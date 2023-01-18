We have liftoff: Southern Airways begins flights from Pueblo to Denver

Southern Airways Express LLC launched its first essential air service flights between Pueblo Memorial Airport and Denver on Sunday, providing a quick and cost-effective commute between Pueblo and Denver International Airport.

Southern replaces SkyWest Airlines after the U.S. Department of Transportation approved Southern Airways’ proposal for the essential air services flights Oct. 26. The federal program guarantees smaller communities access to the national transportation grid by subsidizing carriers that fly from the smaller communities to hub airports.

Under the contract, Southern Airways will provide Pueblo with a total of 24 weekly nonstop round trips to Denver using a 9-seat Beechcraft King Air 200 plane. In exchange for the airline’s willingness to serve the market, the federal government will pay an annual subsidy of $2.9 million in 2023 and $3.06 million in 2024, according to the department’s order.

The contract runs through Jan. 31, 2025 at which time both parties can consider a renewal.

Greg Pedroza, Pueblo Memorial Airport director of aviation, said Southern Airways staff “are still working out a few of the bumps and getting some of the kinks ironed out, but for the most part they are operating."

"We are jazzed to have them and we are optimistic they are going to be a good partner for Pueblo," Pedroza said.

Mark Cestari, chief commercial officer for Southern Airways, said the airline is fortunate to have retained most of SkyWest’s existing workforce at the airport.

“Whenever we can we like to be able to retain employees from the previous airline because they know the airport, the weather and the customers,” Cestari said. "We have gotten great support from the Pueblo airport management — they have been very helpful and made it easy."

Our first flight early this morning out of Pueblo, Colorado with service to Denver. Welcome aboard! Fly Pueblo Thanks Tay for being there early and... | By Southern Airways Express | Facebook

Cestari said Southern’s extended flight offerings of 24 per week instead of 12, will be helpful to Puebloans because of “what’s going on with the big airlines with so many cancelations and delays."

"Now we’ve got four choices to get to Denver instead of two," Cestari said.

"Another big advantage is that we are interline partners with (United Airlines) which allows you to buy one ticket, have one credit card charge and check your bags from Pueblo all the way through to your destination. If there is a disruption with United, our 24-hour call center can rebook your flight and there’s no waiting on the phone for hours.”

Flights range from $69 to $119 depending on amenities selected. Cestari said based on the cost of gas to drive to Denver, as well as the cost of parking and the time it takes to make the drive, the Pueblo to Denver flights are appealing.

“You can avoid all of that,” he said. “Plus, there is never more than eight people in line" at the Transportation Security Administration screening check in at the Pueblo airport.

Flights listed online are scheduled to take 55 minutes.

Cestari said Southern has been flying in and out of Denver for two years, so the airline has its own gate and its own people working there. Puebloans can book all flights at iflysouthern.com or united.com .

A kick-off celebration event is scheduled for 8 a.m., Jan. 26 at the airport with Mayor Nick Gradisar and Cestari set to speak about the new partnership.

More Southern Airways news: Ready for takeoff: Southern Airways wins contract for Pueblo to Denver flights

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via Twitter at twitter.com/tracywumps .

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: We have liftoff: Southern Airways begins flights from Pueblo to Denver