic family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As she grew and matured, her mother considered her daughter's beauty a treasure worth preserving for marriage to a wealthy gentleman.
CENTRAL CITY, CO
CBS Denver

2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
PUEBLO, CO
1037theriver.com

Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town

Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Derek Wolfe kills huge mountain lion in Colorado

A former Denver Broncos player is getting a lot of attention on social media after he killed a huge mountain lion — and posted a picture to prove it. Matt Mauro reports. A former Denver Broncos player is getting a lot of attention on social media after he killed a huge mountain lion — and posted a picture to prove it. Matt Mauro reports.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Normally there are between 2-6 snow plows out during a storm in the City of Pueblo. "If we know it's coming what we do is send trucks out to spray the bridges and known slick spots," Pueblo Snow Plow Operator Damon McCray said. "We get crews together and depending on how The post Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff and students evacuated Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon Campus early Friday morning. The school is located off North Gate Boulevard just west of Highway 83 on the north side of the city. Academy District 20 is reporting the evacuation was due to a water main break.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
tourcounsel.com

FlatIron Crossing | Shopping mall in Broomfield, Colorado

Opened in the year 2000, FlatIron Crossing is one of the best malls in Denver, both for its variety of stores and its design. The design of the mall is hybrid, that is, one part of the mall is indoors and the other is outdoors. It has numerous stores such as Dick's Sporting Goods, the Apple Store as well as other fashion brands including J.Crew, Banana Republic, H&M and Old Navy.
BROOMFIELD, CO
KKTV

Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy